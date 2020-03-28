Moody's downgrades Banco Ford's ratings; reviews for further downgrade

NOTE: On March 31, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: In the debt list of the Press Release the Short-term counterparty risk assessment was changed to NP(cr). Revised Release follows.
New York, March 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's) has today
downgraded to Ba2, from Ba1, Banco Ford S.A.'s
(Banco Ford) long term global local currency deposit rating , as
well as the long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba1(cr),
from Baa3(cr) and the long-term local currency counterparty risk
rating to Ba1, from Baa3. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed the bank's BCA at ba3 and placed Banco Ford's long-term
local currency bank deposit ratings on review for further downgrade.
The one-notch downgrade and placement on review for downgrade of
Banco Ford's long-term local currency deposit ratings was
prompted by similar actions taken on the ratings of its immediate parent,
Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (Ford Credit, Ba2 long-term
senior unsecured rating, review for downgrade). Please see
"Moody's downgrades Ford Credit's long-term senior
unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1 and places ratings on review for downgrade."
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's noted that Banco Ford's deposit ratings reflect its
role as a captive financing arm of the auto manufacturing company,
being solely engaged in financing sales of vehicles of Ford Motor do Brasil.
As such, its business strategy and performance are closely tied
to those of its manufacturing company.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, and falling oil prices are dampening consumer
and business activity and creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The outbreak will
have a direct negative impact on the asset quality and profitability of
banks, and the longer it takes for households and businesses to
resume normal activity, the greater the economic impact.
Moody's views that delinquency rates and loan default trends will
worsen over the next 12 months, following expected economic deceleration,
car dealers' liquidity shortfalls and sales decline, and rising
unemployment rates. We expect Banco Ford's already volatile,
although low asset quality ratios - that result from its exclusive
focus on financing dealer's floor plans -- could weaken further,
despite its historically better-than-market credit risk,
supported by collateralized and short-term loan book and frequent
monitoring of the car dealers' financial profiles.
In the meantime, lower business volumes, combined with higher
credit and funding costs will weight on Banco Ford's profitability,
with revenues already limited by its monoline business model. This
is offset by a lean operational structure and low operating costs.
In addition, and despite the bank's dependence on concentrated
wholesale funding base, Banco Ford counts with a contingent liquidity
facility made available by its parent company.
We note that the bank's capital base is moderately well positioned
to absorb credit losses. Banco Ford's Moody's capitalization
ratio, which we measure as tangible common equity (TCE) relative
to risk weighted assets (RWAs), has been, on average,
above 14% over the past five years, after accounting for
the annual dividend payout to its parent company.
The bank's Ba2 local currency deposit rating incorporates one-notch
of uplift from the BCA of ba3 to reflect our assessment of a very high
likelihood of support from its parent, Ford Motor Credit Company
LLC, based on the strategic focus shared between the parent and
the bank.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important
role in Moody's assessment of Banco Ford's credit quality.
As its relationship with Ford Motor Company (Ford, Ba2 corporate
family rating, review for downgrade) is key to its business,
the environmental considerations are closely aligned to those of Ford.
While the environmental challenges related to tightening emissions regulations
in key global markets may not affect Ford's near-term profitability,
they could weigh on credit quality of automakers and their captives globally
in the longer term. Moody's does not have any particular concerns
regarding Banco Ford's governance.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING -- DOWN/UP
The review for downgrade indicates that a rating upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. Because of the support assumptions
incorporated into Banco Ford's rating, a downgrade of Ford
Motor's rating may lead to a downgrade of Banco Ford's ratings.
The bank's ratings could also face negative pressures as a result of material
deterioration of asset quality and profitability, arising from higher
provisions and increase in funding costs. A consistent decline
in profitability could hurt the bank's ability to replenish capital through
earnings, which could be negative in the long run.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
Banco Ford is indirectly owned by Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (USA),
which, on its turn, is 100% controlled by Ford Motor
Company (USA). Banco Ford has a mono-line operation that
is closely tied to the volume of cars sold by Ford in Brazil. The
bank's core business is to provide floor plan financing to authorized
Ford car dealers for the acquisition of new vehicles from the automaker.
Headquartered in São Bernardo do Campo, in June 2019,
it had total assets of BRL 1.1 billion, equity of BRL 256
million and loans of BRL976 million.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings assessment of Banco Ford S.A. were
downgraded:
- Long-term global local-currency counterparty risk
rating to Ba1, from Baa3
- Short-term global local-currency counterparty risk
rating to NP, from P-3
- Long-term global local -currency deposit rating
to Ba2 (outlook, rating under review) from Ba1 (outlook, stable);
rating placed under review for downgrade
- Long-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating to Aa3.br,
from Aaa.br
- Long-term counterparty risk assessment to Ba1(cr),
from Baa3(cr)
- Short-term counterparty risk assessment to NP(cr), from
P-3(cr)
- Adjusted baseline credit assessment to ba2, from ba1
The following ratings and assessments of Banco Ford S.A.
were affirmed:
- Long-term global foreign-currency counterparty
risk rating of Ba1
- Short-term global foreign-currency counterparty
risk rating of NP
- Short-term Brazilian Counterparty Risk Rating of BR-1
- Long-term Brazilian national scale counterparty risk rating
of Aaa.br
- Long-term global foreign-currency deposit rating
of Ba3, stable outlook
- Short-term global foreign-currency deposit rating
of NP
- Short-term global local -currency deposit rating
of NP
- Short-term Brazilian national scale deposit rating of
BR-1
- Baseline credit assessment of ba3
Outlook Actions for Banco Ford S.A:
- Outlook changed to Rating Under Review from Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
