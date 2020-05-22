Moody's downgrades Banco Industrial do Brasil's local currency debt ratings, outlook stable

Sao Paulo, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's America Latina Ltda. ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ba3, from Ba2, Banco Industrial do Brasil S.A.'s (BIB) long-term local currency senior unsecured debt rating on the BRL100 million banknotes (letras financeiras). The national scale senior unsecured debt rating was also downgraded to A2.br, from Aa3.br. The rating action follows the downgrade of BIB's assessments and ratings by Moody's Investors Service, which serve as anchor to the debt ratings.

The following ratings were downgraded:

- Local currency senior unsecured debt rating to Ba3, from Ba2; stable outlook

- Brazilian long-term national scale senior unsecured debt rating to A2.br, from Aa3.br

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of BIB's debt ratings derives from the downgrade of its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba3, from ba2, and incorporates the bank's weakening asset quality following rapid growth of its loan book beyond its traditional working capital lending expertise, and the consequent accumulation of refinanced loans, which weight on BIB's profitability and liquidity. Compared to its peer group, the bank's problem loan worsened to 1.8% in 2019, from 0.8% in 2018, and the level of loan loss reserves to problem loans fell to a level below 100%.

The rating actions also incorporate the expectation of further negative pressure on the bank's asset quality given deteriorating operating conditions caused by the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the economy. In the meantime, lower business volumes combined with higher credit and funding costs will weight on BIB's profitability.

BIB's ratings are also constrained by reliance on wholesale, confidence-sensitive funding, particularly sourced from large institutional investors, which could expose the bank's funding to volatility. Recent support measures by the authorities aimed at ensuring enough funding and liquidity to the banking system have introduced funding alternatives to banks, including BIB, but may further increase the bank's reliance on market funds.

At the same time, Moody's acknowledges that the bank's capitalization ratio, measured by Moody's as adjusted tangible common equity relative to risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA) at 15% remains adequate to provide additional protection against potential loan losses and lower results.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. Today's rating action reflects the potential deterioration in BIB's credit quality and profitability in the context of uncertain credit conditions, including the breadth and severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which limit the prospects for positive developments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could come from strengthening asset risk and profitability metrics. There could be negative pressure on BIB's ratings, stemming from asset-quality deterioration and lower profitability as a result of higher provisions and an increase in funding costs. A consistent decline in profitability could hurt the bank's capacity to replenish capital through earnings, which could be negative in the long run.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

BIB is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, with assets of BRL 3.5 Billion and shareholders' equity of BRL 540 million as of 31 December 2019.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

Information types used to prepare the rating are the following: financial data, legislation, by-laws and legal documents, Moody's information, and regulatory filings.

Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.

Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225821 for detailed information.

Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities' related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1225823 for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related entities and the products/services received.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 13/5/2019.

Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed at least once during every 12-month period.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br for further information.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com.br for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Theresangela Araes

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's America Latina Ltda.

Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551

16th Floor, Room 1601

Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903

Brazil

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

