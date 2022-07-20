Moody's downgrades Bank Millennium's long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 and places ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Bank Millennium S.A.'s (BM) long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 from Baa1, and its long-term junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings to (P)Ba2 from (P)Baa3. The rating agency has also downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba2 from baa3, as well as its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) to Baa2(cr) from A3(cr), and its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Baa2 from A3. Further, the short-term deposit ratings were downgraded to P-3 from P-2.

As part of today's rating action, Moody's has also placed all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of BM on review for further downgrade.

The rating action follows BM's announcement that it expects its capital ratios to drop below regulatory minimum capital requirements as a result of the implementation of new borrower-friendly legislation in Poland, the key component of which is a loan moratorium scheme for Polish Zloty (PLN) mortgage borrowers. In Moody's opinion, the associated erosion of the bank's capital buffers to below the regulatory minimum, as regards the level set by the bank's supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), hence its Pillar 2 requirement (P2R), has significantly weakened the financial profile of BM and increased existing pressures on its capitalization stemming from legal risks associated to its legacy Swiss Franc mortgage portfolio.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the bank's near-term ability to restore its capitalization and rebuild its buffers in an operating environment which has become much more adverse and uncertain. The rating agency will also review the expected impact of the government's loan moratorium scheme on BM, which highly depends on how many of its PLN mortgage borrowers will ultimately participate in the program. Further, the rating agency will review the capacity and willingness of BM's majority owner, Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP, deposits Baa2/senior unsecured Baa3 stable, BCA ba2), to provide support to its subsidiary in case of need.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF THE BCA REFLECTS THE BANK'S WEAKENED STANDALONE FINANCIAL PROFILE AS A RESULT OF THE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT PACKAGE FOR RETAIL BORROWERS

The two-notch downgrade of the stand-alone BCA to ba2 from baa3, reflects materially weakened solvency of BM, following the implementation of borrower-friendly legislation in Poland, the key component of which is a loan moratorium scheme for Polish Zloty (PLN) mortgage borrowers, to enter into force by end-July.

BM had PLN34.6 billion of local currency mortgages outstanding as of March 2022, accounting for 43% of its total loan book and close to 10% in sector-wide PLN housing loans.

On 15 July 2022, the bank announced [1] it expects an adverse impact on its profitability of up to PLN1.8 billion related to this new law, which will result in BM's capitalization to drop below its P2R. BM has launched measures to restore previous 2021 capital levels over the next 2 years. While BM will still comply with its regulatory Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements post the above-mentioned charges, the bank will drop below its Pillar 2 requirement, which includes additional buffers to cover specific risks from its business model.

Although certain measures are in place to replenish potentially drawn-down resources, Moody's expects the bank's capital buffers will remain at weak levels for some time. Notwithstanding BM's generally strong earnings generation capacity and efficiency, it is Moody's view that the bank's 2022 and 2023 internal capital generation will be hampered by further extraordinary expenses related to government initiatives and inflationary pressures on operating expenses, which come on top of additional legal risk provisions related to the bank's legacy Swiss franc mortgage book. Because of significant legal risk provisioning needs since 2020, BM has not generated profits during this period.

The downgrade of BM's BCA reflects the bank's significantly weakened and at least temporarily impaired solvency, in combination with macro-economic headwinds, which Moody's expects to increase pressure on BM's asset quality also beyond PLN mortgages.

-- DOWNGRADE OF BM'S DEPOSIT AND JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED MTN PROGRAM RATINGS

The downgrade of BM's long-term deposit ratings and junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings reflects the downgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA to ba2 from baa3. The downgrade of the Adjusted BCA reflects Moody's unchanged assumption of a moderate probability of affiliate support from its parent BCP, which continues to result in no uplift for BM because its BCA is now placed at the same level of that of its parent.

Further, the downgrade reflects unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss-Given-Failure (LGF) analysis, leading to two notches of rating uplift from the Adjusted BCA for the bank's deposit ratings and no rating uplift for the junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings. Likewise, Moody's assumption of an unchanged low likelihood of government support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) continues to result in no additional rating uplift for the bank's long-term ratings.

The downgrade of the short-term deposit ratings follows the downgrade of the long-term deposit ratings and reflects Moody's standard mapping for long-term ratings to short-term ratings.

-- REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE OF BM's RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

All ratings and assessments of BM have been placed on review for downgrade reflecting the significantly weakened solvency levels and further downside risks. The rating agency believes that the adverse operating conditions could hamper the bank's execution of its capital recovery plan.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the bank's near-term ability to restore its capitalisation, already constrained by the Swiss Franc mortgages legal risks, in an operating environment which has become much more adverse and uncertain. The rating agency will also review the expected impact of the government's loan moratorium scheme on BM, which highly depends on how many of its PLN mortgage borrowers will ultimately participate in the program. Further significant adverse impacts beyond the announced PLN1.8 billion or a lack of meaningful progress in the restoration of the bank's capital levels could result in further rating downgrades. In addition, the rating agency will review the capacity and willingness of BM's majority owner, BCP, to provide support to its subsidiary in case of need. Conversely, near-term achievements in replenishing capital buffers back to 2021 levels could support the stabilization of the ratings at their current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is currently limited upward pressure on the ratings of BM, as indicated by the review for downgrade. However, the BCA and ratings could be confirmed if the bank's plan of action to restore its capitalization proves successful.

Moody's may downgrade the BCA and ratings if BM faces significant difficulties in restoring its capitalization in the short-term as a result of further pressures as a result of the adverse operating conditions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bank Millennium S.A.

Downgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from baa3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from baa3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Baa2(cr) from A3(cr); Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Baa3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1; Outlook Changed to Ratings Under Review From Stable, Placed on Review for further Downgrade

On Review for Downgrade:

...Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.bankmillennium.pl/en/about-the-bank/investor-relations/current-reports/-/r/30313980

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

