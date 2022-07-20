Moody's downgrades Bank Millennium's long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 and places ratings on review for further downgrade

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Bank Millennium's long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 and places ratings on review for further downgrade

20 Jul 2022

Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Bank Millennium S.A.'s (BM) long-term deposit ratings to Baa3 from Baa1, and its long-term junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings to (P)Ba2 from (P)Baa3. The rating agency has also downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to ba2 from baa3, as well as its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) to Baa2(cr) from A3(cr), and its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) to Baa2 from A3. Further, the short-term deposit ratings were downgraded to P-3 from P-2.

As part of today's rating action, Moody's has also placed all long-term and short-term ratings and assessments of BM on review for further downgrade.

The rating action follows BM's announcement that it expects its capital ratios to drop below regulatory minimum capital requirements as a result of the implementation of new borrower-friendly legislation in Poland, the key component of which is a loan moratorium scheme for Polish Zloty (PLN) mortgage borrowers. In Moody's opinion, the associated erosion of the bank's capital buffers to below the regulatory minimum, as regards the level set by the bank's supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), hence its Pillar 2 requirement (P2R), has significantly weakened the financial profile of BM and increased existing pressures on its capitalization stemming from legal risks associated to its legacy Swiss Franc mortgage portfolio.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the bank's near-term ability to restore its capitalization and rebuild its buffers in an operating environment which has become much more adverse and uncertain. The rating agency will also review the expected impact of the government's loan moratorium scheme on BM, which highly depends on how many of its PLN mortgage borrowers will ultimately participate in the program. Further, the rating agency will review the capacity and willingness of BM's majority owner, Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (BCP, deposits Baa2/senior unsecured Baa3 stable, BCA ba2), to provide support to its subsidiary in case of need.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF THE BCA REFLECTS THE BANK'S WEAKENED STANDALONE FINANCIAL PROFILE AS A RESULT OF THE GOVERNMENT SUPPORT PACKAGE FOR RETAIL BORROWERS

The two-notch downgrade of the stand-alone BCA to ba2 from baa3, reflects materially weakened solvency of BM, following the implementation of borrower-friendly legislation in Poland, the key component of which is a loan moratorium scheme for Polish Zloty (PLN) mortgage borrowers, to enter into force by end-July.

BM had PLN34.6 billion of local currency mortgages outstanding as of March 2022, accounting for 43% of its total loan book and close to 10% in sector-wide PLN housing loans.

On 15 July 2022, the bank announced [1] it expects an adverse impact on its profitability of up to PLN1.8 billion related to this new law, which will result in BM's capitalization to drop below its P2R. BM has launched measures to restore previous 2021 capital levels over the next 2 years. While BM will still comply with its regulatory Pillar 1 minimum capital requirements post the above-mentioned charges, the bank will drop below its Pillar 2 requirement, which includes additional buffers to cover specific risks from its business model.

Although certain measures are in place to replenish potentially drawn-down resources, Moody's expects the bank's capital buffers will remain at weak levels for some time. Notwithstanding BM's generally strong earnings generation capacity and efficiency, it is Moody's view that the bank's 2022 and 2023 internal capital generation will be hampered by further extraordinary expenses related to government initiatives and inflationary pressures on operating expenses, which come on top of additional legal risk provisions related to the bank's legacy Swiss franc mortgage book. Because of significant legal risk provisioning needs since 2020, BM has not generated profits during this period.

The downgrade of BM's BCA reflects the bank's significantly weakened and at least temporarily impaired solvency, in combination with macro-economic headwinds, which Moody's expects to increase pressure on BM's asset quality also beyond PLN mortgages.

-- DOWNGRADE OF BM'S DEPOSIT AND JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED MTN PROGRAM RATINGS

The downgrade of BM's long-term deposit ratings and junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings reflects the downgrade of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA to ba2 from baa3. The downgrade of the Adjusted BCA reflects Moody's unchanged assumption of a moderate probability of affiliate support from its parent BCP, which continues to result in no uplift for BM because its BCA is now placed at the same level of that of its parent.

Further, the downgrade reflects unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss-Given-Failure (LGF) analysis, leading to two notches of rating uplift from the Adjusted BCA for the bank's deposit ratings and no rating uplift for the junior senior unsecured MTN program ratings. Likewise, Moody's assumption of an unchanged low likelihood of government support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable) continues to result in no additional rating uplift for the bank's long-term ratings.

The downgrade of the short-term deposit ratings follows the downgrade of the long-term deposit ratings and reflects Moody's standard mapping for long-term ratings to short-term ratings.

-- REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE OF BM's RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

All ratings and assessments of BM have been placed on review for downgrade reflecting the significantly weakened solvency levels and further downside risks. The rating agency believes that the adverse operating conditions could hamper the bank's execution of its capital recovery plan.

During the review period, Moody's will assess the bank's near-term ability to restore its capitalisation, already constrained by the Swiss Franc mortgages legal risks, in an operating environment which has become much more adverse and uncertain. The rating agency will also review the expected impact of the government's loan moratorium scheme on BM, which highly depends on how many of its PLN mortgage borrowers will ultimately participate in the program. Further significant adverse impacts beyond the announced PLN1.8 billion or a lack of meaningful progress in the restoration of the bank's capital levels could result in further rating downgrades. In addition, the rating agency will review the capacity and willingness of BM's majority owner, BCP, to provide support to its subsidiary in case of need. Conversely, near-term achievements in replenishing capital buffers back to 2021 levels could support the stabilization of the ratings at their current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is currently limited upward pressure on the ratings of BM, as indicated by the review for downgrade. However, the BCA and ratings could be confirmed if the bank's plan of action to restore its capitalization proves successful.

Moody's may downgrade the BCA and ratings if BM faces significant difficulties in restoring its capitalization in the short-term as a result of further pressures as a result of the adverse operating conditions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bank Millennium S.A.

Downgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from baa3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from baa3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Baa2(cr) from A3(cr); Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Baa2 from A3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Baa3; Placed on Review for further Downgrade

....Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa1; Outlook Changed to Ratings Under Review From Stable, Placed on Review for further Downgrade

On Review for Downgrade:

...Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Placed on Review for Downgrade, currently P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.bankmillennium.pl/en/about-the-bank/investor-relations/current-reports/-/r/30313980

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Katja Reise
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Maria Jose Mori
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com