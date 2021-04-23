Moody's downgrades Bank ZENIT's deposit ratings to B1, stable outlook

London, 23 April 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
Bank ZENIT PJSC's ("Bank Zenit") long-term local and foreign
currency bank deposit ratings and long-term local currency senior
unsecured debt ratings to B1 from Ba3 and changed the outlook on these
ratings to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded
the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b2 from b1,
its Adjusted BCA to b1 from ba3, its long-term local and
foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Ba3 from Ba2 and
its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Ba3(cr)
from Ba2(cr). Bank Zenit's short-term local and foreign
currency deposit ratings and short-term local and foreign currency
CRRs of Not Prime (NP) and its short-term CR Assessment of Not
Prime(cr) (NP(cr)) were affirmed. The outlook has been changed
to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Bank Zenit's ratings and rating assessments is
driven by the reporting of net losses, which will weaken capital
buffers. At the same time, the bank's ratings continue
to be underpinned by its strong funding and liquidity, while its
deposit and debt ratings benefit from the affiliate support from Bank
Zenit's controlling shareholder.
In 2020, Bank Zenit posted RUB4.4 billion net loss under
IFRS, 19% of its shareholder equity. The bank's
pre-provision profitability decreased in 2020 and was not sufficient
to absorb the increased loan loss provisions. Its net interest
margin dropped to 2.8% in 2020 from 3.2% in
2019, as the reduction of lending rates outpaced that of the funding
rates. Net fee and commission income also dropped 19% in
2020 compared to 2019.
Bank Zenit's controlling shareholder, the oil company Tatneft
PJSC (Tatneft, Baa2 stable), intends to support the bank in
2021 by purchasing from its balance sheet non-core assets totaling
RUB6.7 billion. Moody's estimates that this measure,
if implemented as planned, will boost the bank's ratio of
tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets by approximately
2 percentage points up from the modest level of 8.5% reported
as of the end of 2020, while in the absence of the above support
measure the bank would likely be loss-making and its capital buffer
would continue to decline over the next 12 to 18 months.
Bank Zenit's B1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate the bank's
BCA of b2 and a one-notch rating uplift reflecting Moody's assessment
of a moderate probability of affiliate support to the bank from Tatneft.
In 2020, Bank Zenit's asset-quality indicators deteriorated.
The bank's problem loan ratio increased to 15.0% as of 31
December 2020 from 11.9% a year earlier, while credit
losses increased to 2.7% of average gross loans in 2020
from 0.2% in 2019. Partially counterbalancing these
solvency weaknesses, Bank Zenit's coverage of problem loans
by loan loss reserves was strong at 93% as of 31 December 2020.
Bank Zenit's funding and liquidity are its strengths which underpin
the bank's b2 BCA. As of 31 December 2020, core customer
deposits represented 84% of the bank's non-equity funding,
while its reliance on market funding was low. Its ratio of liquid
banking assets to tangible banking assets was 31% as of 31 December
2020.
RATINGS OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Bank Zenit's long-term deposit and
debt ratings takes into account the bank's current solvency and
liquidity profile, as well as the ongoing support from its shareholder.
Specifically, Moody's believes that, in case of further
significant deterioration of Bank Zenit's standalone credit metrics,
Tatneft will step in and support the bank's capital adequacy either
through another buy-out of non-core assets or through a
direct capital injection.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Any upward rating pressure is currently limited, given Bank Zenit's
weak financial performance, and could only materialize if the bank
returns to sustainable profitable operations while also demonstrating
an improvement in its asset quality metrics. Bank Zenit's
build-up of its capital adequacy levels would be another prerequisite
for any positive rating action.
Bank Zenit's BCA, deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded
if Moody's observes a further significant deterioration of its asset
quality, as well as substantial losses and capital erosion.
Any signs of diminished support from Tatneft to Bank Zenit, such
as an announcement of Tatneft's partial or full divestment from the bank,
could result in the downgrade of Bank Zenit's supported deposit
and debt ratings.
