Moody's downgrades Bank ZENIT's deposit ratings to B1, stable outlook

London, 23 April 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Bank ZENIT PJSC's ("Bank Zenit") long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings and long-term local currency senior unsecured debt ratings to B1 from Ba3 and changed the outlook on these ratings to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b2 from b1, its Adjusted BCA to b1 from ba3, its long-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to Ba3 from Ba2 and its long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr). Bank Zenit's short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings and short-term local and foreign currency CRRs of Not Prime (NP) and its short-term CR Assessment of Not Prime(cr) (NP(cr)) were affirmed. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Bank Zenit's ratings and rating assessments is driven by the reporting of net losses, which will weaken capital buffers. At the same time, the bank's ratings continue to be underpinned by its strong funding and liquidity, while its deposit and debt ratings benefit from the affiliate support from Bank Zenit's controlling shareholder.

In 2020, Bank Zenit posted RUB4.4 billion net loss under IFRS, 19% of its shareholder equity. The bank's pre-provision profitability decreased in 2020 and was not sufficient to absorb the increased loan loss provisions. Its net interest margin dropped to 2.8% in 2020 from 3.2% in 2019, as the reduction of lending rates outpaced that of the funding rates. Net fee and commission income also dropped 19% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Bank Zenit's controlling shareholder, the oil company Tatneft PJSC (Tatneft, Baa2 stable), intends to support the bank in 2021 by purchasing from its balance sheet non-core assets totaling RUB6.7 billion. Moody's estimates that this measure, if implemented as planned, will boost the bank's ratio of tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets by approximately 2 percentage points up from the modest level of 8.5% reported as of the end of 2020, while in the absence of the above support measure the bank would likely be loss-making and its capital buffer would continue to decline over the next 12 to 18 months.

Bank Zenit's B1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate the bank's BCA of b2 and a one-notch rating uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a moderate probability of affiliate support to the bank from Tatneft.

In 2020, Bank Zenit's asset-quality indicators deteriorated. The bank's problem loan ratio increased to 15.0% as of 31 December 2020 from 11.9% a year earlier, while credit losses increased to 2.7% of average gross loans in 2020 from 0.2% in 2019. Partially counterbalancing these solvency weaknesses, Bank Zenit's coverage of problem loans by loan loss reserves was strong at 93% as of 31 December 2020.

Bank Zenit's funding and liquidity are its strengths which underpin the bank's b2 BCA. As of 31 December 2020, core customer deposits represented 84% of the bank's non-equity funding, while its reliance on market funding was low. Its ratio of liquid banking assets to tangible banking assets was 31% as of 31 December 2020.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Bank Zenit's long-term deposit and debt ratings takes into account the bank's current solvency and liquidity profile, as well as the ongoing support from its shareholder. Specifically, Moody's believes that, in case of further significant deterioration of Bank Zenit's standalone credit metrics, Tatneft will step in and support the bank's capital adequacy either through another buy-out of non-core assets or through a direct capital injection.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any upward rating pressure is currently limited, given Bank Zenit's weak financial performance, and could only materialize if the bank returns to sustainable profitable operations while also demonstrating an improvement in its asset quality metrics. Bank Zenit's build-up of its capital adequacy levels would be another prerequisite for any positive rating action.

Bank Zenit's BCA, deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded if Moody's observes a further significant deterioration of its asset quality, as well as substantial losses and capital erosion. Any signs of diminished support from Tatneft to Bank Zenit, such as an announcement of Tatneft's partial or full divestment from the bank, could result in the downgrade of Bank Zenit's supported deposit and debt ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

