Moody's downgrades Bank of the West following acquisition by Bank of Montreal

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings and assessments of Bank of the West following the close of its acquisition by Bank of Montreal (BMO, Aa2 senior unsecured, stable), except for its short term counterparty risk assessment and short-term deposit rating, which were affirmed at Prime-1(cr) and Prime-1, respectively. Bank of the West's baseline credit assessment (bca) and adjusted bca were both downgraded to a3 from a2; its long-term issuer rating was downgraded to Baa1 from A3; its long-term deposit rating was downgraded to A1 from Aa3; its foreign and domestic long-term and short term counterparty risk ratings were downgraded to A3 from A2 and to P-2 from P-1, respectively; and its long-term counterparty risk assessment was downgraded to A2(cr) from A1(cr). Bank of the West's issuer-level outlook and the outlooks on its long-term issuer and deposit ratings were each changed to stable from rating under review.

The rating downgrade follows BMO's announcement [1] on 1 February 2023, that it has closed its acquisition of Bank of the West. The rating action concludes Bank of the West's review for downgrade that was initiated on 20 December 2021, following the announcement of the acquisition agreement.

According to The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency [2], shortly after the close of the acquisition, Bank of the West will be merged with and into BMO Harris Bank National Association (BMO Harris, Baa1 issuer, stable), with BMO Harris remaining as the surviving institution. Accordingly, Moody's said it would withdraw Bank of the West's ratings and assessments upon this occurrence.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that Bank of the West contributes approximately one-third of the combined assets and about 38% of the combined loans of the enlarged BMO Financial Corp. (Baa1 issuer, stable), BMO's US holding company and the direct parent of BMO Harris. As a result of Bank of the West's downgrade and change in outlook to stable, Bank of the West's ratings, assessments and outlook have been aligned with BMO Harris' ratings, assessments and outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bank of the West's ratings could be upgraded if BMO Harris' ratings are upgraded.

Bank of the West's ratings could be downgraded if BMO Harris' ratings are downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://newsroom.bmo.com/2023-02-01-BMO-Completes-Acquisition-of-Bank-of-the-West 01-Feb-2023

[2] https://www.occ.gov/news-issuances/news-releases/2023/nr-occ-2023-8a.pdf 17-Jan-2023

