Moody's downgrades Barnard College's (NY) rating to A3 and assigns A3 to revenue bonds; outlook stable

New York, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Barnard College's (NY) issuer and debt ratings to A3 from A2 and assigned an A3 to Barnard College's proposed approximately $39 million Revenue Bonds Series 2022A (Tax-Exempt) and approximately $43 million Revenue Bonds Series 2022B (Federally Taxable). The bonds will be issued by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. As of June 30, 2021, the college had $203 million in debt outstanding excluding undrawn portions of drawdown bonds. The outlook has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade in Barnard's issuer rating to A3 from A2 reflects prospects for continued relatively thin operating performance and weak debt service coverage even as the college pursues significant additional capital investment. Growing leverage and lack of budgetary redress plans to combat weaker than peer operating results highlight risks associated with the college's financial strategies, a governance consideration and key driver of the rating action. Debt service coverage has been below 1x in recent years and significant capital investments are likely to require additional borrowing which would further constrain operating performance and debt service coverage, although the amounts of borrowing have not yet been determined.

The A3 rating remains supported by Barnard's national and global reputation as a highly selective women's liberal arts college and its urban location in New York City. The college's close affiliation with neighboring Columbia University (Aaa stable) allows it to leverage facilities, offer students the ability to participate in Division I athletics and to engage in academic offerings of a large comprehensive university, bolstering its strategic positioning. The college's strong and improving fundraising has supported significant investment in new facilities that are strategically important to maintain the college's competitive position. Offsetting factors include the college's relatively moderate level of wealth when compared to reputational peers and comparatively modest flexible reserves and liquidity. While EBIDA margins improved in fiscal 2021 to 6.2%, they remain very thin compared to the median for A-rated peers of 16% and are not forecast to appreciably improve over the next two years according to management's projections. With the proposed refunding, the college is providing for near term debt service relief but with future need to fund principal repayment.

The A3 revenue bond rating for outstanding and proposed debt incorporates the issuer-level credit strength of the college along with the general obligation to repay debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The revision in the outlook to stable from negative at the A3 reflects Moody's expectations that management will ultimately take action to return debt service coverage to well above 1x on a sustainable basis. The college's very good brand and strategic position provides revenue raising capacity that could support more favorable performance dependent on management action.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance with sound coverage of debt service comparable to peers

- Continued success in fundraising, leading to a significant increase in total cash and investments per student - Substantial increase in financial reserves to support elevated leverage

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to sustainably improve operating performance and strengthen debt service coverage to be in line with peers, especially important given comparatively low liquidity and high leverage

- Additional material leverage absent sound prospects for improved operating performance and strong growth in cash and investments - Pace of growth in cash and investments that lags peers, resulting in a growing competitive disadvantage

LEGAL SECURITY

Forthcoming series 2022A and 2022B, and existing series 2020A, 2020B (unrated), and 2008 (unrated) are unsecured general obligations of the college. Series 2015A and 2015B (unrated) bonds are general obligations of the college and further secured by an interest in tuition and fees.

The 2015A, 2015B, 2020B bonds contain a financial covenant requiring that expendable financial resources to debt be 0.40x. Management reports coverage of 1.4x as of fiscal 2021. Series 2020B also has a debt service coverage ratio of 1x which was met at 1.8x estimated for fiscal 2022. However, if this latter covenant is not met it is an event of default with exposure to acceleration risk that must be carefully managed. Under the proposed refinancing the debt service covenant will be eliminated.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Series 2022A bonds will be used to refund series 2020B and series 2022B bonds will refund a portion of 2015A bonds and both will pay the cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Founded in 1889 as one of the original Seven Sisters, Barnard is both an independently incorporated educational institution and an official College of Columbia University. Barnard is an all-women's liberal arts college located in New York City. In fiscal 2021 it had revenue of $174 million and enrollment of 2,985 full time equivalent students.

