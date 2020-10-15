Moody's downgrades Barracuda to B3 post dividend recap; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Barracuda Networks Inc.'s ("Barracuda") ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD from B2-PD, as a result of the company's recently announced debt funded dividend. Barracuda is funding an equity distribution of approximately $650 million with an upsized first lien term loan and new second lien debt. The company's first lien debt was affirmed at B2. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to the proposed second lien debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Barracuda's B3 CFR is driven by its very high leverage offset by its strong niche position in the cyber security industry. Leverage pro forma for certain employee payments is approximately 8x based on August 2020 results (7.5x on a cash EBITDA basis). Free cash flow (before RSU payments) to debt pro forma for the October debt raise was approximately 2% for LTM August 2020. Deferred employee stock payments continue to be a use of cash; however, the owners effectively set aside cash at closing of the leveraged buyout in February 2018 to fund the employee payments triggered by the buyout.

Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive as evidenced by the proposed debt financed dividend. Barracuda is owned by private equity group Thoma Bravo and does not have an independent Board of Directors.

Although Barracuda is much smaller than many of its security and storage peers, it has a leading market position in its target niche. The company provides security and storage appliances and software to midmarket companies. Barracuda's backup, firewall and email security products are tailored in capabilities and price point to the needs of mid-sized companies. Security and data protection spending is expected to grow at high single digit rates over the next several years driven by constantly evolving cyber threats, compliance requirements and the shift of corporate workloads to the cloud. Industry growth, as well as that of Barracuda, will likely remain solid to some degree assisted by the increased security threats as employees work remotely. Moody's expects that security spending will remain relatively steady through most economic scenarios.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of mid-single digit growth and limited but positive free cash flow. The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is above 9x (8.5x on a cash EBITDA basis) or free cash flow is negative on other than a temporary basis. The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its strong organic growth, leverage is on track to fall below 7x (or 6.5x on a cash EBITDA basis) and free cash flow to debt is greater than 5%.

Liquidity is good driven by an expected $73 million of cash at closing, an undrawn $75 million revolver maturing 2023 and modest free cash flow over the next 12 months.

The following ratings were affected:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Barracuda Networks, Inc. is a provider of storage and security appliances and software. The company, headquartered in Campbell, CA. is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

