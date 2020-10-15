Moody's downgrades Barracuda to B3 post dividend recap; outlook stable

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Barracuda Networks Inc.'s ("Barracuda") ratings,
including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2
and the Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to B3-PD
from B2-PD, as a result of the company's recently announced
debt funded dividend. Barracuda is funding an equity distribution
of approximately $650 million with an upsized first lien term loan
and new second lien debt. The company's first lien debt was
affirmed at B2. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to the
proposed second lien debt. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Barracuda's B3 CFR is driven by its very high leverage offset by
its strong niche position in the cyber security industry. Leverage
pro forma for certain employee payments is approximately 8x based on August
2020 results (7.5x on a cash EBITDA basis). Free cash flow
(before RSU payments) to debt pro forma for the October debt raise was
approximately 2% for LTM August 2020. Deferred employee
stock payments continue to be a use of cash; however, the owners
effectively set aside cash at closing of the leveraged buyout in February
2018 to fund the employee payments triggered by the buyout.
Moody's expects financial policies to remain aggressive as evidenced
by the proposed debt financed dividend. Barracuda is owned by private
equity group Thoma Bravo and does not have an independent Board of Directors.
Although Barracuda is much smaller than many of its security and storage
peers, it has a leading market position in its target niche.
The company provides security and storage appliances and software to midmarket
companies. Barracuda's backup, firewall and email security
products are tailored in capabilities and price point to the needs of
mid-sized companies. Security and data protection spending
is expected to grow at high single digit rates over the next several years
driven by constantly evolving cyber threats, compliance requirements
and the shift of corporate workloads to the cloud. Industry growth,
as well as that of Barracuda, will likely remain solid to some degree
assisted by the increased security threats as employees work remotely.
Moody's expects that security spending will remain relatively steady
through most economic scenarios.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of mid-single
digit growth and limited but positive free cash flow. The ratings
could be downgraded if leverage is above 9x (8.5x on a cash EBITDA
basis) or free cash flow is negative on other than a temporary basis.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains its strong organic
growth, leverage is on track to fall below 7x (or 6.5x on
a cash EBITDA basis) and free cash flow to debt is greater than 5%.
Liquidity is good driven by an expected $73 million of cash at
closing, an undrawn $75 million revolver maturing 2023 and
modest free cash flow over the next 12 months.
The following ratings were affected:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3) from (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Barracuda Networks, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Barracuda Networks, Inc. is a provider of storage and security
appliances and software. The company, headquartered in Campbell,
CA. is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthew B. Jones
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
