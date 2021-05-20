Moody's downgrades Basic's notes to C and PDR to D-PD on entry into forbearance agreements

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Basic Energy Services, Inc.'s (Basic) ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3, Probability of Default Rating to D-PD from Caa3-PD and rating of its senior secured notes to C from Ca. The SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The outlook is negative.

This action follows the company's continuing failure to make its interest payment that was due on April 15, 2021, and entry into forbearance and other agreements with substantially all of its creditors, which Moody's views as a default.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Basic Energy Services, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Basic Energy Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects Basic's continuing failure to make interest payment on its senior secured notes past the 30 day grace period, and a forbearance agreement with its ABL lenders and an extension of the maturity of its Super Priority Credit Agreement, that Moody's considers to be a default. It also reflects high likelihood of a material debt restructuring on distressed terms as the company continues to discuss strategic alternatives with its lenders to pursue a sustainable capital structure.

The CFR was downgraded to Ca and Basic's $300 million senior secured notes due 2023 were downgraded to C based on Moody's views on recovery.

The negative outlook reflects very high risk of debt restructuring or a bankruptcy filing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's lowering its view on expected recoveries. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include the company reducing debt sufficiently to achieve a tenable capital structure with improved liquidity.

Fort Worth, TX based Basic Energy Services provides well site services to oil and natural gas producing companies in the United States. Basic's services include completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and water logistics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

