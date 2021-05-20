Moody's downgrades Basic's notes to C and PDR to D-PD on entry into forbearance agreements

New York, May 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Basic Energy Services, Inc.'s (Basic) ratings,
including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3, Probability
of Default Rating to D-PD from Caa3-PD and rating of its
senior secured notes to C from Ca. The SGL-4 Speculative
Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The outlook is negative.
This action follows the company's continuing failure to make its interest
payment that was due on April 15, 2021, and entry into forbearance
and other agreements with substantially all of its creditors, which
Moody's views as a default.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Basic Energy Services, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa3
....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded
to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Basic Energy Services, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects Basic's continuing
failure to make interest payment on its senior secured notes past the
30 day grace period, and a forbearance agreement with its ABL lenders
and an extension of the maturity of its Super Priority Credit Agreement,
that Moody's considers to be a default. It also reflects
high likelihood of a material debt restructuring on distressed terms as
the company continues to discuss strategic alternatives with its lenders
to pursue a sustainable capital structure.
The CFR was downgraded to Ca and Basic's $300 million senior
secured notes due 2023 were downgraded to C based on Moody's views
on recovery.
The negative outlook reflects very high risk of debt restructuring or
a bankruptcy filing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's lowering its view
on expected recoveries. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include
the company reducing debt sufficiently to achieve a tenable capital structure
with improved liquidity.
Fort Worth, TX based Basic Energy Services provides well site services
to oil and natural gas producing companies in the United States.
Basic's services include completion and remedial services, fluid
services, well servicing and water logistics.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Elena Nadtotchi
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653