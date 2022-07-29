Moody's downgrades Bausch Health Companies Inc.'s CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health") and certain of its subsidiaries. The downgrades include the Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B2, the Probability of Default rating to Caa1-PD from B2-PD, the secured credit facilities and secured notes of Bausch Health to B2 from Ba3, and the secured credit facilities of Bausch + Lomb Corporation to B1 from Ba2. Moody's lowered the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook on Bausch Health remains negative, while the outlook on Bausch + Lomb Corporation is revised to negative from positive.

The downgrade follows the recent oral ruling in the Xifaxan patent challenge, in which the court found certain Xifaxan patents to be invalid and others to be valid. Although the timing of a generic launch will depend on many variables including receipt of an FDA approval, the potential for a generic launch prior to 2028 has materially increased, significantly raising Bausch Health's risk profile. Xifaxan is Bausch Health's largest product, and sales erosion would cause the company's already high financial leverage to increase and its capital structure to likely become untenable.

The lower Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's view that liquidity will remain good prior to any generic launch, reflecting positive free cash flow, revolver availability and good cushion under the revolver's financial maintenance covenant. However, in the event of a generic Xifaxan launch, cash flow will dramatically decline and the covenant cushion will shrink.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for additional credit degradation that would ensue from a generic Xifaxan launch or from operating headwinds that cause leverage to remain high. Regarding the pending Bausch + Lomb spin-off, Moody's believes that uncertainty in completing the spin-off has increased. As such, Moody's is revising the outlook on Bausch + Lomb to negative from positive, consistent with the outlook on Bausch Health.

Governance risk is a consideration in the rating action. Governance risk factors related to financial strategy, risk management, credibility and track record are elevated because financial leverage has been persistently high for several years, and the potential for a generic Xifaxan launch, has further weakened the company's credit profile and is contributing to the downgrade.

Ratings downgraded:

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to B2 (LGD2) from Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B1 (LGD1) from Ba2 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured Revolving Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD1) from Ba2 (LGD1)

..Issuer: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bausch + Lomb Corporation

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive

..Issuer: Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bausch Health's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage with pro forma consolidated gross debt/EBITDA of about 7x using Moody's calculations and reflecting recent transactions including the IPO of Bausch + Lomb. The credit profile is also constrained by the exposure to potential genericization of Xifaxan – the company's largest product. A recent court decision invalidated certain Xifaxan patents and validated others, and the timing of a generic launch remains uncertain. A planned spin-off of Bausch + Lomb would increase business risks of the remaining company due to reduced scale and diversity and high leverage initially, with targeted net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x to 6.7x, and faces execution risks in attaining this target.

These risks are tempered by the company's significant global scale and diversity. The credit profile is supported by good liquidity, including solid free cash flow.

ESG considerations are material to Bausch Health's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-5, Very Highly Negative (previously CIS-4, Highly Negative). Bausch Health faces very highly negative governance risk exposures, reflected in the G-5 score (previously G-4). Despite a consistent debt reduction strategy, gross debt/EBITDA has remained persistently high, creating financial strategy and risk management exposures which are now elevated following the Xifaxan court ruling. In addition, the company faces execution risk in completing the Bausch + Lomb spinoff as well as subsequently operating the remaining Bausch Pharma business, highlighting management credibility and track record risks. In addition, like other pharmaceutical companies Bausch Health has highly negative exposures to social risks, reflected in the S-4 score. These exposures include a variety of unresolved legal issues, notwithstanding significant progress to date at resolving such matters. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate some of that exposure, as well as business lines outside of branded pharmaceuticals.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for additional credit degradation that would ensue from a generic Xifaxan launch or from operating headwinds that cause leverage to remain high.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include generic competition for Xifaxan, other operating setbacks, large litigation-related cash outflows, deteriorating liquidity or transactions that increase the probability of default.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include clarity in avoiding generic competition for Xifaxan, solid operating performance, and successful pipeline execution of new rifaximin formulations. Debt reduction would also improve the company's credit profile.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products. These are primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 totaled approximately $8.3 billion.

