Moody's downgrades Bausch Health's senior secured to Ba3 from Ba2; outlook negative

New York, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded certain senior secured ratings of Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch Health") to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2). There are no changes to Bausch Health's other existing ratings including the B2 Corporate Family Rating, the B2-PD Probability of Default rating, the Ba3 ratings on certain secured credit facilities and secured notes, the B3 senior unsecured rating and the SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating. The outlook remains negative.

There is also no change to the Ba2 rating on the senior secured credit facilities of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, or the positive outlook for this entity.

The downgrade is consistent with Moody's prior rating actions on January 18, 2022 and January 27, 2022 in which Moody's assigned Ba3 ratings to Bausch Health's new senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes, and stated that existing secured notes would be downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 at the conclusion of the refinancing. Following the IPO of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, the refinancing transactions have been completed.

The Ba3 rating on the Bausch Health's senior secured debt is lower than the prior rating of Ba2 because of weaker protection stemming from an increase in senior secured leverage as well as the release of guarantees and liens from Bausch + Lomb Corporation. In addition, there is now secured debt at Bausch + Lomb Corporation, which has a senior claim on the assets of Bausch + Lomb Corporation.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

....Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD2) from Ba2 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bausch Health's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage with pro forma consolidated gross debt/EBITDA of about 7x as of March 31, 2022 using our calculations and reflecting recent transactions. The credit profile is also constrained by the pending spin-off of Bausch + Lomb. This transaction will increase business risks of the remaining company due to reduced scale and diversity and high leverage initially, with targeted net debt/EBITDA of 6.5x to 6.7x, and faces execution risks in attaining this target. The company also faces various outstanding legal investigations and an unresolved patent challenge on Xifaxan.

These risks are tempered by good progress in an ongoing turnaround and a consistent focus on deleveraging, which we expect will continue after the spin-off. The credit profile is supported by good free cash flow, owing to high margins, modest capex and an efficient tax structure.

ESG considerations are material to Bausch Health's credit profile, reflected in the Credit Impact Score of CIS-4, Highly Negative. The company has highly negative exposures to social risks, reflected in the S-4 score. These exposures include a variety of unresolved legal issues, notwithstanding significant progress to date at resolving such matters. Other social risks include exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug pricing. Bausch Health's product and geographic diversification help mitigate some of that exposure, as well as business lines outside of branded pharmaceuticals. Bausch Health also faces highly negative governance exposures, reflected in the G-4 score. Despite a consistent debt reduction strategy, gross debt/EBITDA has remained persistently high, creating financial strategy and risk management exposures. In addition, the company faces execution risk in completing the Bausch + Lomb spinoff as well as subsequently operating the remaining Bausch Pharma business, highlighting management credibility and track record risks.

The outlook for Bausch Health is negative, reflecting execution risks associated with completing the Bausch + Lomb spin-off and the negative credit impact on the remaining Bausch Pharma business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include operating setbacks, large litigation-related cash outflows, or an adverse outcome in the unresolved Xifaxan patent challenge. Quantitatively, on a total company basis, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 7.0x could lead to a downgrade. After the pending eyecare spinoff, gross debt/EBITDA sustained above 5.5 times could lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent earnings growth, successful pipeline execution of new rifaximin formulations, and significant resolution of outstanding legal matters including the Xifaxan patent challenge. On a total company basis, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x could support an upgrade. After the pending eyecare spinoff, gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0 times could support an upgrade.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is a global company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products. These are primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Revenues for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 totaled approximately $8.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

