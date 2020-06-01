Moody's downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply's CFR to B2; negative outlook

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.'s (Beacon) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on Beacon's senior secured debt to B2 from B1 and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2025 to Caa1 from B3. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

These actions and the negative outlook result from Moody's expectation that Beacon's operating performance will suffer due to the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction, which will result in lower demand for reroofing projects and elevated leverage. Moody's now projects leverage remaining above 6.0x over the next eighteen months due to the company's considerable debt load and reduced earnings.

"Beacon has not performed to Moody's expectations over the past two years and, due to the coronavirus, will face revenue and earnings headwinds through the balance of 2020," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior analyst. "Leverage will be high relative to Moody's previous expectation for 2020, prompting the downgrade and change in outlook."

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Beacon's B2 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure and low profitability. Moody's projects that revenue will decline by 3% to $6.9 billion for fiscal year-end 2021 (September 30, 2021) from $7.1 billion through LTM Q2 2020 dated March 31, 2020. Moody's also forecasts adjusted EBITDA margin contracting modestly to about 7.0% over the next eighteen months versus 7.4% for LTM Q2 2020. Operating performance is significantly below other rated distributors. Management is reducing costs by lowering personnel expenses to meet the decline in demand. However, these efforts will be offset by decreasing volumes due to end market contraction, which reduces operating leverage and will contribute to the contraction in margin. Interest coverage, measured as EBITA-to-interest expense, will be around 2.0x through 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, limiting construction activity, including demand for replacing residential and commercial roofs, drivers of Beacon's revenue and resulting earnings and cash flow. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Governance risks Moody's considers in Beacon's credit profile include a modestly aggressive financial policy, evidenced by increasingly higher leverage and delays in achieving previously planned deleveraging. Also, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) has two members on Beacon's Board of Directors and controls about 30% of Beacon's total voting rights. Through its equity ownership and board representation, and in conjunction with other board members, CD&R will influence business decisions. These decisions could include those relating to debt capital structure and long-term deployment of capital and utilization of cash.

Providing an offset to Beacon's weak credit metrics is Moody's belief that roofing products experience less demand volatility than other building products due to their nondiscretionary nature. In recent months Beacon has appointed a new Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, who will focus on organic growth, improving internal operations, and increasing cash flow. Also, Beacon has a good liquidity profile, providing financial flexibility to contend with its leveraged capital structure.

Beacon's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile over the next eighteen months, generating free cash flow throughout the period despite about $150 million in cash interest payments. Beacon also has abundant revolver availability and no near-term maturities. Its revolving credit facility expires in early 2023 followed by the senior secured term loan maturing early 2025.

The negative outlook reflects Beacon's leveraged capital structure and ongoing challenges facing the company. Moody's believes it will be difficult to meaningfully improve operations and working capital management in an environment with significant competition and ongoing economic uncertainty.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The rating could be upgraded if:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Sustained improvement in EBITDA margin

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA maintained below 5.5x

» A good liquidity profile is preserved

» Trends in end markets support sustained organic growth

The rating could be downgraded if management fails to improve operating performance and margins, resulting in the following credit metrics (all ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments) or characteristics such as:

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA maintained above 6.5x

» EBITA-to-interest expense sustained below 1.5x

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (Beacon), headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, is one of the largest wholesale distributors of roofing material and other building products in the US. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020 was about $7.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

