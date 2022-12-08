Moody's downgrades Beasley's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC's (Beasley) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior secured notes to Caa1. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects the impact of high inflation and recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand which will weigh on Beasley's operating performance and keep leverage elevated through 2023. Beasley's very high leverage (9.7x as of Q3 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) positions the company poorly to withstand the secular pressures in the broadcast radio industry and challenging economic conditions. Recent investments and initiatives to increase digital service revenue will be a source of support, but Moody's does not expect digital revenue growth will be able to fully offset the near term performance in broadcast radio.

Beasley's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged at SGL-3. While Beasley does not have a revolving credit facility in place, cash on the balance sheet of $33 million as of Q3 2022 is likely to provide limited, but adequate liquidity over the next twelve months.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debentures Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Beasley's Caa1 CFR reflects very high leverage which Moody's expects will remain elevated as a result of high inflation and slow economic growth. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance. Beasley is also relatively small in size ($255 million in revenue as of LTM Q3 2022) with concentrated exposure to 3 markets (Boston, Detroit, and Philadelphia) which can increase volatility in performance.

Despite Beasley's small scale, the company has developed good market clusters with a strong market position in most of the markets that it operates. Beasley has been investing in its digital platform and Moody's expects further growth in digital revenue over time aided by the recent acquisition of a small digital marketing agency in Q2 2022. Recently completed expense reductions are also likely to offset a portion of the impact from a challenging economic environment. Beasley has made investments in esports to diversify the business model and potentially accelerate growth in the future, although Moody's does not expect esports to be a material contributor to performance in the near term.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Beasley's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4) and social risks (S-4). Beasley has maintained leverage at high levels and made debt funded leveraging acquisitions in the past. A significant percentage of the Beasley's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting which faces risk from social and demographical trends due to competition for listeners and advertising dollars shifting to digital and social media platforms. Beasley is a public company, but the Beasley family has voting control of the company through a dual class share structure. The CEO is also the daughter of the founder of the company.

Beasley's SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a limited, but adequate liquidity position over the next year. Beasley had $33 million of cash on the balance as of Q3 2022, but does not have access to a revolving credit facility. Free cash flow (FCF) has been negative -$6 million LTM as of Q3 2022 but Moody's projects FCF will be relatively breakeven and benefit from capex ($12 million LTM Q3 2022) declines to more moderate levels and recent expense reductions. The timing of interest payments ($12.5 million in both February and August each year) will lead to negative FCF in the first and third quarters. Beasley suspended dividend payments ($5.5 million in 2019) in 2020. There are no financial maintenance covenants on the senior secured notes due February 2026.

The stable outlook reflects the impact of recessionary pressures on radio advertising demand which Moody's expects will lead to leverage remaining in the 10x range in 2023. Beasley has completed recent cost savings actions and made improvements to its digital service offerings aided by a recent acquisition, but Moody's expects these actions won't be enough to fully offset the economic and secular headwinds facing the radio industry. Beasley's small size also heightens the potential for volatility in performance during difficult market conditions. There are no near term debt maturities and all of Beasley's debt has fixed interest rates.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded further if Beasley's leverage is sustained above 9x over time. Continuing negative FCF flow generation or a weakened liquidity position would also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Beasley's leverage decreased below 6.5x, with positive organic revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins. Positive FCF and an improving liquidity position would also be required.

Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC owns and operates 61 radio stations and related websites and mobile applications across 14 markets in addition to investments in esports assets. The company's station portfolio is located mainly across the eastern seaboard of the United States, with major contributions to revenue from the Boston, Detroit and Philadelphia markets. The company is publicly traded but controlled by the Beasley family via a dual-class share structure. Beasley generated approximately $255 million in revenue as of LTM Q3 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

