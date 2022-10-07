Moody's downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond to Ca; outlook changed to stable

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s ("Bed Bath") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ca from Caa2, its probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to C from Caa3. The speculative grade liquidity rating was upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrades reflects governance considerations which include the company's announcement that it may pursue liability transactions [1] which Moody's would likely view as a distressed exchange to address its $284 million of senior unsecured notes due in August 2024 in light of the continuing pressures on Bed Bath's operations and credit metrics" said Christina Boni, Senior Vice President.

The upgrade to SGL-3 from SGL-4 reflects actions that has taken to improve its liquidity including increasing its asset based revolving credit facility (unrated) to $1.13 billion from $1 billion, raising a $375 million first in-last-out term loan facility (FILO) and an equity issuance of approximately $30 million. The proceeds from the FILO and equity issuance were used to both reduce borrowings under the ABL as well as to increase cash balances which provides the company with adequate liquidity to meet its expected free cash flow deficits over the next twelve months. Inventory levels, although improving, are still misaligned with sales trends and private label product continues to be cleared and replaced with national brands in the face of weak consumer demand. The ABL expires in August 2026 but its maturity will spring to May 1, 2024 if more than $50 million of the 2024 notes are still outstanding on such date.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-4

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bed Bath's Ca corporate family rating reflects the very high likelihood of a default over the next twelve months. It also reflects governance considerations including the appointment of interim senior management and hiring consultants to support Bed Bath in its efforts deliver on its operational turnaround, which include inventory, cash management and balance sheet optimization. Despite its scale as the largest dedicated retailer of domestic merchandise and home furnishing with a national footprint, the company faces considerable default risk. Bed Bath faces a $284 million notes maturing in 2024 and has announced its exploring a possible distressed exchange which would be viewed by Moody's as an event of default. Despite the major contraction of its business, the company completed its $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program which included the buyback of $40 million of common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The company's weak demand trends have continued which has weighed heavily on its profitability. Although Bed Bath has recently taken actions to improve its liquidity, the company still needs to stabilize its operating losses and improve its working capital as it navigates a turnaround in a uncertain consumer environment. Although the company is not currently pursuing a sale, the company's buybuyBABY operations, has sales of approximately $1.4 billion and a could pose a meaningful source of additional liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects the company's adequate liquidity which supports their ability to remain current on their obligations and that the current ratings adequately reflect the expected probability of default and recovery on the company's debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded should Bed Bath fail to make its interest or principal payments on time including any contractual grace period or should the company file for bankruptcy.

An upgrade would require that the company maintains adequate liquidity including addressing its 2024 debt maturity, makes significant progress in its operational initiatives which results in positive free cash flow and market share stabilization while the probability of an event of default decreases.

Headquartered in Union, NJ, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a omni-channel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, buybuyBABY, and Decorist. LTM revenues for the period ending August 27, 2022 were approximately $6.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

