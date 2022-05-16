Moody's downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond's CFR to B2

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s ("Bed Bath") corporate family rating ("CFR") to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating to B2-PD from B1-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to B3 from B2. The speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

"The downgrade reflects the continued pressure on Bed Bath's operations and credit metrics given the increased risks associated with the execution of Bed Bath's strategic turnaround. Supply chain and operational challenges are expected to continue to constrain inventory levels leading to further market share erosion as inflation in food and energy costs weigh on discretionary income," said Christina Boni, Moody's Senior Vice President. "Leverage at the end of fiscal 2021 was approximately 4.7x and is expected to increase to around 5.0x at the end of fiscal 2022 as weaker sales and higher supply chain costs reduce its profitability," she added. The downgrade to SGL-2 reflects that free cash flow is expected to be negative in fiscal 2022 and its $1 billion revolver will be utilized seasonally.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bed Bath's B2 corporate family rating reflects the company's continued operational challenges which make it difficult to maintain its market position in the current environment. Despite its scale as the largest dedicated retailer of domestic merchandise and home furnishing with a national footprint, the company faces considerable risk associated with its operational turnaround. Nonetheless, the company maintains good liquidity and a low level of funded debt, both of which provide it with the financial flexibility to support its efforts to improve profitability. The company continues to face increased supply chain pressures that have resulted in higher costs and lower inventory availability.

Demand shifted to the home segment during the pandemic, which is at risk of normalization as consumers face higher costs. Nonetheless, Bed Bath has been successful in growing its e-commerce business significantly to approximately 37% of its overall sales. Despite these efforts, the company remains vulnerable to intense competition from e-commerce as well as other value players and traditional discounters. Bed Bath is focused on improving assortments and layout, expanding private label, and enhancing its omni-channel capabilities and upgrading its systems as its works to reduce costs. Bed Bath has worked to rationalize its banners as well as its store base with a total of 63 completed in fiscal 2021.

Bed Bath's SGL-2 reflects its good liquidity with cash in excess of $300 million expected at the end of 2022 and the revolver to be used only for seasonal purposes. Moody's expects share repurchases will not be resumed until operational performance returns to more historical levels. Bed Bath has also continued to make strategic capital expenditures and is expected to spend $400 million in fiscal 2022. Bed Bath's nearest note maturity is $285 million in 2024 with its undrawn $1 billion ABL at fiscal 2021 year end expiring in August 2026.

The stable outlook reflects its good liquidity and manageable debt maturities profile which gives Bed Bath time to enact its operational turnaround. The outlook reflects Moody's view that further shareholder returns before profitability consistently improves would be viewed as aggressive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded to the extent that the transformation does not result in operational improvement, market share erosion is sustained, liquidity deteriorates for any reason or financial strategy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x or EBIT/interest is sustained below 1.0x.

An upgrade would require that the company maintains good liquidity and makes significant progress in its operational initiatives which results in positive free cash flow and market share stabilization while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5x and EBIT/Interest is sustained above 1.25x.

Headquartered in Union, NJ, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a omni-channel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, buybuyBABY, and Decorist. LTM revenues for the period ending February 26, 2022 were approximately $7.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

