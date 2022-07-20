Moody's downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s ("Bed Bath") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B2, its probability of default rating to Caa2-PD from B2-PD and its senior unsecured notes rating to Caa3 from B3. The speculative grade liquidity rating was also downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The downgrades reflect the impact of Bed Bath's steep decline in revenues and EBITDA on its liquidity, free cash flow and credit metrics. Also considered are the challenges Bed Bath faces to restore its profitability. Inventory levels are not only elevated and misaligned with sales trends but are overweighted to private label product which must be cleared and replaced with national brands in the face of weaker consumer demand. Additionally, the downgrades reflect governance considerations which include the company's rapid departure of its CEO and Chief Merchandising Officer, the completion of its $1 billion accelerated share repurchase program with $40 million of share repurchases in the first quarter of 2022 despite the company's weak operating performance and the ineffectiveness of its turnaround strategy to meet the continuing pressures on Bed Bath's operations and credit metrics.

The downgrade of its speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 (weak liquidity) reflects Bed Bath's reduced cash balances following its share repurchases at a time when free cash flow is expected to be significantly negative in fiscal 2022 due to high working capital usage and weak operating performance. As a result, Bed Bath will increase its reliance on its $1 billion asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL") which will result in limited excess capacity in the upcoming quarters. Bed Bath's ABL expires in August 2026 but its maturity will spring to May 1, 2024 if more than $50 million of the 2024 notes are still outstanding on such date.

Bed Bath's credit impact score has been lowered to CIS-5 from CIS-3 and the governance IPS has been lowered to G-5 from G-3 acknowledging Bed Bath's aggressive share repurchase program combined with management's inability to effectuate its operational turnaround and manage inventory levels effectively which have resulted in its weak liquidity and very high leverage.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B2-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bed Bath's Caa2 CFR reflects its weak liquidity, very high leverage and the challenges it faces to turnaround its operating performance. For the LTM period ended May 28, 2022, debt/EBITDA was 9.7x and EBIT/interest was -1.6x. For the same period, Bed Bath generated free cash flow deficits of $722 million. The company's operational challenges have continued to accelerate which has weighed heavily on its profitability and liquidity. Interim senior management has hired consultants to support Bed Bath in its efforts deliver on its operational turnaround, which include inventory, cash management and balance sheet optimization. However, operating performance is expected to weaken further over the course of 2022 as the company must clear excess inventory while continuing to contend with supply chain and inflation challenges. Bed Bath's liquidity is weak as working capital usage has increased from longer product lead times, higher in transit inventory, and a drop off in consumer demand which has left inventories imbalanced. Nonetheless, the company continues to look at strategic alternatives for its buybuy BABY operations which has sales in excess of $1.4 billion and a could pose a meaningful source of additional liquidity. Bed Bath faces a $285 million notes maturing in 2024 and a significant improvement in profitability will be needed to return to a sustainable capital structure.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued pressure on profitability which reflects the lack of progress in its turnaround efforts as it contends with a challenging consumer environment for the home goods category. The outlook also reflects the need to refinance its 2024 maturity which increases the risk of a distressed exchange and its need to enhance its liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded to the extent that its operating efforts do not result in consistent operational improvement over the near term, market share erosion is sustained, liquidity deteriorates for any reason or the risk of a distressed exchange or financial restructuring increases.

An upgrade would require that the company maintains adequate liquidity and makes significant progress in its operational initiatives which results in positive free cash flow and market share stabilization while EBIT/interest is sustained above 1.0x.

Headquartered in Union, NJ, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is an omni-channel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, buybuyBABY, and Decorist. LTM revenues for the period ending May 28, 2022 were approximately $7.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

