Moody's downgrades Bed Bath's CFR to Ba3; outlook remains negative

New York, July 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s ("Bed Bath") corporate family rating
("CFR") to Ba3 from Ba2, its probability of default
rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD and its senior unsecured notes
rating to B1 from Ba2. The speculative grade liquidity rating is
unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects continued margin pressure and lower EBITDA as
a result of the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic
as well as ongoing competitive challenges that will cause debt/EBITDA
to be sustained above our 4x downgrade trigger over the next 12 to 18
months as well as concerns regarding the pace of rebound in consumer demand
once government support payments end", said Moody's analyst,
Peggy Holloway.
The two notch downgrade of the senior unsecured notes reflects the replacement
of its prior unsecured credit agreement with a $850 million asset
based credit facility (unrated) which placed the unsecured notes in a
more junior position in the capital structure.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail
sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Bed Bath's credit profile has left
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and Bed Bath remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Bed Bath of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Bed Bath's Ba3 CFR is constrained by declining same store sales
caused by store closures and competitive pressure as well as above average
expenses due to product mix shifts and to support key initiatives that
will continue to negatively impact operating income. The company
is fighting competition from e-commerce and other value players,
including Home Goods and Wayfair, as well as traditional players
such as Target Corporation, Walmart Inc. and Amazon.com,
Inc. While Bed Bath's investments targeted at improving product
assortment, marketing, inventory, supply chain optimization
and omni-channel capabilities are necessary, concern remains
whether or not the turnaround will happen swiftly enough for Bed Bath
to retain relevance with its customers in light of stiff competition.
It also acknowledges the challenge of implementing a turnaround in the
midst of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession.
The company benefits from scale as the largest dedicated retailer of domestic
merchandise and home furnishing, its national footprint supported
by a good distribution network, and financial flexibility to support
its transformation effort. Additionally, Bed Bath plans on
closing 200 lower performing stores over the next two years which will
allow them recapture sales at nearby stores and lower occupancy costs.
Bed Bath's CFR is supported by its good liquidity and cost reduction
efforts totaling $250 to $350 million in addition to the
$85 million SG&A savings announced earlier this year.
These cost savings are anticipated over the next 2 to 3 years.
Bed Bath's good liquidity position supports the company's
ability to fund strategic capex in omni-channel capabilities that
will support operations as part of the company's transformation
plan. Bed Bath's current cash balance and short-term investments
are approximately $1.15 billion, and its nearest note
maturity is 2024 and the $850 million ABL expires in June 2023.
The negative outlook reflects Bed Bath's operating performance will
remain pressured in the face of COVID-19 and weaker consumer demand
as it implements its turnaround strategy. The outlook also reflects
the challenge resizing its business to meet a lower level of demand as
the secular trends affecting Bed Bath persist.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if the company's very good liquidity position
deteriorates for any reason, if it is unable to gain traction with
respect to key initiatives, including the roll-out of improved
omni-channel capabilities, and resetting the cost structure,
or if the company experiences significant market share erosion relative
to its peers. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded
if EBITDA-CapEx/interest remains below 1.5x.
Ratings upgrade would be considered after the COVID-19 crisis subsides,
the transformation has taken hold evidenced by increasing comparable sales
and rising margins with debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x and EBITDA-CapEx/interest
above 2.0x while maintaining very good liquidity.
Headquartered in Union, NJ, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a
onmi-channel retailer selling a wide assortment of domestics merchandise
and home furnishings which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond,
Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat!,
Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values, buybuyBABY and
World Market, CostPlus World Market or Cost Plus, PersonalizationMall.com,
and Decorist. The company also operates Linen Holdings, a
provider of institutional textiles. LTM revenues were approximately
$9.9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peggy Holloway
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653