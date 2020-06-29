Moody's downgrades Bedford Park, IL's issuer rating to A2 & hotel bonds to Baa2

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A2 from A1 the Village of Bedford Park, IL's issuer rating and assigned a negative outlook. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the village's outstanding hotel/motel tax revenue bonds to Baa2 from A3 and assigned a negative outlook. The Baa2 rating applies to $28 million of rated debt.

The issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of hypothetical debt of the village supported by a general obligation unlimited tax pledge (GOULT) pledge and is used as a reference for the rating on the hotel/motel tax revenue bonds. Moody's does not currently rate any outstanding debt supported by the village's GOULT pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A2 reflects the village's high exposure to the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic given the particular composition of its revenue and tax base, which is exposed to airline travel. Located adjacent to the Chicago (City of) IL Midway Airport Ent. (A2 stable), the villages's top property taxpayers are hotels, and hotel room taxes account for a little over a tenth of operating revenue. The village also has significant reliance on various other sales and economically sensitive home rule taxes. A notable draw on reserves is expected in 2020, though fund balance and liquidity will likely remain at very healthy levels. The A2 rating also reflects the village's moderately sized and concentrated tax base and above average debt and pension burden.

The downgrade of the hotel tax revenue bonds to Baa2 reflects a sharp decline in the narrow pledged revenue. Receipts are dependent upon demand generated by Midway airport, which has declined because of limited travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Debt service coverage is projected to fall slightly under sum sufficient coverage under our base case assumptions, which would worsen under a more severe scenario. The village would cover a modest shortfall with reserves it had previously received from hotel revenues. A debt service reserve fund, which is currently funded at MADS, is available to cover a larger shortfall. While the village also has ample unrestricted reserves, it has not committed to utilize them for debt service. We project coverage will rebound to over sum sufficient coverage in 2021 even under our more severe assumptions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on Bedford Park, IL.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that revenue may underperform our more severe assumptions and remain very low for a protracted period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS (Removal of negative outlook)

- Diversification among top taxpayers (issuer)

- Moderation of the village's debt burden (issuer)

- Sustained increase in debt service coverage (hotel tax)

- Governmental commitment to support debt service (hotel tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves or liquidity (issuer)

- Increase in the village's debt burden (issuer)

- Prolonged period of debt service coverage that is less than sum sufficient (hotel tax)

- Failure to timely replenish the debt service reserve fund if tapped (hotel tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The village's outstanding hotel/motel tax revenue bonds are secured by a first claim on the 10.5% tax on room charges for hotels, motels, or other lodging facilities in the village.

PROFILE

Bedford Park is located approximately 10 miles south of downtown Chicago (Ba1 stable), adjacent to Chicago Midway International Airport. The village is primarily commercial and industrial and has a very small population of roughly 600 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

