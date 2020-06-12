Moody's downgrades Beijing Automotive Group's ratings to Baa3; revises outlook to stable

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the issuer
rating of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC
Group), and the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by BAIC
Inalfa HK Investment Co., Limited and guaranteed by BAIC
Group.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on all ratings
to stable from ratings under review.
This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26
March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that BAIC Group's leverage
will remain high, given the elevated level of debt to support its
investments and a weakened operating performance amid sluggish auto demand
in China," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically,
BAIC Group's exposure to retail, discretionary consumption
and manufacturing has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment,
especially given its sensitivity to consumer demand.
Moody's expects auto unit sales in China to contract 10%
this year, before growing by 2.5% in 2021 amid signs
that demand is beginning to return to normal following a sharp decline
in the first quarter of 2020. Chinese auto sales rebounded in April
and May, growing by 4% and 14.5% respectively
compared to the same period last year, signaling a healthy rebound
in demand.
Moody's expects BAIC Group's unit sales to fall by about 5%
in 2020 versus a year ago and recover by about 4% in 2021.
BAIC Group's Baa3 ratings continue to incorporate a three-notch
uplift, based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive
a high level of extraordinary support from the Beijing Municipal Government,
and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) through the company's
parent, Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management
Center (BSCOMC, A1 stable), if needed.
This expectation reflects BAIC Group's high importance to China's automotive
industry in terms of scale, contribution to the development of new
energy vehicles and leading position among Beijing Municipal Government's
state-owned enterprises in terms of financial scale and fiscal
contribution.
Moody's assessment of BAIC Group's financial metrics is based on the pro-rata
financials of its key joint venture companies, Beijing Benz Automotive
Co., Ltd. and Beijing Hyundai Motor Co.,
Ltd.
Moody's anticipates that such challenges will continue to affect BAIC
Group's operations over the next 12-18 months, despite an
expected rebound in auto demand in China in 2021.
BAIC Group's leverage -- as measured by debt to EBITDA --
rose to about 8.4x in 2019 from 7.5x in 2018, reflecting
lower EBITDA resulting from a decline in unit sales, weaker profitability
and a higher level of debt to support investment, including the
company's acquisition of a 5% stake in Daimler AG (A3 negative).
Sluggish auto demand following the coronavirus outbreak means that the
company's revenue and profitability will grow at a less robust rate
than Moody's had previously expected. While Moody's
estimates BAIC Group's adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to about 7.5x
over the next 12-18 months, this level remains elevated for
its previous rating. This leverage level is elevated but improving,
with standalone credit profile also supported by its financial flexibility
and good access to funding.
BAIC Group's standalone credit strength is underpinned by its (1) strong
competitive position in China's auto market, which mirrors the strength
of its two key joint ventures, Beijing Benz and Beijing Hyundai;
and (2) diversified product lineup.
At the same time, its standalone credit strength is constrained
by its geographic concentration in China, as well as its low profitability
and high debt leverage.
BAIC Group's access to liquidity as a holding company is manageable.
Moody's believes the group can meet its refinancing requirements,
given its ownership by the Beijing Municipal Government, good banking
relationships and proven access to the local and offshore capital markets.
BAIC Group's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that:
(1) the company will maintain its strong market position and good access
to funding; and (2) its profitability and financial leverage will
improve over the next 12-18 months to levels consistent with its
standalone credit profile.
The rating also takes into account the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) considerations.
As an automaker, BAIC Group is exposed to environmental, social
and governance risk. Meeting regional emission requirements,
particularly those relating to CO2, is one of the most pressing
and challenging objectives facing the auto industry over the medium to
long term.
BAIC Group has invested in research and development to develop new energy
vehicles (NEVs), including battery electric vehicles, which
will help the company manage environmental risk. During 2019,
the company's own brand NEV maker was one of the leading NEV passenger
vehicle maker in China in terms of unit sales.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on BAIC Group's
credit profile of the breadth and severity of the shock which has only
been partially offset by its strong business position and government support.
BAIC Group maintains transparency through financial reporting disclosures,
provided as a result of its issuance of onshore bonds. The company
is under the management oversight of the Beijing State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission via BAIC Group's parent,
Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the company's
modest credit profile. The ratings could be upgraded if:
(1) BAIC Group improves its profitability and financial leverage over
the next 12-18 months; and (2) it maintains its strong credit
profile.
Financial metrics that Moody's would consider for upgrade include debt/EBITDA
trending below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months.
The ratings could be downgraded if: (1) its sales or profitability
weaken; (2) it rapidly expands its capacity or undertakes debt-funded
acquisitions, such that debt/EBITDA exceeds 8.0x over the
next 12-18 months; or (3) it faces substantial changes in
its joint venture relationships, in particular with Hyundai Motor
Company (Baa1 negative) and Daimler.
Any indications of weaker parental support for BAIC Group could also be
negative for the ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer
Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group) is
one of the top five automakers in China by unit sales. It recorded
sales totaling 2.3 million units in 2019. The company has
a comprehensive product line-up, spanning passenger and commercial
vehicles. Its key joint ventures for passenger vehicles include
Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. and Beijing Hyundai
Motor Co., Ltd.
BAIC Group is 100% owned by the Beijing State-owned Capital
Operation and Management Center.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Gerwin Ho
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077