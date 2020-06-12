Moody's downgrades Beijing Automotive Group's ratings to Baa3; revises outlook to stable

Hong Kong, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the issuer rating of Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group), and the senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by BAIC Inalfa HK Investment Co., Limited and guaranteed by BAIC Group.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on all ratings to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 26 March 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that BAIC Group's leverage will remain high, given the elevated level of debt to support its investments and a weakened operating performance amid sluggish auto demand in China," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, BAIC Group's exposure to retail, discretionary consumption and manufacturing has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment, especially given its sensitivity to consumer demand.

Moody's expects auto unit sales in China to contract 10% this year, before growing by 2.5% in 2021 amid signs that demand is beginning to return to normal following a sharp decline in the first quarter of 2020. Chinese auto sales rebounded in April and May, growing by 4% and 14.5% respectively compared to the same period last year, signaling a healthy rebound in demand.

Moody's expects BAIC Group's unit sales to fall by about 5% in 2020 versus a year ago and recover by about 4% in 2021.

BAIC Group's Baa3 ratings continue to incorporate a three-notch uplift, based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive a high level of extraordinary support from the Beijing Municipal Government, and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) through the company's parent, Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center (BSCOMC, A1 stable), if needed.

This expectation reflects BAIC Group's high importance to China's automotive industry in terms of scale, contribution to the development of new energy vehicles and leading position among Beijing Municipal Government's state-owned enterprises in terms of financial scale and fiscal contribution.

Moody's assessment of BAIC Group's financial metrics is based on the pro-rata financials of its key joint venture companies, Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. and Beijing Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd.

Moody's anticipates that such challenges will continue to affect BAIC Group's operations over the next 12-18 months, despite an expected rebound in auto demand in China in 2021.

BAIC Group's leverage -- as measured by debt to EBITDA -- rose to about 8.4x in 2019 from 7.5x in 2018, reflecting lower EBITDA resulting from a decline in unit sales, weaker profitability and a higher level of debt to support investment, including the company's acquisition of a 5% stake in Daimler AG (A3 negative).

Sluggish auto demand following the coronavirus outbreak means that the company's revenue and profitability will grow at a less robust rate than Moody's had previously expected. While Moody's estimates BAIC Group's adjusted debt/EBITDA will improve to about 7.5x over the next 12-18 months, this level remains elevated for its previous rating. This leverage level is elevated but improving, with standalone credit profile also supported by its financial flexibility and good access to funding.

BAIC Group's standalone credit strength is underpinned by its (1) strong competitive position in China's auto market, which mirrors the strength of its two key joint ventures, Beijing Benz and Beijing Hyundai; and (2) diversified product lineup.

At the same time, its standalone credit strength is constrained by its geographic concentration in China, as well as its low profitability and high debt leverage.

BAIC Group's access to liquidity as a holding company is manageable. Moody's believes the group can meet its refinancing requirements, given its ownership by the Beijing Municipal Government, good banking relationships and proven access to the local and offshore capital markets.

BAIC Group's stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that: (1) the company will maintain its strong market position and good access to funding; and (2) its profitability and financial leverage will improve over the next 12-18 months to levels consistent with its standalone credit profile.

The rating also takes into account the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

As an automaker, BAIC Group is exposed to environmental, social and governance risk. Meeting regional emission requirements, particularly those relating to CO2, is one of the most pressing and challenging objectives facing the auto industry over the medium to long term.

BAIC Group has invested in research and development to develop new energy vehicles (NEVs), including battery electric vehicles, which will help the company manage environmental risk. During 2019, the company's own brand NEV maker was one of the leading NEV passenger vehicle maker in China in terms of unit sales.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on BAIC Group's credit profile of the breadth and severity of the shock which has only been partially offset by its strong business position and government support.

BAIC Group maintains transparency through financial reporting disclosures, provided as a result of its issuance of onshore bonds. The company is under the management oversight of the Beijing State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission via BAIC Group's parent, Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the company's modest credit profile. The ratings could be upgraded if: (1) BAIC Group improves its profitability and financial leverage over the next 12-18 months; and (2) it maintains its strong credit profile.

Financial metrics that Moody's would consider for upgrade include debt/EBITDA trending below 6.0x over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings could be downgraded if: (1) its sales or profitability weaken; (2) it rapidly expands its capacity or undertakes debt-funded acquisitions, such that debt/EBITDA exceeds 8.0x over the next 12-18 months; or (3) it faces substantial changes in its joint venture relationships, in particular with Hyundai Motor Company (Baa1 negative) and Daimler.

Any indications of weaker parental support for BAIC Group could also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturer Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062773. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC Group) is one of the top five automakers in China by unit sales. It recorded sales totaling 2.3 million units in 2019. The company has a comprehensive product line-up, spanning passenger and commercial vehicles. Its key joint ventures for passenger vehicles include Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. and Beijing Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd.

BAIC Group is 100% owned by the Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center.

