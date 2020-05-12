info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Belize's ratings to Caa1; changes outlook to negative

12 May 2020

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of the Government of Belize to Caa1 from B3 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Moody's decision to downgrade Belize's rating reflects the increased and now very high probability of a deferral on interest payments or distressed exchange on Belize's market debt as a result of the severe economic shock the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus outbreak that has collapsed the country's tourism receipts. The rating agency believes that the sovereign's liquidity and funding position will deteriorate to such an extent that the government is likely to request interest payment deferrals that will lead to moderate losses for investors.

The negative outlook on the Caa1 rating reflects the downside risk that losses could exceed levels consistent with a Caa1 rating, which typically captures losses of up to 10%, in the event of more significant relief on interest payments, or if interest payments are not deferred and the risk of a more extensive restructuring of Belize's market debt rises and ultimately leads to increased losses.

Belize's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling was changed to B2 from B1 and the foreign-currency deposit ceiling changed to Caa2 from Caa1. The short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP). The local-currency bond and deposit ceilings were changed to B2 from B1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa1

The unprecedented deterioration in the global economic outlook resulting from the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which Moody's considers a social factor under its ESG framework, has resulted in a severe shock to tourism arrivals and the overall Belizean economy. Tourism directly accounts for 14% of gross value added, while its indirect contribution has been measured as high as 40%. Tourism receipts make up 42% of total exports of goods and services, highlighting the economy's increased reliance on what has been a key growth sector that has sustained overall activity. As such, the closure of borders has halted the flow of visitors to Belize, damaging economic activity and export receipts. Moreover, the government has imposed other lockdown measures, including shuttering businesses and schools, restricting domestic transportation, and placing the western-side of the country into a highly restrictive quarantine. Although these measures have so far been successful in containing the spread of the virus, the effect on economic activity has been severe.

Moody's estimates that Belize's real GDP could contract by as much as 15% in 2020, depending on the duration of the outbreak and on global financial conditions. By mid-April, the authorities report that 72,000 applications for unemployment benefits were received, accounting for over 28% of the entire country's labor force. This would be the first time the economy would record a full-year contraction since at least 1995. Although Moody's expects a more favorable performance in 2021 with real GDP expanding by 8.1%, the rebound in economic activity will be driven entirely by a favorable base effect.

The economic shock is putting substantial pressure on government finances. The fiscal year 2020-21 (April-March) budget, which was published prior to the pandemic, targets a primary surplus of around 1% of GDP, but Moody's believes that the primary balance will likely fall into a deficit of around 10% of GDP. This is likely to push public debt ratios above 130% of GDP in 2020 rather than to stabilize at 98% of GDP as previously estimated. As a result, the government has petitioned multilateral development banks and official international institutions for financial support. Despite the possibility of fresh official financing, the deterioration of Belize's economic and fiscal strength has been severe, and its financing needs are likely to increase substantially as a result of a widening fiscal deficit.

Based on the severe shock and the substantial tightening of the government's liquidity position, Moody's believes that before the next $13 million interest payment on the sovereign's sole external bond comes due in mid-August, the authorities will likely ask for interest payment deferrals rather than a deeper debt restructuring given that no principal is due on the bond until 2030. A potential deferral of interest payments, depending of the modalities, would lead to some but still relatively contained losses to investors that is likely to be commensurate with a Caa1 rating, according to the rating agency.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the Caa1 rating reflects the downside risk that losses could exceed levels consistent with a Caa1 rating, which typically captures losses of up to 10%, in the event of more significant relief on interest payments, or if interest payments are not deferred and the risk of a more extensive restructuring of Belize's marketable bond rises and ultimately leads to increased losses.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are a key concern for Belize, as the country's infrastructure gap, low lying areas near the coast, and location make it vulnerable to climate events like hurricanes and tropical storms that have had negative economic and fiscal implications for Belize's credit profile.

Social considerations are somewhat of a concern for Belize. An onerous pension scheme with a retirement age of 55 is weighing on public finances. However, the dependency ratios are low and are expected to remain low relative to other countries in Central America and the Caribbean. Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak to be a social risk under its ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's does not consider governance risks to be a material constraint to Belize's credit profile. The country showcases a stable political environment, underpinned by a general consensus around key policy issues. The government's small size limits policy implementation, as does the large size of the informal economy, which Moody's has considered into its assessment of institutions and governance strength.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Evidence of a substantial amount of multilateral financing flows at highly affordable rates that fully cover the sovereign's funding needs over the medium-term would decrease the likelihood of losses to bondholders and be supportive of stabilizing the outlook. Upward pressure on the rating could come over time from the adoption of extensive structural reforms that enhance productivity, boost competitiveness and attract sizable investment to significantly increase potential growth and improve the sustainability of external finances.

The rating could be downgraded if Moody's were to conclude that losses to investors from a possible suspension of payments on debt would not be consistent with a Caa1 rating. In the event that an agreement is not reached with bondholders to defer interest payments, a missed payment could prompt a restructuring process that could result in further losses to investors and would result in a lower rating.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 8,504 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2.1% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.1% (2018 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -8.3% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 71.9 (2018 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 07 May 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Belize, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Reusche
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

