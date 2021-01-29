Moody's downgrades Belk's CFR to Ca upon entering a Restructuring Support Agreement

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Belk, Inc.'s ("Belk") corporate family rating
(CFR) to Ca from Caa1 and its probability of default rating to Ca-PD
from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior
secured first lien term loan to Ca from Caa1. The outlook remains
negative.
The downgrades reflect governance considerations particularly Belk's financial
strategies following the company's announcement [1] that it
has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with holders
of over 75% of the first lien term loan debt and 100% of
the second lien term loan debt. The proposed agreement includes
the reduction of funded debt by approximately $450 million,
and an extension of all term loan maturities until July 2025. The
RSA is expected to be completed through a pre-packaged bankruptcy
filing under Chapter 11 by the end of February.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Belk, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa1
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Belk, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Belk, Inc.'s Ca CFR reflects the very high likelihood of
a default given the proposed restructuring support agreement (RSA) which
is expected to be completed through a pre-packaged Chapter 11 filing.
Execution of the RSA would be considered an event of default. In
addition, the Ca CFR acknowledges that, should the transaction
not be completed as expected, Belk's liquidity is very weak.
Belk's operating performance has been stifled by weak customer demand
which has been curtailed significantly beginning when its stores were
temporarily closed by at the onset of COVID in March 2020. At October
31, 2020, Belk had $81 million of cash and $170
million of gross availability (approximately $95 million to avoid
cash dominion) under its ABL facility. Under the RSA as the company
will receive new capital commitments in total of $225 million from
Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore"), KKR and Blackstone Credit
which will enable to return to more normalized terms with its vendors.
Belk's high leverage following the buyout by Sycamore left the company
vulnerable to the shock sustained from the pandemic with limited access
to additional sources of capital. Sycamore will remain the majority
owner of the company upon execution of the RSA. The company's modest
scale and regional profile with a concentration in the southeastern U.S.
region and modest scale in the challenged U.S. department
store sector also is a constraint. Approximately 50% of
Belk's stores are located in three states (North Carolina, Georgia,
and South Carolina).
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that the RSA will be completed,
which would be considered an event of default. The company is not
expected to have sufficient liquidity to run its business without completion
of the transaction.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade remains unlikely given the proposed transaction.
Ratings could be upgraded to the extent Belk's sales and operating margins
were to stabilize and liquidity improved to become adequate and any near
term maturities were refinanced.
Ratings could be downgraded if expectations for Belk's family recovery
rate deteriorates further or the company files for bankruptcy.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Belk, Inc.
operates 291 stores in 16 states primarily in Southeastern states.
The company generated revenue of approximately $3.2 billion
during the LTM period ending October 31, 2020. The company
was acquired by Sycamore Partners in a transaction valued at approximately
$3 billion in December 2015.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] PR Newswire 26-Jan-2021
