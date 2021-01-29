Moody's downgrades Belk's CFR to Ca upon entering a Restructuring Support Agreement

New York, January 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Belk, Inc.'s ("Belk") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa1 and its probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the company's senior secured first lien term loan to Ca from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect governance considerations particularly Belk's financial strategies following the company's announcement [1] that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with holders of over 75% of the first lien term loan debt and 100% of the second lien term loan debt. The proposed agreement includes the reduction of funded debt by approximately $450 million, and an extension of all term loan maturities until July 2025. The RSA is expected to be completed through a pre-packaged bankruptcy filing under Chapter 11 by the end of February.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Belk, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Belk, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Belk, Inc.'s Ca CFR reflects the very high likelihood of a default given the proposed restructuring support agreement (RSA) which is expected to be completed through a pre-packaged Chapter 11 filing. Execution of the RSA would be considered an event of default. In addition, the Ca CFR acknowledges that, should the transaction not be completed as expected, Belk's liquidity is very weak. Belk's operating performance has been stifled by weak customer demand which has been curtailed significantly beginning when its stores were temporarily closed by at the onset of COVID in March 2020. At October 31, 2020, Belk had $81 million of cash and $170 million of gross availability (approximately $95 million to avoid cash dominion) under its ABL facility. Under the RSA as the company will receive new capital commitments in total of $225 million from Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore"), KKR and Blackstone Credit which will enable to return to more normalized terms with its vendors. Belk's high leverage following the buyout by Sycamore left the company vulnerable to the shock sustained from the pandemic with limited access to additional sources of capital. Sycamore will remain the majority owner of the company upon execution of the RSA. The company's modest scale and regional profile with a concentration in the southeastern U.S. region and modest scale in the challenged U.S. department store sector also is a constraint. Approximately 50% of Belk's stores are located in three states (North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina).

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that the RSA will be completed, which would be considered an event of default. The company is not expected to have sufficient liquidity to run its business without completion of the transaction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade remains unlikely given the proposed transaction. Ratings could be upgraded to the extent Belk's sales and operating margins were to stabilize and liquidity improved to become adequate and any near term maturities were refinanced.

Ratings could be downgraded if expectations for Belk's family recovery rate deteriorates further or the company files for bankruptcy.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Belk, Inc. operates 291 stores in 16 states primarily in Southeastern states. The company generated revenue of approximately $3.2 billion during the LTM period ending October 31, 2020. The company was acquired by Sycamore Partners in a transaction valued at approximately $3 billion in December 2015.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] PR Newswire 26-Jan-2021

