Moody's downgrades Belk's CFR to Caa3

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Belk, Inc.'s ("Belk") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa2; probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD, its first lien first out term loan ("FLFO") to Caa3 from Caa1 and first lien second out term loan ("FLSO") to C from Caa3. The first lien credit facility, which comprises the FLFO and the FLSO, is secured by a first-priority lien on all assets and has a second priority lien on the collateral securing its asset based revolving credit facility ("ABL"), largely its inventory. The FLFO is priority in payment to the FLSO. The ratings outlook is changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects governance considerations particularly Belk's unsustainable capital structure that increases the likelihood of default as its already high interest burden continues to increase given the rising interest rate environment. The downgrade also reflects Belk's weak credit metrics with EBIT/interest of 0.2x and debt/EBITDA of approximately 12x and weak liquidity. Lastly, the Caa3 CFR considers Belk's continued private equity ownership with Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore") controlling ownership.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Belk, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, First-Out, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Second-Out, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Belk, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Belk.'s Caa3 CFR reflects its unsustainably high debt load as well as its higher interest burden given rising interest rates. Although Moody's expects moderate operating improvement in 2023, operating income is expected to remain well below historical levels, as consumers pull back on discretionary spending which will constrain any earnings benefit from declining product and supply chain costs. The company has weak liquidity with $83 million of cash and $267 million available on its ABL facility as of October 29, 2022. Although the company's capital commitments of $225 million from Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore"), KKR and Blackstone Credit enabled the company to return to more normalized terms with its vendors, the company has been unable to improve its financial performance significantly since emerging from bankruptcy. Belk's debt/EBITDA of 12x remains unsustainably high and leaves the company vulnerable to any potential future shocks with limited access to additional sources of capital. Its asset based revolver matures in August 2024 with its remaining capital structure due in 2025. The company remains private equity controlled. The company's modest scale and regional profile with a concentration in the southeastern US region and modest scale in the challenged US department store sector also is a constraint. Belk's stores have a significant concentration in three states (North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina).

The stable outlook reflects that Belk's nearest debt maturity is not until August 2024 and that the ratings adequately reflect the likelihood of a default and estimated recovery levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded to the extent Belk's sales and operating profitability were to consistently grow, recovery expectations improved, liquidity became adequate and its capital structure was refinanced at par.

Ratings could be downgraded if expectations for Belk's family recovery rate deteriorates further, liquidity weakens, or the likelihood of a default increase for any reason.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Belk, Inc. operates 290 stores in 16 states primarily in Southeastern states. The company generated revenue of approximately $3.1 billion during the LTM period ending October 29, 2022. The company was acquired by Sycamore Partners in a transaction valued at approximately $3 billion in December 2015 and emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings on February 25, 2021 with Sycamore maintaining a controlling stake.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

