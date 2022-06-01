Moody's downgrades Bellarmine University's (KY) issuer and debt rating to Ba1; outlook revised to negative

New York, June 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Bellarmine University's (KY) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. For fiscal 2021, the university recorded total outstanding debt of $74.5 million. The rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Bellarmine University's issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3 and outlook revision to negative from stable reflects university provided forecasts for potential operating deficits through at least fiscal 2025 under various scenarios. Revenue growth is projected to be limited with rising undergraduate tuition discounting. Absent as yet unidentified measures for expense reduction or revenue growth, the university will confront a material and unsustainable fiscal imbalance driving a reduction in liquidity. Current projections indicate the university will likely not meet its debt service covenant of 1.1x for fiscal 2022, absent its pre-deposit of fiscal 2023 debt service during fiscal 2022. While the certified fiscal covenant will not be available until its audit is completed, management has been proactive and transparent in disclosing its near-term financial outlook to financial partners, a positive governance consideration under Moody's ESG classifications. The rating action is also driven by social considerations, namely demographic and societal trends. The university's high reliance on lagging growth in student charges due to declining tuition pricing power and heightened financial needs reflects weakening of the university's brand and strategic position to fair.

The Ba1 issuer rating remains supported by Bellarmine's niche as an established Catholic university in urban Louisville with notable and expanding programs and partnerships, particularly oriented toward health professions. Fiscal 2021 cash and investments of $90 million covered expenses and debt by a modest 1.1x and 1.2x, respectively. Historically good donor support and an ongoing focus on realigning academic programs and delivery models to enhance student demand provide some prospect for revenue stabilization. While debt affordability will weaken with softer operations, the university has no additional debt plans at this time.

The Ba1 revenue bond ratings incorporate the issuer rating and general obligation to pay, along with a pledge of gross revenues and a mortgage on certain campus properties.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook acknowledges student market challenges and inflationary pressures contributing to weaker operations and potential declines in liquidity over the next several years. The negative outlook also reflects the potential for additional negative rating action if the university is unable to obtain a waiver in the event of a missed financial covenant, as well as adjust future budgets to achieve financial sustainability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable strengthening of brand and strategic positioning, reflecting stronger student generated and donor revenue and successful execution of strategic initiatives

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance - Material and lasting growth in the university's total wealth and unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to gradually improve operating performance beginning in fiscal 2023

- Sustained and material reductions in available liquidity - High reliance on an operating line of credit for operating liquidity - Inability to achieve covenant compliance or obtain waivers in the event a missed covenant

LEGAL SECURITY

Bellarmine's outstanding Series 2015, 2017A and 2017B bonds have a lien and security interest in gross revenues. The bonds are further secured by a mortgage pledge on certain campus facilities and fully cash funded debt service reserve fund.

The university has covenanted to charge and maintain tuition, fees and other charges sufficient to provide Net Revenues Available for Debt Service at least equal to 1.10x annual debt service on all long-term indebtedness. For fiscal 2021, debt service coverage of 1.52x provided ample headroom. For fiscal 2022 management reports that while the certified covenant is not yet available, the projected covenant is likely to be below 1.1x, absent its pre-deposit of fiscal 2023 debt service during fiscal 2022. The university is working with its financial partners to record its pre-deposit of fiscal 2023 debt service during fiscal 2022, though the specific details will not be available until later in calendar year 2022.

PROFILE

Bellarmine University is a small, private, liberal arts university located in Louisville, Kentucky, founded in 1950 under the Catholic tradition. Bellarmine offers undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees, with notable programs in health sciences, nursing, education and business. For fiscal 2021, the university recorded $80 million in operating revenue and in fall 2021, enrolled 3,001 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

