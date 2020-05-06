Moody's downgrades Bertelsmann to Baa2 from Baa1; outlook stable

Madrid, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the long-term issuer rating of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA ("Bertelsmann" or "the company"), a large media, services and education company based in Germany. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the rating on the senior unsecured debt instruments, to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 the rating on the senior unsecured EMTN programme, and to Ba1 from Baa3 the rating on the junior subordinated notes. Moody's also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating. The outlook has changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation of a material contraction in the company's revenues and profits in 2020 on the back of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent economic recession. This will lead to a deterioration in credit metrics, which we do not expect to improve to levels commensurate with the existing Baa1 rating at least over the next 2 years, at a time when the company needs to accelerate its transformation and address the structural challenges affecting its broadcasting business," says Agustin Alberti, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Bertelsmann.

Prior to this rating action, the rating was weakly positioned in the Baa1 rating category, and the rating had a negative outlook since December 2019, following the acquisition of the remaining 25% equity stake in book publisher Penguin Random House that it did not already own for a total consideration of USD675 million.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.

The advertising and publishing sectors, where Bertelsmann's operates, are significantly affected by the coronavirus shock given their sensitivity to advertising budgets and consumer sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In addition, Bertelsmann is also affected by other long-term social risks, such as evolving demographic and consumer preferences. Increasing competition from over-the-top (OTT) content distributors is leading to a fragmentation of audiences and an acceleration in the reduction of the free-to-air viewing time, forcing broadcasters such as Bertelsmann's RTL to adapt to the new environment to remain relevant with the audiences. Today's action reflects the impact on Bertelsmann of these social risks.

Moody's forecasts that the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent economic recession will result in a 15% decline in Bertelsmann's total revenues in 2020. The rating agency expects the euro area GDP to shrink by 6.5% in 2020, followed by a 4.7% recovery in 2021.

RTL, which generates around 40% of Bertelsmann's consolidated revenues and 50% of its EBITDA is heavily exposed to the advertising market, which is very sensitive to the economic downturn. Broadcasters' advertising clients are looking to cut costs, including the cancellation or deferral of marketing spend, as demand for their products and services drops.

Penguin Random House ("PRH"), which generates around 20% of Bertelsmann's consolidated revenues and EBITDA, will suffer from a decline in consumer spending due to higher unemployment and reductions in household income, as well as from the temporary closure of book stores. Magazine publisher Gruner+Jahr and the Printing division will also be negatively impacted. However, Moody's expects BMG, the Education Group and Arvato (representing around 25% of revenues and EBITDA, on an aggregate basis), to remain more resilient in the current macro-economic environment.

The rating agency estimates that Bertelsmann's EBITDA could decrease by around 30% in 2020 as revenue falls, despite the cost savings measures adopted by the company, including short-time work, hiring freezes, programming and marketing costs reductions. Moody's expects revenues and EBITDA to progressively recover in 2021, but EBITDA will not reach 2019 levels until 2022.

Moody's expects Bertelsmann's financial leverage to increase, from the 3.2x Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio reported in 2019, to a ratio in excess of 4.5x in 2020 (or around 4.3x net of the €750 million 2028 bonds issued in April 2020 to prefund the €500 million bonds maturing in May 2021), before decreasing to between 3.0x-3.5x by 2021/22.

Moody's has also assumed that the proceeds from assets disposals (already signed and expected to close throughout the year) in excess of €400 million will be used to reduce leverage.

Cash flow-based metrics will be supported in 2020 by opex, taxes and capex savings, by the elimination of dividend leakage to minorities (following the acquisition of the 25% equity stake in PRH closed in April 2020, and the fact that no dividend will be proposed to the shareholders of RTL and its subsidiaries). The rating agency forecasts a RCF/net adjusted debt ratio of around 20% and a FCF/net adjusted debt ratio between 5-10% throughout the 2020-22 period.

The rating continues to reflect the substantial size and scope of Bertelsmann's activities as well as its strong and established positions in a number of diverse and geographically diversified markets, including pan-European leadership in advertising-based broadcasting of RTL and the leading position in international book publishing of PRH.

However, it also reflects the company's need to accelerate its transformation in light of the structural challenges faced by some of its businesses. It also reflects that the company fully consolidates but does not fully own RTL, its largest business, and that Bertelsmann's leverage on a pro rata consolidated basis would be approximately 0.3x higher.

LIQUIDITY

The company has an excellent liquidity profile supported by cash and cash equivalents of €1.6 billion as of year-end 2019. The company also has access to a €1.2 billion syndicated bank credit facility, maturing in 2024, fully undrawn as of year-end 2019.

In March 2020, the company secured a €675 million syndicated credit facility with a maturity of up to 18 months in connection with the acquisition of the remaining shares in PRH. In addition, in April 2020, the company issued €750 million worth of bonds due in 2028 to pre-finance the €500 million bonds maturing in April 2021.

The large cash balance, together with free cash flow generation, availability under the company's credit facilities, and proceeds from assets disposals, will provide ample liquidity headroom at least over the next two years.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects that despite the uncertain economic environment, the rating is well positioned in the Baa2 rating category. The outlook assumes that the company will continue its transformation, including its bolt-on acquisitions strategy, while maintaining a prudent financial policy consistent with the credit metrics required for the Baa2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could come under downward pressure if the company's operating performance deviates significantly from Moody's expectations for the 2020-2022 period such that it fails to maintain an adjusted RCF-to-net debt ratio (as defined by Moody's) above 20%, and a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Upward pressure on the rating could develop overtime if (1) the company is successful in its transformation efforts resulting in sustainable organic revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) its RCF-to-net debt ratio improves above 25% and, (3) its gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains well below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Downgrades:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Affirmation:

....Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, headquartered in Gutersloh, Germany, is a large media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries and employs 126,000 people. In 2019, Bertelsmann reported consolidated revenue of €18.0 billion and operating EBITDA of €2.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

