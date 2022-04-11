Moody's downgrades Biogen to Baa2; negative outlook

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Biogen Inc. ("Biogen") to Baa2 from Baa1, concluding a review for downgrade initiated on January 14, 2022. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade follows the recent finalization of a National Coverage Decision by the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that will only provide reimbursement for Aduhelm for patients in clinical trials. The commercial prospects for Aduhelm remain extremely limited, and other core products of Biogen face declining trends due to competitive pressures.

Social considerations are relevant to the rating action. This is because Moody's views healthcare reimbursement policies as a key factor related to demographics and societal trends given the need for payors to effectively manage healthcare utilization. The National Coverage Decision elevates challenges Biogen faces in improving the sales of Aduhelm.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Biogen Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Biogen Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

Biogen's Baa2 rating reflects its sizeable scale in the global pharmaceutical industry with over $10 billion of revenue and its strategic focus on neuroscience. Biogen's solid position in multiple sclerosis (MS) is supported by a broad product portfolio spanning oral drugs, injectables, and infused products. The rating is supported by generally conservative financial policies to date. Moody's anticipates that debt/EBITDA will range from 2.5x to 3.0x over the next 12-18 months, absent debt-financed acquisitions.

Tempering these strengths, Biogen's earnings will remain pressured due to branded and generic competition impacting the majority its key products. This will result in declining earnings for the next several years, with a rebound highly dependent on successful pipeline execution or business development. The company's largest commercial opportunity is the experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, with important Phase III data anticipated later in 2022. However, the Alzheimer's disease area could evolve rapidly as other pharmaceutical companies conclude clinical trials.

ESG considerations are material to the rating and are reflected in the CIS-3 score, Moderately Negative. High social risk exposures include regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices and the reimbursement constraints related to Aduhelm, reflected in the S-4 score, Highly Negative. These dynamics relate to demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. With respect to governance considerations, Biogen has maintained very conservative financial policies with low financial leverage, but its pipeline execution track record is mixed, reflected in the G-3 score, Moderately Negative.

The outlook is negative, reflecting pipeline execution risk and rising event risk related to acquisitions in light of declining operating performance. Upcoming pipeline catalysts that will influence the credit profile include Phase III data for Alzheimer's compound lecanemab and regulatory filings for zuranolone in major depressive disorder.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade including major pipeline failures, material erosion in core product revenues, or debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x could lead to a downgrade.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade successful pipeline execution and greater confidence in the company's ability to sustain long-term growth. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0x could support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Biogen Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company with principal expertise in neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders including multiple sclerosis. Revenues in 2021 totaled approximately $11.0 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

