Moody's downgrades Bioplan USA's CFR to Caa2; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $349 million of outstanding rated debt impacted

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Bioplan USA, Inc.'s ("Bioplan" or the "company") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, first-lien senior secured bank credit facilities ratings to Caa1 from B2 and second-lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

Following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Bioplan USA, Inc. (Co-Borrower: Tripolis US LLC)

Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

$246.9 Million outstanding (originally $375 Million) First-Lien Senior Secured Term Loan due 2021, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

$102.5 Million outstanding (originally $145 Million) Second-Lien Senior Secured Term Loan due 2022, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bioplan USA, Inc.

Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The two-notch downgrade action reflects the significant impact that the novel coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19) pandemic will have on Bioplan's operating and financial performance in 2020 and 2021 and the refinancing risk associated with the first-lien term loan which matures in September 2021. The closure of retail establishments and beauty salons during the recent lockdowns across North America and Europe, where the company distributes much of its sampling products, will lead to a substantial, albeit temporary, deterioration in Bioplan's profitability and a spike in financial leverage to around 11x (Moody's adjusted) from 8.8x at 31 December 2019 as well as negative free cash flow generation. While many regions in North America and Europe are now gradually reopening their economies, Moody's expects in-store retail and salon customer traffic to remain well below historical levels due to rising joblessness, reduced occupancy guidelines, permanent closure of some establishments and patrons opting for online shopping, home delivery and DIY at-home beauty and skin-care to avoid public gatherings and the potential for continuing circulation of the virus in the population. Moody's projects Bioplan's profitability will remain depressed arising from reduced marketing spend and product sampling volumes from clients who, in turn, are experiencing decreased demand for beauty and fragrance products from consumers who are spending more time indoors even as stay-at-home restrictions are slowly being relaxed. Quarantine and high unemployment levels have caused consumers to reduce normal makeup, hair-care, beauty and skin-care regimens.

As the virus threat is eventually neutralized and consumer spending gradually rebounds in 2021, Moody's projects leverage will improve to the 9x-9.5x area by the end of next year. However, Moody's does not expect leverage to return to pre-COVID-19 levels over the rating horizon given the expectation that some medium-to-large sized apparel/specialty retailers may close permanently or file for bankruptcy protection. Moody's expects the pandemic and current economic recession to accelerate a downward trend in North American demand for makeup and fragrance products, which has been evident since 2017. Consistent with this industry trend, Bioplan's EBITDA has declined each year since its 2016 post-restructuring peak.

The negative outlook reflects governance risks, specifically the likelihood that leverage will remain elevated above 9x (Moody's adjusted) over the next two years given Bioplan's current operational challenges and dependence on consumer discretionary spending, which Moody's expects will remain depressed for several quarters due to the economic recession. The negative outlook also embeds the numerous uncertainties related to the social considerations and economic impact from COVID-19 on the company's cash flows, leverage and liquidity. The magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth and duration of the pandemic, the impact that government restrictions to curb the virus will have on consumer behavior, the duration of lockdowns in geographies that Bioplan operates as well as the timeline for fully reopening those economies.

Bioplan's Caa2 CFR is constrained by the company's high financial leverage compared to its small revenue base. Moody's forecasts Bioplan will continue to experience volatile and cyclical revenue due to reduced volumes arising from customer consolidation and the economic downturn. Cyclical increases in raw material prices, changes in customer product sales and marketing plans, shifts in product mix as well as aggressive competitor pricing behavior may also contribute to volatility and operating margin compression. Moody's projects the company will generate negative free cash flow and weak EBITDA in 2020 due to reduced product sampling demand, particularly from North American fragrance clients.

The rating also considers the secular industry pressures arising from the ongoing shift to internet, social media and e-commerce platforms for the consumption of beauty products. In addition, Bioplan faces the possibility of refinancing risk associated with the first-lien term loan maturing September 2021; accordingly, Moody's will monitor closely the company's refinancing progress over the next several quarters.

The Caa2 rating is supported by Bioplan's position as the leading global provider of sampling and packaging services for the fragrance, beauty and personal care industries around the globe. The company enjoys a reputation for new product innovation and patented and proprietary technologies through its effective R&D investment, allowing the company to offer an extensive, one-stop shopping product portfolio, which has also led to long-standing customer relationships. Bioplan benefits from clients' increasing emphasis on the importance of product sampling as part of their marketing plans to attract customers. Though still a small part of its business, the company has experienced steady growth in its e-commerce distribution channel and digital/mobile contactless sampling solutions for its beauty, cosmetics and personal care clients. Moody's also recognizes the growth in Bioplan's independent brands, facilitated by the rise of social media influencers that trial and test products, and increasingly impact consumer purchasing decisions.

Moody's expects Bioplan to experience weak liquidity over the coming 12-15 months. The business model has been profitable from an EBITDA standpoint, requires minimal capex and has the propensity to generate positive free cash flow. However, Moody's expects free cash flow generation to be negative this year due to significant volume and revenue declines leading to EBITDA shortfalls. Over the next twelve months, Moody's projects negative free cash flow in the range of -$10 million to -$20 million (or $-5 million to -$10 million, including proceeds from the sale of beneficial interests in securitized trade receivables). Cash balances were $31.1 million at 31 March 2020, which include $19.8 million in borrowings drawn under the $20 million unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing January 2021 (unrated). Bioplan also maintains access to a €49 million accounts receivable factoring program (i.e., Europe: €25 million; North America: €24 million) maturing March 2022, of which $38.9 million was outstanding at 31 March 2020. The first-lien term loan has a mandatory 1% annual amortization (approximately $2.6 million annually or $0.65 million quarterly), which the company is exempt from paying in 2020 due to prior years' excess cash flow payments, which qualify as a prepayment under the first-lien credit agreement.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The packaging and interactive product sampling sectors have been some of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Bioplan's credit profile, including its exposures to US, European and Asian economies, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Bioplan remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Bioplan of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Bioplan faces certain risks associated with social trends that include consumers' increasing focus on sampling beauty and skin care products and less on sampling fragrances chiefly due to the secular decline in magazine sales and associated decrease in magazine fragrance inserts. Also, the shift of beauty product sales direct-to-consumer via the internet is being facilitated by social influencers that trial and test products, which increasingly impacts purchasing behavior by Millennials, an increasingly large demographic.

Moody's applied a -1 notch override on the rating for the senior secured first-lien term loan in our Loss Given Default (LGD) model to reflect the instrument's diminished expected recovery prospects arising from the numerous challenges facing the company. The Caa1 rating on the first-lien term loan reflects the instrument's first-out payment position versus the second-lien term loan and is driven by its senior position in Bioplan's debt capital structure. The first-lien term loan is secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all tangible as well as intangible assets and derives support from the second-lien term loan. The Caa3 rating on the second-lien term loan reflects the instrument's subordinated position relative to the first-lien term loan and low anticipated recovery prospects as a result of its very junior position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating outlook could be revised to stable if Bioplan experienced organic revenue growth in the low-single digit percentage range with 14%-16% adjusted EBITDA margins, financial leverage in the 8x-9x band (Moody's adjusted) and positive free cash flow to debt in the 0.5% to 2% range (Moody's adjusted).

A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially if the coronavirus outbreak and economic recession accelerate the secular decline in magazine sales, direct-to-consumer purchases of beauty products online and permanent closure of retail store locations. Over time, an upgrade could occur if EBITDA margins remain stable (at a minimum) amid an expanding revenue base resulting in sustained reduction in total debt to EBITDA below 8x (Moody's adjusted), free cash flow to adjusted debt of at least 2% and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage at or above 1.5x. The company would also need to maintain a good liquidity position and exhibit prudent financial policies. Ratings could experience downward pressure if financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, were sustained above 9x (Moody's adjusted), EBITDA interest coverage declines to below 1x or liquidity experiences further deterioration such that free cash flow generation becomes meaningfully negative. Downward pressure could also occur if the operating and competitive environments were to weaken as evidenced by erosion in market share, product prices and/or operating margins. Ratings could also be downgraded if Bioplan is unable to make timely progress in refinancing the first-lien term loan due September 2021.

Headquartered in New York, NY, privately-owned Bioplan USA, Inc., through its direct parent, Tripolis Holdings Sàrl ("Tripolis Holdings"), is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging and interactive sampling products to the fragrance, beauty, cosmetic and personal care industries. Tripolis Holdings is a Luxembourg private limited liability company that was created to merge the sampling and packaging operations of two carve outs, New York-based Arcade Marketing and Paris-based Bioplan in September 2014. Arcade Marketing was carved out of Visant Corporation, a marketing and publishing services enterprise owned by DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts. Bioplan was carved out of Ileos Group, a provider of luxury, cosmetics and pharmaceutical packaging owned by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"). Oaktree currently owns 100% of Bioplan USA. Net revenue totaled approximately $344 million for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

