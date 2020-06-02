Moody's downgrades Bioplan USA's CFR to Caa2; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $349 million of outstanding rated debt impacted
New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded
Bioplan USA, Inc.'s ("Bioplan" or the "company")
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3, Probability of Default
Rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, first-lien
senior secured bank credit facilities ratings to Caa1 from B2 and second-lien
senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook was revised
to negative from stable.
Following is a summary of today's rating actions:
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Bioplan USA, Inc. (Co-Borrower:
Tripolis US LLC)
Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3
Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD
from B3-PD
$246.9 Million outstanding (originally $375 Million)
First-Lien Senior Secured Term Loan due 2021, Downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
$102.5 Million outstanding (originally $145 Million)
Second-Lien Senior Secured Term Loan due 2022, Downgraded
to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bioplan USA, Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The two-notch downgrade action reflects the significant impact
that the novel coronavirus (a.k.a. COVID-19)
pandemic will have on Bioplan's operating and financial performance
in 2020 and 2021 and the refinancing risk associated with the first-lien
term loan which matures in September 2021. The closure of retail
establishments and beauty salons during the recent lockdowns across North
America and Europe, where the company distributes much of its sampling
products, will lead to a substantial, albeit temporary,
deterioration in Bioplan's profitability and a spike in financial
leverage to around 11x (Moody's adjusted) from 8.8x at 31
December 2019 as well as negative free cash flow generation. While
many regions in North America and Europe are now gradually reopening their
economies, Moody's expects in-store retail and salon
customer traffic to remain well below historical levels due to rising
joblessness, reduced occupancy guidelines, permanent closure
of some establishments and patrons opting for online shopping, home
delivery and DIY at-home beauty and skin-care to avoid public
gatherings and the potential for continuing circulation of the virus in
the population. Moody's projects Bioplan's profitability
will remain depressed arising from reduced marketing spend and product
sampling volumes from clients who, in turn, are experiencing
decreased demand for beauty and fragrance products from consumers who
are spending more time indoors even as stay-at-home restrictions
are slowly being relaxed. Quarantine and high unemployment levels
have caused consumers to reduce normal makeup, hair-care,
beauty and skin-care regimens.
As the virus threat is eventually neutralized and consumer spending gradually
rebounds in 2021, Moody's projects leverage will improve to
the 9x-9.5x area by the end of next year. However,
Moody's does not expect leverage to return to pre-COVID-19
levels over the rating horizon given the expectation that some medium-to-large
sized apparel/specialty retailers may close permanently or file for bankruptcy
protection. Moody's expects the pandemic and current economic
recession to accelerate a downward trend in North American demand for
makeup and fragrance products, which has been evident since 2017.
Consistent with this industry trend, Bioplan's EBITDA has
declined each year since its 2016 post-restructuring peak.
The negative outlook reflects governance risks, specifically the
likelihood that leverage will remain elevated above 9x (Moody's
adjusted) over the next two years given Bioplan's current operational
challenges and dependence on consumer discretionary spending, which
Moody's expects will remain depressed for several quarters due to
the economic recession. The negative outlook also embeds the numerous
uncertainties related to the social considerations and economic impact
from COVID-19 on the company's cash flows, leverage
and liquidity. The magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth
and duration of the pandemic, the impact that government restrictions
to curb the virus will have on consumer behavior, the duration of
lockdowns in geographies that Bioplan operates as well as the timeline
for fully reopening those economies.
Bioplan's Caa2 CFR is constrained by the company's high financial
leverage compared to its small revenue base. Moody's forecasts
Bioplan will continue to experience volatile and cyclical revenue due
to reduced volumes arising from customer consolidation and the economic
downturn. Cyclical increases in raw material prices, changes
in customer product sales and marketing plans, shifts in product
mix as well as aggressive competitor pricing behavior may also contribute
to volatility and operating margin compression. Moody's projects
the company will generate negative free cash flow and weak EBITDA in 2020
due to reduced product sampling demand, particularly from North
American fragrance clients.
The rating also considers the secular industry pressures arising from
the ongoing shift to internet, social media and e-commerce
platforms for the consumption of beauty products. In addition,
Bioplan faces the possibility of refinancing risk associated with the
first-lien term loan maturing September 2021; accordingly,
Moody's will monitor closely the company's refinancing progress
over the next several quarters.
The Caa2 rating is supported by Bioplan's position as the leading
global provider of sampling and packaging services for the fragrance,
beauty and personal care industries around the globe. The company
enjoys a reputation for new product innovation and patented and proprietary
technologies through its effective R&D investment, allowing
the company to offer an extensive, one-stop shopping product
portfolio, which has also led to long-standing customer relationships.
Bioplan benefits from clients' increasing emphasis on the importance
of product sampling as part of their marketing plans to attract customers.
Though still a small part of its business, the company has experienced
steady growth in its e-commerce distribution channel and digital/mobile
contactless sampling solutions for its beauty, cosmetics and personal
care clients. Moody's also recognizes the growth in Bioplan's
independent brands, facilitated by the rise of social media influencers
that trial and test products, and increasingly impact consumer purchasing
decisions.
Moody's expects Bioplan to experience weak liquidity over the coming
12-15 months. The business model has been profitable from
an EBITDA standpoint, requires minimal capex and has the propensity
to generate positive free cash flow. However, Moody's
expects free cash flow generation to be negative this year due to significant
volume and revenue declines leading to EBITDA shortfalls. Over
the next twelve months, Moody's projects negative free cash
flow in the range of -$10 million to -$20
million (or $-5 million to -$10 million,
including proceeds from the sale of beneficial interests in securitized
trade receivables). Cash balances were $31.1 million
at 31 March 2020, which include $19.8 million in borrowings
drawn under the $20 million unsecured revolving credit facility
(RCF) maturing January 2021 (unrated). Bioplan also maintains access
to a €49 million accounts receivable factoring program (i.e.,
Europe: €25 million; North America: €24 million)
maturing March 2022, of which $38.9 million was outstanding
at 31 March 2020. The first-lien term loan has a mandatory
1% annual amortization (approximately $2.6 million
annually or $0.65 million quarterly), which the company
is exempt from paying in 2020 due to prior years' excess cash flow
payments, which qualify as a prepayment under the first-lien
credit agreement.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The packaging and interactive
product sampling sectors have been some of the sectors most significantly
affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Bioplan's credit profile,
including its exposures to US, European and Asian economies,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Bioplan remains vulnerable to the outbreak's
continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Bioplan of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Bioplan faces certain risks associated with social trends that include
consumers' increasing focus on sampling beauty and skin care products
and less on sampling fragrances chiefly due to the secular decline in
magazine sales and associated decrease in magazine fragrance inserts.
Also, the shift of beauty product sales direct-to-consumer
via the internet is being facilitated by social influencers that trial
and test products, which increasingly impacts purchasing behavior
by Millennials, an increasingly large demographic.
Moody's applied a -1 notch override on the rating for the
senior secured first-lien term loan in our Loss Given Default (LGD)
model to reflect the instrument's diminished expected recovery prospects
arising from the numerous challenges facing the company. The Caa1
rating on the first-lien term loan reflects the instrument's
first-out payment position versus the second-lien term loan
and is driven by its senior position in Bioplan's debt capital structure.
The first-lien term loan is secured by a first-priority
lien on substantially all tangible as well as intangible assets and derives
support from the second-lien term loan. The Caa3 rating
on the second-lien term loan reflects the instrument's subordinated
position relative to the first-lien term loan and low anticipated
recovery prospects as a result of its very junior position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating outlook could be revised to stable if Bioplan experienced organic
revenue growth in the low-single digit percentage range with 14%-16%
adjusted EBITDA margins, financial leverage in the 8x-9x
band (Moody's adjusted) and positive free cash flow to debt in the 0.5%
to 2% range (Moody's adjusted).
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially
if the coronavirus outbreak and economic recession accelerate the secular
decline in magazine sales, direct-to-consumer purchases
of beauty products online and permanent closure of retail store locations.
Over time, an upgrade could occur if EBITDA margins remain stable
(at a minimum) amid an expanding revenue base resulting in sustained reduction
in total debt to EBITDA below 8x (Moody's adjusted), free cash flow
to adjusted debt of at least 2% and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage
at or above 1.5x. The company would also need to maintain
a good liquidity position and exhibit prudent financial policies.
Ratings could experience downward pressure if financial leverage,
as measured by total debt to EBITDA, were sustained above 9x (Moody's
adjusted), EBITDA interest coverage declines to below 1x or liquidity
experiences further deterioration such that free cash flow generation
becomes meaningfully negative. Downward pressure could also occur
if the operating and competitive environments were to weaken as evidenced
by erosion in market share, product prices and/or operating margins.
Ratings could also be downgraded if Bioplan is unable to make timely progress
in refinancing the first-lien term loan due September 2021.
Headquartered in New York, NY, privately-owned Bioplan
USA, Inc., through its direct parent, Tripolis
Holdings Sàrl ("Tripolis Holdings"), is a leading
global provider of marketing, packaging and interactive sampling
products to the fragrance, beauty, cosmetic and personal care
industries. Tripolis Holdings is a Luxembourg private limited liability
company that was created to merge the sampling and packaging operations
of two carve outs, New York-based Arcade Marketing and Paris-based
Bioplan in September 2014. Arcade Marketing was carved out of Visant
Corporation, a marketing and publishing services enterprise owned
by DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts.
Bioplan was carved out of Ileos Group, a provider of luxury,
cosmetics and pharmaceutical packaging owned by Oaktree Capital Management,
L.P. ("Oaktree"). Oaktree currently owns
100% of Bioplan USA. Net revenue totaled approximately $344
million for the twelve months ended 31 March 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653