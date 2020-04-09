Moody's downgrades Birmingham Airport (Finance)'s rating to Baa2; negative outlook

London, 09 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa2 from
Baa1 the backed senior unsecured rating of Birmingham Airport (Finance)
Plc (BAF). The outlook on the rating is negative. BAF is
owned by Birmingham Airport Holdings Limited (BAH), the entity that
owns Birmingham Airport Limited (BAL), which is the owner and operator
of Birmingham airport. This concludes the review for downgrade
initiated on 10 March 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Baa2 reflects the lower traffic, revenue and EBITDA
now expected over the medium term by Moody's such that BAF is no
longer likely to remain within the rating guidance previously expected
for a Baa1 rating. This arises from a challenging environment resulting
from the global economic shock that will follow from the effect of the
coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak.
Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in passenger traffic over the upcoming
weeks given restrictions on travel, but that there will be a gradual
recovery in passenger volumes starting by the third quarter 2020.
The negative outlook recognises the still significant credit and liquidity
risks resulting from the substantial decline in traffic as a result of
the implementation of travel restrictions and the uncertainties around
traffic rebound prospects. Moody's expects a significant deterioration
of key credit metrics in the financial year 2020/21, and recovery
thereafter, but a strengthening of the financial profile to levels
considered commensurate with a Baa2 rating may be further challenged by
the pace of the replacement of lost traffic following the failure of airlines
previously operating at Birmingham airport (i.e. Thomas
Cook and Flybe) and potential pressures on average aeronautical yields
linked to such traffic replacement.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The airport sector is among the most significantly
affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety that lead to severe restrictions to air travel,
cancellation of airline routes and closing of borders, as well as
enhanced health and safety standards and regulation potentially resulting
in additional compliance expenses and potential non-compliance
costs in the form of fines.
Unlike previous negative shocks such as the SARS epidemic in 2003,
the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) travel
restrictions in some form may continue for some time even if the spread
of the virus seems contained; (2) the deteriorating global economic
outlook would likely slow the recovery in traffic and consumer spending,
even if travel restrictions are eased; and (3) the coronavirus outbreak
is also weakening the credit profile of airlines, which have been
drastically cutting capacity. As events continue to unfold,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the length of
travel restrictions and drop in travel demand. Hence, it
is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Nevertheless, Moody's currently assumes that the decline in passenger
traffic at Birmingham airport for the financial year ending March 2021
will be at least 30% compared to the previous year, driven
by dramatic declines in the first half of the year and a recovery in the
second half, albeit phased over the period. There are,
however, high risks of more challenging downside scenarios.
Notwithstanding the significantly reduced cash flow over at least the
next few weeks, Birmingham airport remains an important infrastructure
provider in the UK, with a potential for recovery once the coronavirus
outbreak and its effects have been contained.
More generally, the current Baa2 rating continues to reflect as
positives: (1) Birmingham airport's position in the centre of England
and its strong transport links, as well as a healthy catchment area
from a size and affluence perspective; (2) competitive aviation charges,
coupled with high EBITDA margins, reflecting an efficiently run
airport; and (3) the application of a relatively conservative financial
policy. Ratings are however constrained by (1) the level of core
catchment traffic that is captured by rival airports, as well as
the existence of transmodal competition; (2) a relatively leveraged
financial profile; and (3) relatively sizeable investments over the
medium term to increase terminal capacity and meet longer term passenger
growth targets, although spend can be phased according to operational
and commercial needs.
All the bonds within the Birmingham airport group are issued by BAF.
The BAF notes are serviced by the cash flows generated by BAL (the main
airport operating company). Under a cross-guarantee arrangement,
BAL and BAH unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the BAF notes,
which is an important element of the rating as it ensures that the BAF
notes are not subordinated against the BAH group's bank debt.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS
Despite the challenges linked to the expected sharp reduction in traffic,
the group exhibits a good liquidity profile, allowing for flexibility
to cover its expenditure over the next 12 months. As of the end
of March 2020, the group reported approximately GBP211 million in
cash, with the large liquidity balance mostly reflecting the pre-funding
of debt maturing in February 2021 (GBP105 million). The group also
maintains liquidity availability from delayed drawdowns under previously
issued bonds (GBP45 million), while it is also implementing initiatives
aimed at reducing its cost base and optimising its investment spend,
with the objective of further supporting its liquidity profile.
However, given the reduction in earnings, Moody's expects
BAF to breach the default financial covenant levels included in its debt
documentation (Net Debt EBITDA of 7.5x and EBITDA Interest Cover
of 1.4x) at the next testing date in September 2020, which
will require the company to take action in order to avoid debt acceleration.
Moody's understands that BAF has approached lenders to obtain covenant
waivers covering the period to March 2021. Given the nature of
the current crises and the established relationships with funders,
Moody's expects these covenant waivers to be obtained in due course.
However, the negative rating outlook also reflects the risk that
these may not be forthcoming.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in
the near term. The outlook could be stabilised if, following
the lifting of border and travel restrictions and a return to normal traffic
performance, the company's financial profile and key credit metrics
sustainably return to levels commensurate with the current rating,
while continuing to maintain a good liquidity profile, coupled with
a successful completion of the waiver process aimed at resolving default
covenant breaches.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) the company was not able to finalise
waiver of covenants well in advance of testing dates; (2) it appeared
likely that credit metrics would not recover to the levels commensurate
with the current rating, namely funds from operations (FFO)/debt
of at least 10%; (3) the group's liquidity profile deteriorates;
or (4) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to
longer term impact on the airport traffic, either because of travel
restrictions or potential airline failures.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Birmingham airport is the UK's seventh-largest airport, which
handled 12.1 million passengers in the financial year ended 31
March 2020. The airport primarily serves the city of Birmingham
(with a population of approximately 1 million people) and the surrounding
West Midlands region. The group is ultimately 49% owned
by seven local authorities in the West Midlands (the largest of which
is the Birmingham City Council, which holds 18.68%).
A further 48.25% of shares -- which are controlled
by AGIL -- is owned by private investors, led by the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan, while the remaining 2.75%
is held by an Employee Share Trust.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Raffaella Altamura
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454