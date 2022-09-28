Moody's downgrades Biscuit's rating to Caa1; negative outlook

info

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Biscuit's rating to Caa1; negative outlook

28 Sep 2022

Milan, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS ("Biscuit" or "the company") is the parent company of Biscuit Holding S.A.S., one of the largest European manufacturers of private-label sweet biscuits based in France. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior secured rating on the €493.8 million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2027 and on the €85 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 borrowed by Biscuit Holding S.A.S.. Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior secured rating on the €201.2 million senior secured first lien term loan B borrowed by De Banketgroep Holding International BV. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

"The rating downgrade reflects our expectation that Biscuit's depressed profitability and cash flow generation in 2022 will lead to a prolonged deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity while soaring energy and gas costs and ongoing commodity price volatility reduce visibility and likelihood of a timely recovery," says Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Biscuit.

"The rating action also reflects that the company's very high leverage and tight liquidity are creating an elevated risk of debt restructuring," added Mr. Leschiutta.

A full list of ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Biscuit's CFR to Caa1 reflects the company's weaker than expected operating performance and cash generation since the beginning of 2022 and Moody's expectation that its credit metrics and liquidity will remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months. Deterioration in profitability and cash generation are resulting in negative free cash flow generation in the second quarter, which is putting pressure on the company's liquidity. Moody's notes that the company was already weakly positioned in the previous B3 rating category, with very limited room for underperformance relative to expectations.

Biscuit's profitability has deteriorated because of the delay in passing higher commodity costs to customers. The company started to increase prices at the beginning of 2022 on the back of rising costs in late 2021. However, the military conflict in Ukraine caused a further shock in commodity prices, and the company had to negotiate subsequent price increases during the year, although with delays that are negatively impacting its contribution margin. As a result, during the six months ending June 2022, the company reported an EBITDA pro-forma for the acquisition of Continental Bakeries B.V. ("Continental Bakeries"), of €8.4 million, well below the €52.3 million reported in the same period of the previous year.

Despite a degree of recovery in volumes since the coronavirus pandemic and Moody's expectation that Biscuit's private label offering should benefit from customer downtrading in a weakening macroeconomic environment, any recovery in profitability towards historical levels will take time. Moody's notes, however, that the company's contribution margin started to improve since April following the initial set of price increases.

As a result of the weak earnings and deterioration in cash generation, the free cash flow gap and seasonal net working capital increase was funded by drawings under the senior secured RCF. This will result in a prolonged deterioration in its credit metrics, while its liquidity will also remain tight. The company drew €20 million under its €85 million senior secured RCF and Moody's anticipates further drawings in Q3 to cover for the seasonal working capital build-up and interest payments on its debt at the end of September. Cash generation in the fourth quarter should improve as the company will benefit from higher selling prices already negotiated with customers and the typical release of working capital towards the end of the year.

Visibility on a rapid recovery in profitability and cash generation remains low owing to the volatility in both energy and gas costs as well as in key food commodity prices. Although Moody's anticipates that the company's profitability will improve next year, this will remain below previously expected levels resulting in prolonged deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Moody's expects the company's adjusted financial leverage, measured as gross debt to EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's), to remain close to 10x at the end of 2023. In addition, rising interest rates are likely to inflate the company's interest expenses which combined with weak performance will result in an EBIT/interest cover ratio below 1.0x. Further improvements in both profitability and cash generation are anticipated by Moody's only in 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The very high and sustained level of leverage and its very tight liquidity profile create an elevated risk of debt restructuring and has led the rating agency to change its assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management to 5 from 4. In addition, the significant operating underperformance relative to expectations, at a time when management is busy with the integration of a transformational acquisition such as  Continental Bakeries, has led Moody's to change the Management Credibility and Track Record score to 4 from 3. As a result, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") has been changed to G-5 from G-4. Biscuit's overall ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) has been changed to CIS-5 from CIS-4 to reflect that the ESG attributes are overall considered as having a very high negative impact on the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Biscuit's liquidity is weak in light of (1) the significant deterioration in free cash flow generation, which Moody's expects to be negative in both 2022 and 2023; and (2) the reduced availability under the company's €85 million senior secured RCF and reduced covenant headroom.

Biscuit Holding S.A.S.'s senior secured RCF has one financial covenant, a consolidated first-lien net leverage ratio with a 8.5x maximum threshold, to be tested only when drawings, net of cash on balance sheet, exceed more than 50% of the size of the facility. Although this threshold is not met yet and therefore the company does not need to test its covenant allowing for some drawing availability, flexibility remains modest, and any additional drawings or further reduction in cash balances might require a covenant test which would not be met today. More positively, the company has no significant debt maturities until 2026 when drawings under the senior secured RCF will be due.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the weak credit metrics and tight liquidity, and the ongoing high volatility in commodity prices, especially energy and gas, which might delay any significant recovery in the company's profitability and cash generation.  Despite the essential nature and private label focus of Biscuit's products that should benefit at time of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, the challenging operating environment reduces visibility on the company's ability to improve profitability back to historical levels while liquidity resources will remain tight for at least 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is currently unlikely in light of the weak credit metrics and tight liquidity. Over time, upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company successfully improves its operating profitability and cash generation leading to a debt to EBITDA ratio reducing towards 7.0x. Upward pressure will also require material improvements in liquidity, sustained positive  free cash flow generation and the successful integration and delivery of the expected synergies from the Continental Bakeries acquisition.

Negative pressure could be exerted on the rating if the company's liquidity and operating performance do not improve, increasing the risk of a debt restructuring that may result in losses for creditors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Biscuit Holding S.A.S.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: De Banketgroep Holding International BV

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Biscuit Holding S.A.S.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: De Banketgroep Holding International BV

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS ("Biscuit" or "the company") is the parent company of Biscuit Holding S.A.S., one of the largest European manufacturers of private-label sweet biscuits based in France. The company produces and distributes traditional biscuits, nutrition biscuits, waffles and other sweet products across Europe. The company was created in 2016 and has grown in recent years through a number of acquisitions. In early 2022, it acquired Continental Bakeries in the Netherlands which resulted in around €390 million of additional revenue and €40 million of EBITDA. Pro-forma for the acquisition of Continental Bakeries, the company generated €957 million of revenue and €83.6 million EBITDA, as reported by the company, in the 12 months that ended June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paolo Leschiutta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

