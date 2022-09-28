Moody's downgrades Biscuit's rating to Caa1; negative outlook

Milan, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS ("Biscuit" or "the company") is the parent company of Biscuit Holding S.A.S., one of the largest European manufacturers of private-label sweet biscuits based in France. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior secured rating on the €493.8 million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2027 and on the €85 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026 borrowed by Biscuit Holding S.A.S.. Moody's has also downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior secured rating on the €201.2 million senior secured first lien term loan B borrowed by De Banketgroep Holding International BV. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

"The rating downgrade reflects our expectation that Biscuit's depressed profitability and cash flow generation in 2022 will lead to a prolonged deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity while soaring energy and gas costs and ongoing commodity price volatility reduce visibility and likelihood of a timely recovery," says Paolo Leschiutta, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Biscuit.

"The rating action also reflects that the company's very high leverage and tight liquidity are creating an elevated risk of debt restructuring," added Mr. Leschiutta.

A full list of ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Biscuit's CFR to Caa1 reflects the company's weaker than expected operating performance and cash generation since the beginning of 2022 and Moody's expectation that its credit metrics and liquidity will remain weak over the next 12 to 18 months. Deterioration in profitability and cash generation are resulting in negative free cash flow generation in the second quarter, which is putting pressure on the company's liquidity. Moody's notes that the company was already weakly positioned in the previous B3 rating category, with very limited room for underperformance relative to expectations.

Biscuit's profitability has deteriorated because of the delay in passing higher commodity costs to customers. The company started to increase prices at the beginning of 2022 on the back of rising costs in late 2021. However, the military conflict in Ukraine caused a further shock in commodity prices, and the company had to negotiate subsequent price increases during the year, although with delays that are negatively impacting its contribution margin. As a result, during the six months ending June 2022, the company reported an EBITDA pro-forma for the acquisition of Continental Bakeries B.V. ("Continental Bakeries"), of €8.4 million, well below the €52.3 million reported in the same period of the previous year.

Despite a degree of recovery in volumes since the coronavirus pandemic and Moody's expectation that Biscuit's private label offering should benefit from customer downtrading in a weakening macroeconomic environment, any recovery in profitability towards historical levels will take time. Moody's notes, however, that the company's contribution margin started to improve since April following the initial set of price increases.

As a result of the weak earnings and deterioration in cash generation, the free cash flow gap and seasonal net working capital increase was funded by drawings under the senior secured RCF. This will result in a prolonged deterioration in its credit metrics, while its liquidity will also remain tight. The company drew €20 million under its €85 million senior secured RCF and Moody's anticipates further drawings in Q3 to cover for the seasonal working capital build-up and interest payments on its debt at the end of September. Cash generation in the fourth quarter should improve as the company will benefit from higher selling prices already negotiated with customers and the typical release of working capital towards the end of the year.

Visibility on a rapid recovery in profitability and cash generation remains low owing to the volatility in both energy and gas costs as well as in key food commodity prices. Although Moody's anticipates that the company's profitability will improve next year, this will remain below previously expected levels resulting in prolonged deterioration in the company's credit metrics. Moody's expects the company's adjusted financial leverage, measured as gross debt to EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's), to remain close to 10x at the end of 2023. In addition, rising interest rates are likely to inflate the company's interest expenses which combined with weak performance will result in an EBIT/interest cover ratio below 1.0x. Further improvements in both profitability and cash generation are anticipated by Moody's only in 2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The very high and sustained level of leverage and its very tight liquidity profile create an elevated risk of debt restructuring and has led the rating agency to change its assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management to 5 from 4. In addition, the significant operating underperformance relative to expectations, at a time when management is busy with the integration of a transformational acquisition such as Continental Bakeries, has led Moody's to change the Management Credibility and Track Record score to 4 from 3. As a result, the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") has been changed to G-5 from G-4. Biscuit's overall ESG Credit Impact Score (CIS) has been changed to CIS-5 from CIS-4 to reflect that the ESG attributes are overall considered as having a very high negative impact on the rating.

LIQUIDITY

Biscuit's liquidity is weak in light of (1) the significant deterioration in free cash flow generation, which Moody's expects to be negative in both 2022 and 2023; and (2) the reduced availability under the company's €85 million senior secured RCF and reduced covenant headroom.

Biscuit Holding S.A.S.'s senior secured RCF has one financial covenant, a consolidated first-lien net leverage ratio with a 8.5x maximum threshold, to be tested only when drawings, net of cash on balance sheet, exceed more than 50% of the size of the facility. Although this threshold is not met yet and therefore the company does not need to test its covenant allowing for some drawing availability, flexibility remains modest, and any additional drawings or further reduction in cash balances might require a covenant test which would not be met today. More positively, the company has no significant debt maturities until 2026 when drawings under the senior secured RCF will be due.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the weak credit metrics and tight liquidity, and the ongoing high volatility in commodity prices, especially energy and gas, which might delay any significant recovery in the company's profitability and cash generation. Despite the essential nature and private label focus of Biscuit's products that should benefit at time of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, the challenging operating environment reduces visibility on the company's ability to improve profitability back to historical levels while liquidity resources will remain tight for at least 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is currently unlikely in light of the weak credit metrics and tight liquidity. Over time, upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company successfully improves its operating profitability and cash generation leading to a debt to EBITDA ratio reducing towards 7.0x. Upward pressure will also require material improvements in liquidity, sustained positive free cash flow generation and the successful integration and delivery of the expected synergies from the Continental Bakeries acquisition.

Negative pressure could be exerted on the rating if the company's liquidity and operating performance do not improve, increasing the risk of a debt restructuring that may result in losses for creditors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

..Issuer: Biscuit Holding S.A.S.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: De Banketgroep Holding International BV

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Biscuit Holding S.A.S.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: De Banketgroep Holding International BV

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Cookie Intermediate Holding II SAS ("Biscuit" or "the company") is the parent company of Biscuit Holding S.A.S., one of the largest European manufacturers of private-label sweet biscuits based in France. The company produces and distributes traditional biscuits, nutrition biscuits, waffles and other sweet products across Europe. The company was created in 2016 and has grown in recent years through a number of acquisitions. In early 2022, it acquired Continental Bakeries in the Netherlands which resulted in around €390 million of additional revenue and €40 million of EBITDA. Pro-forma for the acquisition of Continental Bakeries, the company generated €957 million of revenue and €83.6 million EBITDA, as reported by the company, in the 12 months that ended June 2022.

