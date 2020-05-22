Moody's downgrades Bloomin' Brand's CFR to B1; bank credit facilities to Ba3; outlook negative

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Bloomin' Brands,
Inc.'s ("Bloomin' Brands") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1
from Ba3, $1.0 billion senior secured revolver to
Ba3 from Ba2 and $500 million senior secured term loan to Ba3 from
Ba2. Bloomin' Brands Probability of Default Rating (PDR)
was confirmed at B1-PD. The company's Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is negative.
This concludes Moody's review for downgrade that was initiated on March
23, 2020.
"The downgrade reflects that Bloomin Brands' revenues and earnings
will remain well below last year even after many of its restaurants have
opened given the material limitations on in-unit dining capacity
that are expected to be put in place by local jurisdictions to maintain
social distancing," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit
Officer. Moody's base case assumes a slow ramp of unit openings
at reduced capacity with the continuation of take-out, curbside
pick-up and delivery which results in significant decline in EBITDA
in fiscal 2020 which fiscal 2021 EBITDA roughly recovering to around 85%
of 2019 EBITDA. In response to these operating challenges and to
strengthen liquidity, Bloomin' Brands drew down its revolver
and issued approximately $230 million of unsecured convertible
notes in addition to suspending its dividend, share repurchases
and all non-essential operating expenses and discretionary capex.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3, Previously on Review for Downgrade
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD2), Previously on Review for
Downgrade
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Confirmed at B1-PD, Previously on Review for Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Bloomin' Brands' credit profile, including its
exposure to widespread location closures have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Bloomin' Brands of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
Bloomin' Brands B1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its high level
of brand awareness of its four brands (Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's
Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse
and Wine Bar) and its focus on off-premise, direct delivery,
and third party delivery services. Bloomin' Brands also benefits
from its large and diversified asset base with 1,472 spread across
the US and with about 17.6% located internationally and
its adequate liquidity supported by its balance sheet cash of over $400
million. The B1 is constrained by the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic on Bloomin Brands' operating results which will result
in a significant weakening in its credit metrics in 2020. Moody's
base case assumes a recovery in 2021 which will result in debt/EBITDA
improving to around 5.0x at the end of fiscal 2021.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential
length and severity of closures and the ultimate impact these closures
will have on Bloomin Brands revenues, earnings and ultimate liquidity.
The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability
and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and
time line for the lifting of restrictions on restaurant closures that
result in a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity
and credit metrics. Whereas an upgrade would require a sustained
strengthening of operating performance that resulted in leverage of around
4.5 times, coverage of about 2.5 times and good liquidity.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity
driven by a prolonged period of restaurant restrictions and closures.
Ratings could also be downgraded should the impact of the restaurant restrictions
and closures be more severe than currently expected or should credit metrics
remain weak despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and a subsequent
recovery in earnings and liquidity. Specifically, ratings
could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 5.5 times
or EBIT coverage of interest approaching 1.5 times on a sustained
basis.
Bloomin' Brands board of directors is a good mix of industry and industry
related experience, as well as directors with large company experience
and varied periods of board tenure. Bloomin' Brands board has 8
members, 7 of which are independent. Restaurants by their
nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging, as well
as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply
entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns.
As part of that commitment, Bloomin' Brands has an Advisory Council,
comprised of independent scientists and leading authorities who advise
it on animal welfare and sustainability practices. While this may
not directly impact the credit, they impact brand image and result
in a more positive view of the brand overall.
Bloomin' Brands owns and operates a diversified base of casual dining
concepts which include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill,
Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.
Annual revenues were approximately $4.1 billion for the
LTM period ending December 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
William V. Fahy
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653