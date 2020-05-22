Moody's downgrades Bloomin' Brand's CFR to B1; bank credit facilities to Ba3; outlook negative

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Bloomin' Brands, Inc.'s ("Bloomin' Brands") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, $1.0 billion senior secured revolver to Ba3 from Ba2 and $500 million senior secured term loan to Ba3 from Ba2. Bloomin' Brands Probability of Default Rating (PDR) was confirmed at B1-PD. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-3. The outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade that was initiated on March 23, 2020.

"The downgrade reflects that Bloomin Brands' revenues and earnings will remain well below last year even after many of its restaurants have opened given the material limitations on in-unit dining capacity that are expected to be put in place by local jurisdictions to maintain social distancing," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Moody's base case assumes a slow ramp of unit openings at reduced capacity with the continuation of take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery which results in significant decline in EBITDA in fiscal 2020 which fiscal 2021 EBITDA roughly recovering to around 85% of 2019 EBITDA. In response to these operating challenges and to strengthen liquidity, Bloomin' Brands drew down its revolver and issued approximately $230 million of unsecured convertible notes in addition to suspending its dividend, share repurchases and all non-essential operating expenses and discretionary capex.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Previously on Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD2), Previously on Review for Downgrade

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Confirmed at B1-PD, Previously on Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Bloomin' Brands' credit profile, including its exposure to widespread location closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Bloomin' Brands of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Bloomin' Brands B1 Corporate Family Rating is supported by its high level of brand awareness of its four brands (Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar) and its focus on off-premise, direct delivery, and third party delivery services. Bloomin' Brands also benefits from its large and diversified asset base with 1,472 spread across the US and with about 17.6% located internationally and its adequate liquidity supported by its balance sheet cash of over $400 million. The B1 is constrained by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Bloomin Brands' operating results which will result in a significant weakening in its credit metrics in 2020. Moody's base case assumes a recovery in 2021 which will result in debt/EBITDA improving to around 5.0x at the end of fiscal 2021.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential length and severity of closures and the ultimate impact these closures will have on Bloomin Brands revenues, earnings and ultimate liquidity. The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and time line for the lifting of restrictions on restaurant closures that result in a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Whereas an upgrade would require a sustained strengthening of operating performance that resulted in leverage of around 4.5 times, coverage of about 2.5 times and good liquidity.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity driven by a prolonged period of restaurant restrictions and closures. Ratings could also be downgraded should the impact of the restaurant restrictions and closures be more severe than currently expected or should credit metrics remain weak despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 5.5 times or EBIT coverage of interest approaching 1.5 times on a sustained basis.

Bloomin' Brands board of directors is a good mix of industry and industry related experience, as well as directors with large company experience and varied periods of board tenure. Bloomin' Brands board has 8 members, 7 of which are independent. Restaurants by their nature and relationship with sourcing food and packaging, as well as an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. As part of that commitment, Bloomin' Brands has an Advisory Council, comprised of independent scientists and leading authorities who advise it on animal welfare and sustainability practices. While this may not directly impact the credit, they impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.

Bloomin' Brands owns and operates a diversified base of casual dining concepts which include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. Annual revenues were approximately $4.1 billion for the LTM period ending December 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

