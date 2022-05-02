Moody's downgrades Blue Ribbon, LLC's rating to B3; outlook stable

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Blue Ribbon, LLC's (Blue Ribbon, or Pabst) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD and its senior secured debt ratings to B3 from B2. The rating outlook is stable.

The downgrade reflects that debt to Ebitda leverage, which had been expected to remain below 5.0x following the company's 2021 refinancing and debt reduction, ended above that level for full year 2021, and is likely to increase to the mid-6x range in 2022, including Moody's adjustments. The increase, despite planned debt reduction, will occur because of an expected decline in EBITDA resulting from higher costs including input costs, which may not be fully offset by pricing, as well as higher SG&A costs as the company ramps up investment to support core brands and partner brands.These investments will include higher marketing spend, trade spend, adding sales staff, funding the resumption of travel and generally returning to more normal commercial activities. In addition, Moody's expects that volume declines will persist across much of the portfolio, although price increases and growing partner brand distribution will help to support sales growth. Moody's had said that leverage above 5.0x could lead to a downgrade and had previously expected Debt to EBITDA leverage to fall to the mid-4x range in 2021 and to under 4x by YE 2022. Moody's expects free cash flow to remain modestly positive in 2022 after the additional investment, at around $10 million. The company currently has no outstandings under its $68 million revolver and is not expected to be materially into the revolver during 2022.

Positively, the company has reduced its required Letters of Credit with Molson Coors from $30 million to $15 million, freeing up capacity under the revolver and improving external liquidity. While operating improvement is likely in 2023, the company has not given any guidance beyond the current year, and Moody's believes that restoring leverage to previously expected levels may take longer than 12-18 months.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Blue Ribbon, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Revolver and Term Loan), Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Blue Ribbon, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Blue Ribbon's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects higher than anticipated leverage but acknowledges that the company continues to generate free cash flow and is transitioning to a more sustainable supply chain arrangement by 2024. It also acknowledges but does not assume, the potential upside should the Irwindale property, which is held at an unrestricted subsidiary, be sold. The credit agreement requires that excess proceeds from any sale, subject to certain limitations, would be applied to reduce debt at Blue Ribbon until its bank defined net debt to Ebitda is reduced to 2.5x (4.3x at year end 2021). Over the longer run, the company expects to expand margins by shifting to a more premium product mix, and through good growth from partnerships such as its distribution agreement with Brown Forman in the US for Jack Daniels Country Cocktails. However, Moody's expects that margins will be pressured in the current inflationary environment over the next 12-18 months. The rating is constrained by the company's small scale compared with much larger brewing peers, and its heavy reliance on its largest brand, Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR), which accounts for nearly half of sales and has seen consistent volume declines.

Moody's expects that the company will continue to face tough competition from larger competitors. Operating margins remain thin relative to larger beer producers partly because of the company's asset lite model. The company expects margin improvement due to premiumization but the success of the anticipated mix shift remains to be seen. Blue Ribbon also has more limited geographic diversity and small scale compared to other beer companies and to other beverage companies in general. However, its US focus, where beer production and sales continued throughout the pandemic and off premise beer consumption saw a lift, led to a smaller revenue decline than companies with more international footprints. The rating is supported by Blue Ribbon's well-known, iconic brands, the strong market position of its largest brand as one of the most affordable beers in its category, success of certain recent brand additions and partnerships, minimal need for working capital and capital investment, and positive free cash flow. Blue Ribbon's portfolio includes more than 30 active brands some of which are helping to revitalize and premiumize its portfolio and it has established important partnerships, including an arrangement to distribute Jack Daniels Country Cocktails in the US for Brown-Forman Corporation (A1, stable). While the beer category has been in decline in the US for some time, Blue Ribbon has successfully increased pricing which helps to mitigate the volume declines in many of its beer brands. However, the company needs a rationale pricing environment to continue to be able to grow pricing. Blue Ribbon is seeking to reduce reliance on its declining legacy beer brands over time, and to increase its presence in premium beers and in the fast-growing premium flavored malt beverage (FMB) space.

In November 2018 the company settled its lawsuit with Molson Coors Beverage Company (Baa3, stable) over contract brewing, extending the length of the co-packing arrangement through 2024. In November 2019, Blue Ribbon announced that it had reached an agreement to transition its production to City Brewing Company, LLC ("City Brewing") (B2, stable). This removed the uncertainty surrounding the phase out of the Molson Coors relationship.

As part of the settlement, Blue Ribbon entered into an agreement with Molson Coors Beverage Company giving it an option to purchase one of that company's brewing facilities located in Irwindale, California. The company executed this agreement in Q4 2020. The sale of the equipment and leaseholds to City Brewing in Q1 2021 resulted in a $45 million cash inflow that was used to repay debt. As part of the refinancing, the Irwindale property was put in an unrestricted subsidiary, and carved out of the borrowing group to lower management distraction. Originally this was expected to represent leakage of potential value from any eventual sale of the property, however the final bank agreement requires that excess proceeds from any monetization of Irwindale, subject to certain limitations, would be used to repay Blue Ribbon's debt.

Liquidity was improved by the 2021 refinancing because it extended maturities which had become current and the revolver was increased to $68 million. Internally generated cash is expected to be sufficient to cover cash needs including seasonal working capital. Moody's does not expect the company to need to draw on its revolver. External liquidity is considered good, with the $68 million revolver currently needed in part to support a reduced $15 million of L/Cs related to the current co-brewing arrangement. This leaves $53 million in available liquidity for future unexpected needs, such as one-time costs. As the company transitions to City Brewing over the next 3 years, the need for L/Cs will diminish which will further improve liquidity. The revolving credit facility has a springing first lien net leverage ratio of 6.0x. Following the reduction of the Molson Coors L/C requirement, the financial covenant will only be tested if RC borrowings plus drawn and unreimbursed letters of credit are greater than 15% of the total amount of commitments. Even if tested, Moody's expects that the company will maintain a good cushion under the covenant. Alternate liquidity is minimal given that the company's assets are pledged to the secured facilities.

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations:

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and volatility in the global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around forecasts is high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Volatility can be still expected in 2022 due to uncertain demand characteristics, channel disruptions, and supply chain disruptions.

In terms of other social factors, Blue Ribbon faces the risk of shifts in customer behavior as well as health and wellness considerations including those around the responsible use of alcohol, factors which can influence consumption of products it produces. Like other alcoholic beverage companies, Blue Ribbon monitors its social risks closely, including product quality and safety, clean labeling and messages about alcohol content and responsible consumption. While the alcoholic beverage industry is subject to some risk due to health concerns and the impact of drunk driving, Blue Ribbon, and the industry as a whole, have made meaningful efforts to disclose the risks and promote moderate consumption of alcoholic beverage products.

Blue Ribbon's environmental impact remains low given its asset lite footprint and is mostly related to packaging and distribution. Environmental considerations are not a material factor in the rating.

Blue Ribbon's governance is influenced by its private ownership. Like many other private firms, Blue Ribbon has been comfortable operating with high financial leverage, and at times, with very limited external alternate liquidity. As part of the 2021 refinancing, Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, which is an investment platform led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper, became the sole owner. The exit of private equity firms should allow the company to take a longer term view, while the issuance of equity to further lower debt, and the commitment to a more conservative leverage target (a stated target of under 4x going forward by the company's definition) indicates a focus on reducing leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Blue Ribbon will remain cash flow positive and will endeavor to reduce leverage after the setback expected in 2022.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company generates good and predictable free cash flows, successfully executes its growth strategies to support sustained top line and operating profit expansion, and reduces leverage. An upgrade would require that leverage is reduced such that debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) is sustained below 5.0x and Moody's adjusted EBITDA minus Capex to interest exceeds 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates below budget expectations in 2022, if debt/EBITDA approaches 7x, or if free cash flow is weak or negative. In addition, leveraged acquisitions or dividend distributions could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296929. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, Blue Ribbon, LLC (parent company of Pabst Brewing Company) markets and sells a portfolio of iconic American beer brands. Major brands in the company's portfolio include its flagship Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lone Star, Rainier, Old Milwaukee, Colt 45 and Schlitz. The company also has Small Town's Not Your Father's Root Beer (among other hard soda varieties), and Jack Daniels Country Cocktails on its platform. The company is owned by Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, an investment platform led by American beverage entrepreneur Eugene Kashper. Annual net sales are approaching $500 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

