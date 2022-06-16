Moody's downgrades Bob's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded BDF Acquisition Corp.'s (Bob's) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and its senior secured first lien term loan rating to Caa1 from B2. The outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The downgrade of the CFR to Caa1 reflects the company's approaching 2023 debt maturities and the growing risk that supply chain challenges, weak consumer sentiment and inflationary pressures coupled with rising interest rates and a challenging debt market could impact the company's ability to refinance its debt in a timely and economical fashion. The company's asset-based revolver (ABL) currently expires in February 2023 and the term loan matures in August 2023. However, the company is currently in the process of extending its ABL expiration to shortly before the term loan maturity. Bob's had over $70 million of balance sheet cash as of April 3, 2022 but Moody's expects free cash flow to be negative in 2022 as the company intends to continue to invest in store growth and winds down its customer deposit balance. The company expects to be free cash flow positive in the second half of 2022 but the extent to which is able to do so is contingent upon somewhat resilient consumer demand, the ability to effectively manage inflationary pressures and no further supply chain disruptions.

The stable outlook reflects that Bob's does not actively borrow under its ABL and has a few months before the term loan becomes current. It also reflects that Bob's funded leverage is currently moderate at 3.6x and that is has some flexibility to curtail its growth capital expenditures in order to preserve cash flow.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BDF Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BDF Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Bob's Caa1 CFR reflects the near term maturity of its entire capital structure in 2023 and the current weak debt capital markets. It also reflects Bob's modest size, limited geographic presence and narrow product focus on the highly cyclical furniture category. In addition, the rating reflects governance risks related to its private equity ownership. The company has weak liquidity given its 2023 debt maturities. The Caa1 CFR is supported by moderate lease-adjusted leverage of 5.3x and funded leverage of 3.6x for the LTM period ended April 3, 2022. The CFR is also supported by over $70M of balance sheet cash and the strength of the company's brand in the regions where it operates including its value product positioning. Moody's believe that Bob's everyday low price offering provides a differentiating value proposition in the fragmented and competitive furniture market. It also supports demand in weak economic conditions, as consumers trade down from more expensive retailers and can utilize Bob's financing options.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if liquidity improves, including a timely and economical refinancing of the company's debt maturities and the ability to maintain modestly positive free cash flow. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 1 time.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's refinancing risk or probability of default increases for any reason such as an increased likelihood of a debt restructuring or distressed exchange. The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a deterioration of the company's operating performance or in the expected recovery rate.

Based in Manchester, Connecticut, BDF Acquisition Corp., owns a majority stake in Bob's Discount Furniture, a retailer of value-priced furniture with 151 stores located primarily in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. Revenue for the LTM period ended Q1 2022 was approximately $1.9 billion. The company has been majority-owned by private equity firm Bain Capital since 2014.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

