Moody's downgrades Boeing's senior unsecured rating to Baa2, outlook to negative

New York, April 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") downgraded the
senior unsecured debt ratings of The Boeing Company and its subsidiary,
Boeing Capital Corporation (together, "Boeing"),
to Baa2 from Baa1. Moody's also affirmed the company's
Prime-2 short-term rating. The rating outlook is
negative. The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated
on January 30, 2020.
The downgrades reflect the anticipated additional strain on Boeing's
financial performance and balance sheet in upcoming years because of the
harsh impact the coronavirus will have on demand for new commercial aircraft.
"The coronavirus is likely to become a significantly greater pressure
point on Boeing than the long-running 737 MAX crisis,"
says Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst, Jonathan Root.
"We now estimate external funding needs in 2020 to at least double
-- to $30 billion -- compared to our pre-coronavirus
expectations," said Root. The company already funded
about half of this need with the $13.8 billion delayed-draw
term loan facility arranged in February.
The negative outlook captures the uncertainty around the duration and
impact of the covid-19 pandemic on global economic activity and
aircraft demand. Importantly, the Baa2 rating reflects Moody's
view that Boeing maintains an investment grade business profile as one
of just two manufacturers of large commercial aircraft and a prime US
defense contractor, albeit tempered by considerable operational
and financial risk in upcoming years. Inherent in the company's
ratings is also Moody's expectation that Boeing would avail itself
of support from the US government, via one or more loan programs,
possibly including the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility ("PMCCF"),
to the extent that this may be needed.
The rapid and wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the strain
on the global economy, relatively low oil prices and asset price
declines have created a severe credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. Airline and aircraft leasing customers of Boeing's
largest segment, Commercial Airplanes, are most significantly
affected by the shock given their exposure to travel restrictions and
sensitivity to consumer demand and market sentiment. More specifically,
Boeing is vulnerable to the impact of the outbreak on demand for its commercial
aircraft and related services and, now, interruptions of its
manufacturing operations. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The near-term impact of the coronavirus is acute. The potential
for order deferrals and cancellations is a material risk factor,
fueled by expected significant reductions in airlines and aircraft lessors'
fleet sizes and/or order books for indeterminate time periods.
In March, Boeing had favored a $60+ billion US government-supported
liquidity package, including loan guarantees, for aerospace
manufacturers and suppliers to immediately support the industry.
While the US Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stimulus (CARES)
Act does not contain specific relief for the aerospace and defense industry,
broad based support is implicit, and it does contain $17
billion that is specifically available for businesses important to maintaining
national security, which Moody's believes would include Boeing.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating balances the estimated cash burn
in 2020 against the potential to generate enough free cash flow in a post-virus,
737 MAX-is-operational setting so that the significant debt
incurred in 2019 and 2020 can begin to be retired. Moody's
believes that restoring the company's financial ratios to levels
commensurate with a Baa2 rating will occur sequentially and take several
years. The company's very strong business profile supports
the Baa2 rating and mitigates the financial risk that the company will
continue to face. The US Federal Aviation Administration could
unground the 737 MAX airplane near mid-year 2020, although
this could extend if the virus prevents FAA personnel from completing
open items on their pre-virus timeline. Notably, Moody's
expects financial policies to swing in favor of creditors for several
years, with the company applying all free cash flow to debt reduction,
rather than dividends and share repurchases, to rebuild financial
strength. The company's corporate governance practices will remain
a significant ratings consideration, particularly given some noteworthy
shortcomings in program execution in recent years. New practices
include the Board's Aerospace Safety Committee and the Product and Services
Safety organization created in 2019, as well as other programs to
restore its reputation and strengthen performance across its operations
and related social considerations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if monthly deliveries of new wide-body
aircraft decline towards six per month from the company's pre-virus
expectation of twelve per month for 2020 and ten per month for 2021 and
deliveries of the 737 MAX do not approach 400 on an annual basis during
the upcoming 18 to 24 months. Indications that a slower than expected
recovery of free cash flow will prevent progress in sequentially reducing
funded debt could also pressure the Baa2 rating, as could insufficient
liquidity, possibly indicated by cash sustained below $7
billion and/or reliance on the $9.6 billion of revolving
credit facilities. There will be little upwards rating pressure
until a significant amount of funded debt is retired. Following
debt reduction, ratings could be upgraded if key credit metrics
strengthen such as debt-to-EBITDA below 4x and retained
cash flow-to-net debt approaching 25%. Sustaining
conservative financial policies, where cash returned to shareholders
is limited could also support higher ratings when creditworthiness improves
further in the 2023 timeframe.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense
Industry published in March 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108840.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Boeing Company, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois,
is a leading large commercial airplane manufacturer and one of the largest
prime contractors for aircraft and related systems to the US Department
of Defense. The company operates in three principal business segments:
Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and
Global Services. Boeing reported $76 billion of revenue
for 2019, including a reduction of about $8.6 billion
for the customer compensation charges it booked in the year, down
from $100.8 billion in 2018. We currently project
revenue in 2020 and 2021 at about $71 billion and $81 billion,
respectively.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Boeing Capital Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1
....Miami-Dade County Industrial Development
Auth, Adjustable Mode Airport Facility Revenue Bonds, 1999A,
Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, affirmed VMIG 2
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Boeing Capital Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Boeing Company (The)
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
