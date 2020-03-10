Moody's downgrades Bolivia's ratings to B1, changes outlook to negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Bolivia, Government of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of Bolivia – B1 negative: Update following downgrade to B1, outlook negative Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Bolivia, Government of Issuer In-Depth: Government of Bolivia – Ba3 RUR-: Annual credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's places Bolivia's Ba3 rating under review for downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of issuers including Bolivia, Government of Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Bolivia's ratings to B1, changes outlook to negative 10 Mar 2020 New York, March 10, 2020 -- -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Bolivia's local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to B1 from Ba3, and changed the outlook to negative, concluding the review for downgrade that was initiated on 5 December 2019. The decision to downgrade Bolivia's ratings reflects the material erosion of the country's fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers in recent years. Ongoing challenges in the country's hydrocarbon sector, due to both domestic and external factors, have also reduced prospects for economic growth, government revenue generation and foreign exchange earnings. Meanwhile, heightened political risk has increased policy uncertainty and negatively impacted growth, which has exacerbated the trend decline in fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers. The negative outlook signals that, following the presidential election on 3 May, the new government will likely face material sociopolitical challenges in implementing fiscal policy adjustments and structural reforms that would significantly reduce the country's fiscal and external imbalances and preserve fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers at current levels. If unchecked, these negative pressures will likely put further downward pressure on Bolivia's sovereign credit profile. Concurrently, Moody's lowered Bolivia's long-term foreign currency (FC) bond ceiling to Ba3 from Ba2, its long-term FC deposit ceiling to B2 from B1, and its local currency bond and deposit ceilings to Ba2 from Ba1. The short-term foreign-currency bond ceiling and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit ceiling remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP). RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADE TO B1 EROSION OF FISCAL AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE BUFFERS Bolivia's fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers have historically provided a key level of support to the country's Ba3 sovereign credit profile. However, these buffers have significantly diminished in recent years and risks of continued erosion are high. The government's fiscal savings buffer declined to 13.2% of GDP in 2018, down from a high of about 27% of GDP in 2013, driven by sustained large fiscal deficits. During this same period, the government's debt burden increased to 55% of GDP at the nonfinancial public sector (NFPS) level, from 38%. In 2018, the general government's fiscal deficit widened to 6.0% of GDP from 5.0% in 2017. Cuts to public investment, following several years of high capital spending on large scale natural gas projects, helped to drive down total expenditures as a share of the economy. However, relatively weak tax receipts and declines in transfers from the SOE sector weighed on revenue intake. At the same time, higher imports for the government's large infrastructure projects and lower global energy prices have led to sustained current account deficits and a material decline in the foreign exchange reserve buffer. Moody's expects Bolivia's current account deficit to remain large, but gradually narrow to about 4.0% of GDP in 2021 from 4.9% in 2018, driven by the tapering off of capital imports for the government's investment program. However, the outlook for exports remains uncertain due to negative pressures in the natural gas sector, driven by lower global energy prices and decreased volume demand from Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable) and Government of Argentina (Caa2 RUR), Bolivia's main export destinations. Moody's expects total exports to remain well below the levels experienced during the peak of the oil price boom in 2013. As a result of these large twin deficits, Bolivia's foreign exchange reserve buffer has fallen significantly to $4.1 billion in December 2019 (10% of GDP), down from a high of $13.2 billion (40% of GDP) at the end of 2014. Although reserves still provide around 5.5 months of import cover, the ratio has declined and pressure on the country's fixed-exchange-rate regime could rise if reserve levels continue to fall. Nonetheless, Bolivia's external vulnerability indicator (EVI), a measure of foreign exchange reserve coverage of the current year's external debt obligations, has been lower than the Ba median over the past decade, reflecting the concessional nature of the government's external debt. While Moody's expects the EVI to rise as foreign exchange reserves fall, it will likely remain below the Ba-rated peer median of 53% through 2021. STRUCTURALLY LOWER MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH DRIVEN BY WEAKER HYDROCARBON SECTOR AND POLICY UNCERTAINTY Looking ahead, the Bolivian economy will enter into a new, more challenging period of moderating growth after nearly 15 years of strong government-led investment and poverty reduction. As a result, Moody's expects Bolivia's average real GDP growth rate to decline to around 3.0%, compared to an average of 4.6% in 2014-18 and 4.9% in 2009-13. Bolivia's large public investment projects had supported robust growth rates in the past that were above the Ba-rated peer median. Higher global energy prices in the earlier part of the decade, combined with greater revenue intake for the government's state-owned energy company, Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), provided the government with fiscal space to significantly increase investment spending, which led to a peak of total economywide investment spending of 21.2% of GDP in 2017. Moody's expects Bolivia's growth potential to moderate over the coming years as the country's hydrocarbons sector, which accounted for approximately 34% of exports (8% of GDP) in 2018, adjusts to relatively lower global energy prices, falling natural gas reserves and structurally lower demand for natural gas exports from Brazil and Argentina, the country's most important trading partners. The October 2019 presidential election and subsequent resignation of President Evo Morales in November 2019 has further increased headwinds to Bolivia's medium-term growth prospects, due to heightened political risk and policy uncertainty. Material disruption to everyday economic activity following the election, from protests and social unrest, weighed on GDP growth in the fourth quarter, adding to significant weakness in the natural gas sector throughout the year. Moody's expects these disruptions to have contributed to a decline in annual real GDP growth to about 2.7% in 2019 from 4.2% in 2018, marking the lowest rate of growth since 2003 (the last time Bolivia experienced significant political turmoil). RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook is based on Moody's expectation that, following the 3 May presidential election, the new government will face significant sociopolitical challenges in implementing the structural economic and fiscal policy adjustments that would be required to materially reduce the country's fiscal and external imbalances, and preserve the fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers that provide key support to Bolivia's sovereign credit profile. Moody's expects future fiscal deficits to remain around 6.0%. While the winding down of the government's capital expenditure program will contribute to gradual fiscal deficit and import reduction, the negative impact of heightened political risk and social unrest on economic activity, along with structurally weaker revenue intake and exports from the natural gas sector, will largely offset the government's expenditure reduction. In the absence of structural reforms to sustainably reduce the government's large fiscal and current account deficits, Bolivia's fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers will continue to decline, exerting negative pressure on the sovereign credit profile. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Environmental considerations are material to Bolivia's rating. Increased deforestation and large forest fires in the Bolivian Amazon rainforest have contributed to rising climate change and environmental risks. Natural resources development also pose environmental risks. Social considerations are also material to Bolivia's credit profile, driven by a historically high incidence of poverty and inequality. Sustained high growth rates and government spending on social welfare have helped to reduce poverty and improve incomes. For instance, the share of the population living in extreme poverty declined to 15% in 2018 from 38% in 2006, and the Gini coefficient of inequality fell from about 0.60 in 2000 to around 0.47 in 2018. Meanwhile, GDP per capita has more than tripled from around $1,000 in 2005 to around $3,500 in 2018 (about $7,800 in purchasing power parity, PPP, terms). Nonetheless, overall poverty remains high, with a general poverty rate of around 38% of the population in 2018, and incomes remain very low compared to the Ba-rated peer median of $11,600 per capita in PPP terms, indicating more limited capacity of households to absorb income shocks. Governance poses further material risks for Bolivia. This consideration is reflected in Moody's assessment of institutions and governance strength, which reflects relatively weak institutional arrangements and a high incidence of corruption and weak rule of law, balanced by somewhat stronger economic and monetary policy effectiveness. WHAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE Moody's would downgrade Bolivia's rating if government policies are unable to contain the continued erosion of fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers that provide key support to the sovereign credit profile. WHAT COULD LEAD TO A CHANGE IN THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE Moody's would change the outlook to stable if the government implements policy adjustments that materially increase the likelihood that fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers will be preserved at current levels. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 7,842 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 4.2% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.5% (2018 Actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -6% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.9% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: 33% (2018 Estimate) Level of economic development: Low level of economic resilience Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983. On 05 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Bolivia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutional strength/framework, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has materially increased. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series or category/class of debt, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series or category/class of debt or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. William Foster

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Yves Lemay

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​