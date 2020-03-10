Moody's downgrades Bolivia's ratings to B1, changes outlook to negative

New York, March 10, 2020 -- -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")
has today downgraded the Government of Bolivia's local and foreign
currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to B1 from Ba3,
and changed the outlook to negative, concluding the review for downgrade
that was initiated on 5 December 2019.
The decision to downgrade Bolivia's ratings reflects the material
erosion of the country's fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers
in recent years. Ongoing challenges in the country's hydrocarbon
sector, due to both domestic and external factors, have also
reduced prospects for economic growth, government revenue generation
and foreign exchange earnings. Meanwhile, heightened political
risk has increased policy uncertainty and negatively impacted growth,
which has exacerbated the trend decline in fiscal and foreign exchange
reserve buffers.
The negative outlook signals that, following the presidential election
on 3 May, the new government will likely face material sociopolitical
challenges in implementing fiscal policy adjustments and structural reforms
that would significantly reduce the country's fiscal and external
imbalances and preserve fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers at
current levels. If unchecked, these negative pressures will
likely put further downward pressure on Bolivia's sovereign credit
profile.
Concurrently, Moody's lowered Bolivia's long-term foreign
currency (FC) bond ceiling to Ba3 from Ba2, its long-term
FC deposit ceiling to B2 from B1, and its local currency bond and
deposit ceilings to Ba2 from Ba1. The short-term foreign-currency
bond ceiling and the short-term foreign-currency bank deposit
ceiling remain unchanged at Not Prime (NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADE TO B1
EROSION OF FISCAL AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVE BUFFERS
Bolivia's fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers have historically
provided a key level of support to the country's Ba3 sovereign credit
profile. However, these buffers have significantly diminished
in recent years and risks of continued erosion are high.
The government's fiscal savings buffer declined to 13.2%
of GDP in 2018, down from a high of about 27% of GDP in 2013,
driven by sustained large fiscal deficits. During this same period,
the government's debt burden increased to 55% of GDP at the
nonfinancial public sector (NFPS) level, from 38%.
In 2018, the general government's fiscal deficit widened to 6.0%
of GDP from 5.0% in 2017. Cuts to public investment,
following several years of high capital spending on large scale natural
gas projects, helped to drive down total expenditures as a share
of the economy. However, relatively weak tax receipts and
declines in transfers from the SOE sector weighed on revenue intake.
At the same time, higher imports for the government's large
infrastructure projects and lower global energy prices have led to sustained
current account deficits and a material decline in the foreign exchange
reserve buffer. Moody's expects Bolivia's current account
deficit to remain large, but gradually narrow to about 4.0%
of GDP in 2021 from 4.9% in 2018, driven by the tapering
off of capital imports for the government's investment program.
However, the outlook for exports remains uncertain due to negative
pressures in the natural gas sector, driven by lower global energy
prices and decreased volume demand from Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable)
and Government of Argentina (Caa2 RUR), Bolivia's main export
destinations. Moody's expects total exports to remain well
below the levels experienced during the peak of the oil price boom in
2013.
As a result of these large twin deficits, Bolivia's foreign
exchange reserve buffer has fallen significantly to $4.1
billion in December 2019 (10% of GDP), down from a high of
$13.2 billion (40% of GDP) at the end of 2014.
Although reserves still provide around 5.5 months of import cover,
the ratio has declined and pressure on the country's fixed-exchange-rate
regime could rise if reserve levels continue to fall. Nonetheless,
Bolivia's external vulnerability indicator (EVI), a measure of foreign
exchange reserve coverage of the current year's external debt obligations,
has been lower than the Ba median over the past decade, reflecting
the concessional nature of the government's external debt. While
Moody's expects the EVI to rise as foreign exchange reserves fall,
it will likely remain below the Ba-rated peer median of 53%
through 2021.
STRUCTURALLY LOWER MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH DRIVEN BY WEAKER HYDROCARBON
SECTOR AND POLICY UNCERTAINTY
Looking ahead, the Bolivian economy will enter into a new,
more challenging period of moderating growth after nearly 15 years of
strong government-led investment and poverty reduction.
As a result, Moody's expects Bolivia's average real
GDP growth rate to decline to around 3.0%, compared
to an average of 4.6% in 2014-18 and 4.9%
in 2009-13.
Bolivia's large public investment projects had supported robust
growth rates in the past that were above the Ba-rated peer median.
Higher global energy prices in the earlier part of the decade, combined
with greater revenue intake for the government's state-owned energy
company, Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB),
provided the government with fiscal space to significantly increase investment
spending, which led to a peak of total economywide investment spending
of 21.2% of GDP in 2017.
Moody's expects Bolivia's growth potential to moderate over the
coming years as the country's hydrocarbons sector, which accounted
for approximately 34% of exports (8% of GDP) in 2018,
adjusts to relatively lower global energy prices, falling natural
gas reserves and structurally lower demand for natural gas exports from
Brazil and Argentina, the country's most important trading partners.
The October 2019 presidential election and subsequent resignation of President
Evo Morales in November 2019 has further increased headwinds to Bolivia's
medium-term growth prospects, due to heightened political
risk and policy uncertainty. Material disruption to everyday economic
activity following the election, from protests and social unrest,
weighed on GDP growth in the fourth quarter, adding to significant
weakness in the natural gas sector throughout the year. Moody's
expects these disruptions to have contributed to a decline in annual real
GDP growth to about 2.7% in 2019 from 4.2%
in 2018, marking the lowest rate of growth since 2003 (the last
time Bolivia experienced significant political turmoil).
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook is based on Moody's expectation that,
following the 3 May presidential election, the new government will
face significant sociopolitical challenges in implementing the structural
economic and fiscal policy adjustments that would be required to materially
reduce the country's fiscal and external imbalances, and preserve
the fiscal and foreign exchange reserve buffers that provide key support
to Bolivia's sovereign credit profile.
Moody's expects future fiscal deficits to remain around 6.0%.
While the winding down of the government's capital expenditure program
will contribute to gradual fiscal deficit and import reduction,
the negative impact of heightened political risk and social unrest on
economic activity, along with structurally weaker revenue intake
and exports from the natural gas sector, will largely offset the
government's expenditure reduction. In the absence of structural
reforms to sustainably reduce the government's large fiscal and current
account deficits, Bolivia's fiscal and foreign exchange reserve
buffers will continue to decline, exerting negative pressure on
the sovereign credit profile.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are material to Bolivia's rating.
Increased deforestation and large forest fires in the Bolivian Amazon
rainforest have contributed to rising climate change and environmental
risks. Natural resources development also pose environmental risks.
Social considerations are also material to Bolivia's credit profile,
driven by a historically high incidence of poverty and inequality.
Sustained high growth rates and government spending on social welfare
have helped to reduce poverty and improve incomes. For instance,
the share of the population living in extreme poverty declined to 15%
in 2018 from 38% in 2006, and the Gini coefficient of inequality
fell from about 0.60 in 2000 to around 0.47 in 2018.
Meanwhile, GDP per capita has more than tripled from around $1,000
in 2005 to around $3,500 in 2018 (about $7,800
in purchasing power parity, PPP, terms). Nonetheless,
overall poverty remains high, with a general poverty rate of around
38% of the population in 2018, and incomes remain very low
compared to the Ba-rated peer median of $11,600 per
capita in PPP terms, indicating more limited capacity of households
to absorb income shocks.
Governance poses further material risks for Bolivia. This consideration
is reflected in Moody's assessment of institutions and governance strength,
which reflects relatively weak institutional arrangements and a high incidence
of corruption and weak rule of law, balanced by somewhat stronger
economic and monetary policy effectiveness.
WHAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Moody's would downgrade Bolivia's rating if government policies
are unable to contain the continued erosion of fiscal and foreign exchange
reserve buffers that provide key support to the sovereign credit profile.
WHAT COULD LEAD TO A CHANGE IN THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE
Moody's would change the outlook to stable if the government implements
policy adjustments that materially increase the likelihood that fiscal
and foreign exchange reserve buffers will be preserved at current levels.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 7,842 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 4.2% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.5%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -6%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.9% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 33% (2018 Estimate)
Level of economic development: Low level of economic resilience
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 05 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of Bolivia, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutional strength/framework, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks
has materially increased.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
