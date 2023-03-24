Moody's downgrades Bolivia's ratings to Caa1 from B2 and places them on review for downgrade

New York, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the Government of Bolivia's long-term local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B2 and placed them on review for downgrade.

The decision to downgrade the ratings reflects Moody's assessment that a range of factors related to very weak governance have contributed to dwindling availability of hard currency and raised external liquidity pressures to a point that threatens macroeconomic stability. Unsustainable defense of the exchange rate peg to the US dollar has caused the central bank's stock of foreign exchange reserves to drop significantly since the beginning of the year, coming to $372 million as of 8 February (latest available data) from $709 million as of end-2022, and covering only a few weeks of the country's imports. The drop in liquid international reserves has precipitated a confidence shock that has undermined macrofinancial stability. Without prompt and significant action to reverse the situation and restore stability, the sovereign's capacity to service its debt is at risk.

The initiation of the review for downgrade is prompted by the risk that the ongoing deterioration in external liquidity is not reversed, further threatening the sovereign's ability to service its debt. The review will focus on assessing whether inflows from International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and complementary policy measures will sufficiently stabilize external finances such that hard currency resources remain available to support economic activity and ensure full and timely debt repayment by the sovereign over the near and medium term.

Concurrent to today's action, Moody's has lowered Bolivia's local and foreign currency country ceilings to B2 and Caa1 from Ba3 and B2, respectively. The relatively narrow two-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and issuer rating reflects the risks that political events could disrupt the policymaking environment given weak institutions; and a significant government footprint in the economy. The two-notch gap between the foreign currency and local currency ceiling positioning the foreign-currency ceiling at Caa1 reflects material transfer and convertibility risks given persistent balance of payment pressures and very low policy effectiveness.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Caa1

UNSTAINABLE POLICY STANCE CONTRIBUTES TO DWINDLING AVAILABILITY OF HARD CURRENCY WHICH JEOPARDIZES MACROFINANCIAL STABILITY

The deterioration in Bolivia's external liquidity has accelerated substantially since the end of 2022 as foreign exchange reserves have reached very low levels, their lowest in over 20 years, and a confidence shock has led to increased demand for hard currency from the general public. A confluence of factors is behind these developments, including the maintenance of a currency peg by the central bank at significant, and in Moody's view, unsustainable costs; loose fiscal policy that fuels demand and undermines the stability of the currency peg; lack of adequate policies in the energy sector that are the hindering the sector's potential to generate foreign currency.

The latest data from the central bank suggest that liquid foreign currency reserves shrank by nearly half to $372 million as of 8 February from $709 million on 31 December 2022. The central bank has since stopped reporting reserve figures. Overall reserves on 8 February were $3.54 billion, but the bulk, approximately $2.59 billion, were made up of gold. Although the sovereign's payments on external market debt amount to a manageable $303 million in 2023 ($183 million in principal and $120 million in interest), the drawdown of foreign exchange liquidity has significantly reduced coverage of external debt service. Also, significant demand for foreign currency stems from non-government external debt payments. Moody's estimates that liquid reserves represent only a few weeks of Bolivia's imports, highlighting the severe balance of payments stress.

Moody's believes that the confidence shock and the loss of hard currency reserves have put Bolivia's overall macro stability at risk. Large fiscal deficits and a continued increase in public debt will further undermine fiscal strength and deplete buffers. Although debt affordability remains favorable for Bolivia when compared to peers, a forced abandonment of the fixed exchange rate would likely cause a sizable depreciation given the very low availability of hard currency, prompting a disorderly and costly adjustment that could jeopardize the authorities' willingness to continue servicing external debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

The review for downgrade reflects the risk that the sovereign may be unable to implement forceful adjustments to the current policy mix that has fostered imbalances and led to the loss of international reserves, eventually triggering an economically costly and potentially disorderly adjustment in the external position.

The review will focus on assessing whether IFI inflows expected by the authorities and complementary policy measures will sufficiently stabilize external finances. In this regard, the very tight external liquidity situation could temporarily ease if the legislature were to approve disbursal of multilateral credit and a bill that would allow the Central Bank of Bolivia to monetize its gold holdings. In recent days the legislature approved a loan from Agence Française de Développement (AFD) for €200 million that is ready for imminent disbursement, while the authorities have stated that approximately $600 million in loans from other institutions are pending legislative approval for quick disbursement. Additionally, the ministry of finance is in the process of negotiating a contingent credit line from Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF, Aa3 stable).

However, at this point, increased external borrowing would provide only a temporary respite if not complemented by significant fiscal and monetary tightening, along with potential longer-term changes to the current exchange rate regime which are politically challenging. The review period will also allow Moody's to assess if such pronounced changes in policy and governance are likely.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Bolivia's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5) reflecting its very weak governance profile which significantly weighs on the rating.

Bolivia's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), driven by risks related to carbon transition and natural resources management. The government and overall economy's high reliance on hydrocarbon sector revenues and exports exposes the sovereign to carbon transition risks. Natural resources mining, water management, increased deforestation and large forest fires in the Bolivian Amazon rainforest also contribute to environmental risks.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score) and stems from a long-history of relatively high levels of poverty, economic inequality, and social exclusion. Despite material improvements in recent years, Bolivia is characterized by relatively high levels of poverty, limited educational outcomes, and lack of sufficient access to basic services and housing. Like many other emerging economies, Bolivia benefits from a benign demographic structure.

The influence of governance on Bolivia's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile score), which reflects very weak policy effectiveness, weak institutional arrangements, a high incidence of corruption and a generally weak rule of law.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,056 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 6.1% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.9% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8.5% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.1% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 39.5% (2021)

Economic resiliency: b1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 21 March 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Bolivia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially decreased. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

The review for downgrade indicates that an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

Moody's would likely confirm Bolivia's rating at the current level if there were evidence of an increase in external funding flows that lead to an easing of external liquidity pressures, accompanied by indications of significant policy change. In particular, a set of credible policy measures that help stabilize or rebuild hard currency reserves and relieve external liquidity pressures could lead to confirmation of the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Continued reserve depletion or signals that suggest a decreased ability or willingness of the sovereign to meet its external debt repayments would likely lead to a downgrade.

