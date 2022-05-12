Moody's downgrades Boluda's rating to B2 from B1; outlook stable

Stockholm, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD of Boluda Towage S.L. (Boluda or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 instrument ratings of the company's €290 million backed senior secured term loan B2, €600 million backed senior secured term loan B1 and €90 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

"Today's rating action reflects our expectations that despite the very visible recovery in operating performance, key credit metrics will still not be commensurate with a B1 rating" says Daniel Harlid, VP-Senior Analyst and the Lead Analyst for Boluda. "We continue to favorably view Boluda's business profile and critical importance in the maritime ecosystem and expect that credit metrics will strengthen over the next 2-3 years", Mr. Harlid added.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Although revenue and EBITDA has gradually recovered from pandemic lows in the second quarter of 2020, the pace has been slower than expected by Moody's. This resulted in a Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin of 8.5% and a Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA ratio of 8.1x for 2021 versus 12.9% and 6.5x in 2019. That being said, Moody's notes positively that the company still generated positive, however low, free cash flow and maintained good liquidity at all times. Despite Moody's expectations for operating performance to continue improving, key credit ratios will still be outside the requirements for the B1 rating category for the next 12-18 months. When the rating was assigned in 2019 we expected a material deleveraging of the company's capital structure, which has been weaker than expected.

Moody's believes that Boluda's business profile enables the company to achieve stable performance through a normal business cycle. The rating assessment also incorporates the company's long history of operating as the sole tug operator in Spanish and French ports, creating high barriers to entry. Further underpinning the rating is the company's relatively conservative financial policy, evidenced by the Boluda family's history of reinvesting results into the business rather than paying dividends.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates a continued recovery in port traffic in Europe, where Boluda will gradually grow revenue and EBITDA back toward 2019 levels. This is expected to result in an of EBITA margin of 9% - 11% and debt / EBITDA of around 6-7x over the next 12-18 months. During this time, Moody's also expects that the company will continue to control capex spend in a way that safeguards continued positive free cash flow generation.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Boluda's liquidity is good, supported by a cash balance of €55 million as of December 31, 2021, and a RCF of €90 million with a tenor of 6.5 years, of which €19.5 has been drawn. Working capital swings are virtually nonexistent. The largest use of the €100 million annual funds from operations (per Moody's projections) will be toward capital spending for dry docking and new vessels, amounting to €60 million - €80 million over the next 12-18 months. The terms of the RCF require compliance with one springing covenant, which needs to be tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40% and which, we understand, is set with ample headroom.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive ratings pressure would build if Boluda would be able to decrease Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA below 6.0x, an EBITA/Interest Coverage Ratio of above 2.0x and at the same time show an EBITA margin in the mid-teens percentage wise. A prerequisite for a ratings upgrade would be to continue generating meaningful free cash flow and maintaining good liquidity at all times.

Negative ratings pressure would result from the company failing to reduce and sustain a debt / EBITDA ratio comfortably below 7.0x while sustaining a EBITA margin below 10%. A weakening liquidity profile and free cash flow moving toward zero would also cause negative ratings pressure.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Boluda is one of the world's largest providers of maritime towage and related services. Its origins date back to the early 19th century and the company has since the start been owned by the same family, Boluda Fos. The company's fleet of close to 300 tug vessels generates the bulk of its revenue in Europe but has operations in Africa and Latin America as well. In 2021 the company reported revenue of €464 million and EBITDA of €125 million.

