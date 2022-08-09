Moody's downgrades Boone Hospital Center (MO) to Ba3; outlook negative

New York, August 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Boone Hospital Center's (MO) (BHC) revenue bond rating to Ba3 from Ba1. The outlook remains negative. The system had approximately $70 million of debt outstanding as of fiscal year 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects the continued and material deterioration of unrestricted cash, along with simultaneous operational challenges facing BHC. Operating headwinds, along with recent turnover in senior management, will contribute to challenges in attaining performance improvements. These headwinds will include elevated labor and supply costs, partly raised by supply chain system implementation issues, and volume disruption, which has been exacerbated by the on-going pandemic, as well as the absence of state or federal funds in 2022. Along with management changes, BHC will continue to face elevated startup costs as an independent hospital given its recent termination of a long-term management agreement with BJC Healthcare; this is viewed as a governance risk under Moody's ESG classification. These issues in aggregate will drive substantial operating losses over the next few years as the system pares down labor and supply costs. While BHC's still adequate cash levels will provide some cushion over the coming year, Moody's anticipates continued material deterioration in cash by the end of fiscal 2022 given the magnitude of operating losses and payback of Medicare accelerated payments. Favorable factors supporting the Ba3 rating include BHC's competitive advantage as a regional tertiary referral center and relatively low Medicaid levels. The rating also incorporates Moody's expectation that a covenant breach is not likely over the coming year given the inclusion of a special debt service reserve fund to cover debt service shortfall and carve-outs for transfers to fund hospital operations in the debt service coverage calculation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects material and multiple risks that could result in greater than expected operating losses and cash declines during the remainder of 2022 and beyond. However, Moody's expects that cash to debt will remain comfortably over 1.0 times through fiscal 2022. Greater than expected operating losses in fiscal 2022 or inability to show material gains in operating cash flow will likely pressure the rating. Additionally, the outlook expects an unqualified fiscal 2021 audit for BHC.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Materially improved and durable operating cash flow margins

- Significantly improved cash levels and metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Greater than anticipated losses in fiscal 2022 or inability to materially improve operating cash flow

- Greater than anticipated deterioration of cash levels, such that unrestricted cash to debt falls below 1.0 times coverage - Inability to attain volume recovery or loss of market share - Additional debt

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are an obligation of the Board of Trustees of Boone County Hospital (the Board of Trustees). The bonds are solely payable from and secured by the net income and revenues collected by the Board of Trustees from the operation of the hospital, essentially the lease payment received by the Board from CH Allied Services (CHAS), the operator and lessee of Boone Hospital Center. The existing bonds are not considered debt of the hospital, Lessee (CHAS) or Boone County. Pursuant to County Hospital Law, the Board of Trustees maintains a separate account designated as the Hospital Maintenance Fund. The County and the Board of Trustees will covenant to administer and allocate all moneys held in the Hospital Maintenance Fund in the following order so long as the Bonds remain outstanding and unpaid: (a) to pay the reasonable and current costs of operating and maintaining hospital facilities (provided, however that during the term of the Lease, the Lessee is responsible for maintaining the hospital); (b) to pay debt service on bonds; (c) to maintain a debt service reserve account or accounts; (d) to be used for any lawful purpose under the County Hospital Law, all as more particularly set forth in the Indenture.

Financial covenants include a 1.1 times debt service coverage requirement. The covenant is measured on the financial statements of the Board of Trustees at fiscal year end. Per the MTI, one-time transfers to hospital are added back as special items when calculating the debt service coverage. Additionally, the system maintains $32.6 million in the special debt service fund, which provides additional coverage for debt service shortfall. Per the MTI, if the debt service coverage is less than 1.1 times on the board of trustee financials, but the special fund has over 3 times coverage of debt service shortfall, the board is in compliance with the covenant. If the debt service coverage is less than 1.1 times on the board of trustee financials, but the special fund has over 2 times coverage of debt service shortfall, the board is in compliance with the covenant, but must engage a consultant. If the debt service coverage is less than 1.0 times on the board of trustee financials, and the special fund has less than 2 times coverage of debt service shortfall, an event of default has occurred.

PROFILE

Boone Hospital Center is 392-licensed bed regional medical center whose real estate is owned by the County. The buildings are owned by the Board of Trustees and all other major movable equipment assets are owned by CH Allied Services. Hospital operations are the responsibility of the Board of Trustees for the benefit of the residents of the County and surrounding areas. Day to day operations of the hospital (but not all of the Hospital Facilities) are managed via a lease agreement to CH Allied Services, Inc., a private nonprofit corporation (the "Lessee").

