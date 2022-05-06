Moody's downgrades Boparan's ratings to Caa1; stable outlook

London, May 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded UK-based food manufacturer Boparan Holdings Limited's (Boparan or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the £50 million backed senior secured notes and the £475 million backed senior secured notes issued by Boparan Finance plc to Caa1 from B3. The outlook on all ratings was changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Boparan's ratings to Caa1 reflects the increased challenges to improving its weak credit metrics due to the more difficult operating environment with high inflation, cost increases and squeezed consumers.

The company's operating performance has significantly deteriorated over the last 12 months and continued cost pressures in the sector create uncertainty around the timing and ability of the company to achieve a sustained recovery in EBITDA and cash flow generation. The company's Moody's adjusted EBITDA fell to £66 million in last twelve month (LTM) to January 2021 (Q2 fiscal 2022) compared with £82 million in the fiscal year 2021, ending July, and with £107 million in fiscal 2020, pro-forma for the Fox's Biscuits disposal. This reduction was driven by higher input costs and labour shortages, which have been negatively affecting the food production sectors this year.

Moody's recognises that the company has executed a number of measures to restore profitability and cash flow generation including price increases, efficiency savings and SKU optimisation. As a result, the rating agency expects significant improvement in the company's EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 with total Moody's adjusted EBITDA recovering to approximately £70-£80 million in fiscal 2022 following only £17 million in the first half of the year.

However, following the start of Russia-Ukraine military conflict, prices for the key feed ingredients, including wheat, corn and soya have significantly increased from already high levels. This may create additional pressure on the company's margins and delay or constrain EBITDA recovery in fiscal 2023. More positively, Boparan's poultry operations benefits from a degree of protection from higher input prices because approximately 70% of UK poultry sales have contractual pass-through arrangements for key poultry feedstock including currency impact, albeit with a time-lag of approximately one quarter. Moody's understands that the company has been working with its customers to allow for quicker pass-throughs and achieve further price increases.

In addition, rising inflation and increasing risks of economic slowdown in the UK and EU has dented consumer confidence and may negatively affect population's purchasing power and consumption. Although Moody's expects demand for poultry, which is one of the cheapest sources of protein, to be reasonably resilient, there is a risk of consumers trading down to less processed and less profitable SKUs.

As a result of the weaker operating performance the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage, measured as adjusted debt to EBITDA reached 11.3x in January 2022. This compares to around 7x leverage in fiscal 2020 pro forma for the Fox disposal and refinancing. The rating agency expects Boparan's leverage to remain elevated in fiscal 2022 at 8x-9x before gradually improving towards 7x in fiscal 2023. Other credit metrics are expected to remain weak over the next 12-18 months, with EBITA/Interest remaining below 1x and negative free cash flow after pension contributions. The company's EBIT margin deteriorated to -2% LTM Q2 fiscal 2022 on a Moody's-adjusted basis. Moody's expects this margin to recover to around 1%-1.5% in the next 12-18 months, a still low level which reflects the highly commoditised nature of the poultry industry.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

The poultry sector is exposed to avian flu outbreaks, campylobacter and food scares. Historically Boparan's production was disrupted by outbreaks of this nature which also resulted in the need for additional investments to ensure health and safety. The coronavirus pandemic also added extra challenges to the business as Boparan needs to maximise output to meet increased demand while ensuring social distancing measures are followed and all employees are safe.

The company's owner, Ranjit Boparan, is directly involved in running the business and in the past has held several different positions within the group, including CEO, President and, most recently, a Commercial Director for the UK Poultry business.

LIQUIDITY

Boparan's liquidity is seen as relatively weak. The company had £55 million cash on its balance sheet as of January 2022 and also had access to £25 million undrawn portion of the £80 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). The main cash outflows include approximately £50 million annual interest, £30-35 million of pension contributions in fiscal 2023, £40-45 million annual capital expenditures, including leases. Moody's also notes significant working capital fluctuations within the year and expect approximately £10-15 working capital outflow per annum, resulting in total negative free cash flow after pensions of approximately £30-40 million during in fiscal 2023.

The backed senior secured notes are covenant-lite while the RCF benefits from a minimum EBITDA covenant of £75 million which is temporary reduced to £50 million until April 2022. The covenant is tested on a quarterly basis and Moody's expects the headroom to be limited in Q3 and Q4 of fiscal 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The group's debt capital structure consists of £475 million of backed senior secured notes and £50 million backed senior secured mirror notes due November 2025 rated in line with the CFR at Caa1 and a £80 million super senior RCF as well as the £10 million super senior term loan both due in January 2025. All the instruments are issued on a senior pari passu basis, secured with the floating charge on the UK poultry business and guaranteed by operating subsidiaries accounting in aggregate for around 90% of EBITDA as of the issuance date. However, the RCF and the term loan benefit from a first priority on enforcement pursuant to the intercreditor agreement, and hence are effectively senior to all the group's other debt including the notes.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Boparan will gradually improve its profit and cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months as well as its liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded in case of sustained improvement in operating performance, leading to (1) a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing sustainably below 7x; (2) a Moody's-adjusted EBITA interest coverage comfortably above 1x; and (3) an improved liquidity profile including positive free cash flow generation after pension contributions.

Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded in the event of continued deterioration in operating performance and/or liquidity, including further deterioration in free cash flow generation after pension contributions. Moody's will also consider downgrading the ratings if is an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring or refinancing risk.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Boparan Holdings Limited is the parent holding company of 2 Sisters Food Group, one of UK's largest food manufacturers with operations in poultry and ready meals among other things. The group reported revenues of £2.6 billion in its fiscal 2021.

