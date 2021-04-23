Moody's downgrades Botswana's ratings to A3, changes outlook to stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Botswana's ratings to A3, changes outlook to stable

23 Apr 2021

London, 23 April 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Botswana's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings to A3 from A2 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The downgrade to A3 reflects the deterioration in fiscal strength exacerbated by the shock induced by the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Botswana's fiscal buffers have been eroded, reducing the government's fiscal space to absorb future shocks, to which the country is more exposed than most of its A-rated peers. At the same time, Botswana's credit profile continues to be supported by robust fiscal metrics, in particular a low debt level and high debt affordability.

The stable outlook balances Moody's expectations that Botswana's credit metrics will remain commensurate with the A3 rating, notwithstanding the risks posed by the evolution of the pandemic and a potentially weaker than currently expected recovery in the demand for diamonds. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that prudent macroeconomic policies will continue, helping Botswana to navigate the challenges stemming from the country's economic model reliant on the diamond industry and on a large public sector.

Concurrent with today's rating action, Botswana's local-currency country ceiling has been lowered by one notch to Aa3 from Aa2. The three-notch gap to the sovereign rating reflects predictable institutions and government actions, low political risk and external imbalances balanced against the government's significant footprint in the economy and reliance on a single revenue source. The foreign-currency country ceiling has been lowered by one notch to A1 from Aa3. The one-notch gap to the local currency country ceiling reflects moderate policy effectiveness and low external indebtedness that point to limited transfer and convertibility risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR DOWNGRADE TO A3

DETERIORATION IN FISCAL STRENGTH AND REDUCED CAPACITY TO ABSORB FUTURE SHOCKS DUE TO EROSION OF BUFFERS

The fiscal measures to cushion the effect of the pandemic and the large shock to revenue, primarily due to a reduction in mineral revenue, led to a deterioration in fiscal metrics and accelerated the erosion of the government's fiscal reserves which have been almost depleted.

Moody's estimates the fiscal deficit to have reached 9% of GDP in fiscal 2020 (ending on 31 March 2021), compared with a deficit of 5.6% of GDP in fiscal 2019. The government financed the 2020 deficit mainly by drawing down fiscal reserves and to a lesser extent by issuing domestic debt. As a result, Moody's expects government debt (excluding guarantees) to have only increased to about 19% of GDP in fiscal 2020, up from 14.7% of GDP in 2019. However, the fiscal reserves in the Government Investment Account (GIA), which represents the government's share of foreign exchange reserves in the Pula Fund and Liquidity Portfolio, declined by about 80% since the onset of the shock, to 1.9% of GDP at the end of 2020 from 9.3% of GDP as of March 2020, exacerbating a marked downward trend from a level equivalent of 17.1% of GDP in 2017 and 24.3% of GDP in 2015.

The erosion of fiscal buffers reduces the government's capacity to absorb future shocks to which the country is more exposed than most of its peers in the A rating category due to relatively weaker economic resilience, mainly reflecting a lower level of income and economic diversification. This is exacerbated by significant reliance on volatile sources of revenue, with mineral and Southern African Customs Union (SACU) revenue accounting for more than half of total revenue pre-pandemic. In addition, expenditure composition is sticky given the high wage bill representing about 40% of total expenditure.

Fiscal consolidation challenges persist, suggesting that the erosion of the fiscal strength will be long-lasting. The adjustment envisaged under the 2021 budget relies on a significant increase in revenue rather than on reducing expenditure given limited flexibility. At the same time, lower SACU revenue, which accounted for over a quarter of total revenue over the past five years, will also materialize this fiscal year and next as a result of the delayed impact of the coronavirus shock on distributions to member states. Support for SOEs significantly affected by the pandemic poses an additional source of risk.

Botswana's external buffers are also weakening, although from a strong level. The current account position has worsened in recent years, driven by the deterioration of the trade balance. In 2019, the current account balance shifted into a large deficit and Moody's estimates that the deficit widened further to around 10 % of GDP in 2020 and foreign-exchange reserves declined to $4.8 billion (equivalent to about 13 months of non-diamond imports or 9 months of total imports) at end-2020, down from $6.0 billion at end-2019.

WEAKER ECONOMIC RESILIENCE THAN MOST A-RATED PEERS EXACERBATED BY THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has also exposed the structural limitations of Botswana's growth model, characterized by the large presence of the public sector and exposure to fluctuations in global demand for diamonds, which accounts for 15% of GDP and around 90% of goods exports.

After expanding by 3% in 2019, real GDP contracted by 7.9% in 2020, a deeper contraction than for most Sub-Saharan African sovereigns and A-rated peers, as a result of the restrictions imposed on economic and social activity to contain the spread of the virus and the fall in global demand for diamonds and subsequent production cuts. Moreover, travel restrictions significantly affected Botswana's tourism sector, which contributed 5% of GDP directly pre-pandemic.

Moody's forecasts the economy to recover in 2021, with real GDP expanding by 6.2%, mainly driven by the rebound in mining industry and gradual normalization of domestic economic activity. Prolonged containment measures to contain the spread of the virus or a slow vaccine rollout could impede the pace of the recovery, while the evolution of the pandemic will continue to influence the developments in the diamond market.

Moreover, long-term challenges are likely to become more acute in absence of effective progress on economic diversification and improvement in the business environment, that are key to promoting balanced growth, generating revenue and rebuilding fiscal and external buffers in the longer term. While the government has reaffirmed its commitment to economic diversification with the adoption of the Economic Recovery and Transformation Plan (ERTP) presented in 2020, the mixed track record on implementing structural reforms suggests that progress will likely remain very gradual.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects broadly balanced risks at this rating level. Despite the downside risks to the post-pandemic fiscal consolidation path, Moody's expects that Botswana's financial strength will remain commensurate with the A3 rating in the near to medium term. Moody's also expects that susceptibility to event risk will remain contained given low political risk, limited government liquidity and external vulnerability risks and a stable banking sector despite the expected deterioration in asset quality. Moody's expects that solid institutions will continue to pursue prudent policies delivering macroeconomic stability and helping with the challenges posed by the country's economic model reliant on the diamond industry and on the large role of the public sector. However, over the longer term, the absence of material diversification progress risks eroding Botswana's credit strengths.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Botswana's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), balancing moderate exposure to environmental risks and high exposure to social risks against relatively sound governance profile, moderate wealth levels, and relatively strong fiscal metrics that provide some fiscal space to respond to E and S risks.

Botswana's credit profile is moderately exposed to environmental risks as reflected in its E-3 issuer profile score. Botswana is affected by water scarcity and vulnerable to recurrent droughts, despite relatively low economic reliance on agriculture compared to other Sub-Saharan African sovereigns. A significant share of the population also does not have access to safe drinking water.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), as progress in reducing high unemployment, in particular among the youth, and high income inequality lags compared to Botswana's historically strong economic performance and sound institutions, in part reflecting dependence on the mining sector, limited private sector job creation, and labor market distortions. Outcomes in terms of health, and to a lesser extent education, are not commensurate to the level of income and social spending.

Botswana has a G-2 issuer profile score. Botswana is characterized by good governance and prudent macroeconomic policy. Sound management of the natural resources income has supported the expansion of the country's social and physical infrastructure, its education sector and the government's institutional capacity. Nevertheless, efficiency of spending remains low.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 18,572 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.2% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.6% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -7.6% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: baa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 20 April 2021, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Botswana, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased. Other views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure would arise from improved resilience to shocks supported by higher buffers or reduced vulnerabilities of the budget structure to sudden declines in SACU revenues and/or mineral revenues. Evidence that measures to increase economic diversification and improve the business environment are effective in materially reducing economic and fiscal reliance on the mineral sector would likely support a higher rating.

Conversely, a marked deterioration of fiscal metrics beyond Moody's current expectations due to fiscal consolidation challenges, a significant increase in financial support to state-owned enterprises or markedly weaker growth outlook, would likely lead to a downgrade. Any signs that susceptibility to event risk has materially increased due to a deterioration of the external position or to higher liquidity risk could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Re Fraschini
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2021 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com