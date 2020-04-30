Moody's downgrades Boulder Community Health (CO) to A3; outlook stable

New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Boulder Community Health's, CO (BCH) revenue bond rating to A3 from A2, affecting approximately $103 million of bonds outstanding (total debt outstanding, including unrated debt, is $153 million). Bonds were issued in part by the Colorado Health Facilities Authority. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A3 from A2 is driven by ongoing weaker performance measures and the expectation that fiscal 2020 will be further challenged by pressures relating to COVID-19, including the temporary restriction of elective procedures which began on March 17th, and the very significant reduction of monthly revenues. BCH is subject to a 1.25 times maximum annual debt service coverage covenant measured quarterly based on rolling 12-month results, and the failure to pass it is considered an event of default. The upcoming test performed on June 30 could fail depending on how the next several months unfold. The calculation performed on March 30, 2020, was 2.72 times, which represents somewhat thin headroom for the rating category. Additional challenges include: balance sheet measures that, while still strong, have fallen below expectations and are likely to further decline in the months ahead; ongoing competition; high leverage; and challenging reimbursement. Strengths include: a leading market position in a favorable service area; strong clinical offerings; a history of very strong liquidity; and stable management. The stable outlook at the lower rating level reflects our expectation that BCH's substantial credit strengths will provide long term stability, and enable the organization to substantially weather current challenges.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which is significantly reducing revenue and elevating certain costs. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent and length of the impact as well as the magnitude and timing of federal and other relief. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook at the lower rating level is supported by BCH's strong cash position, fundamentally solid market position, and the expectation that we will see containment of the coronavirus outbreak in the second half of calendar 2020 and that the economy will gradually recover. Under this scenario, it is expected that BCH will eventually be able to absorb the effects of the outbreak and that results through the second half of fiscal 2020 will show improvement after a weaker first half. Nevertheless, there is a high degree of uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 given rapidly changing developments, the unknown length of disruption, and the potential economic fallout post containment. If the impact of coronavirus on BCH is more severe than currently contemplated, there could be additional credit concern.

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of BCH. There is no debt service reserve fund currently required and no mortgage lien. A reserve fund is required if ratings on the Series 2010A bonds fall below Baa1 by both rating agencies. The main financial covenant related to the Master Trust Indenture is a 1.1 times maximum annual debt service coverage test measured annually at the end of the fiscal year. Additional tests related to the bank agreements include: a 1.25 times maximum annual debt service coverage test (measured quarterly); a days cash on hand requirement of 100 days (measured semi-annually); and a debt to capitalization requirement of no more than 60% (measured semi-annually). BCH was in compliance as of the most recent measurement date on 3/31/2020. It is possible that BCH may not be in compliance on the next measurement date of 6/30/2020.

PROFILE

BCH is a not-for-profit health system serving as the primary provider of healthcare services in Boulder, Colorado. BCH operates a 167-bed acute care hospital, employs approximately 100 providers, and offers numerous clinics and outpatient services. BCH has a 62% market share in Boulder, and draws additional volumes from neighboring communities. Demographics in the area are generally favorable, which is reflected in BCH's advantageous payer mix consisting of 9.6% Medicaid, 45.5% Medicare, and 43.1% commercial. BCH faces competition within its broader service area from a number of local, regional, and national providers. In fiscal 2019, BCH generated $368 million of operating revenues, and captured 7,818 admissions. Approximately 60% of operating revenues were generated from outpatient services.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improved operating performance

- Improved debt measures

- Maintenance of strong liquidity measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Higher than expected disruption of operations associated with COVID-19 or more severe than anticipated downturn in the economy

- Adverse outcome resulting from a covenant violation

- Failure to continue to improve operating performance

- Material increase in debt

- Unfavorable change in competitive environment

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

