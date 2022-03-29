Moody's downgrades Brand's CFR to Caa1; affirms B3 sr secured rating; downgrades sr unsecured note to Caa3; outlook stable

Approximately $4.4 billion of rated debt affected

New York, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Brand Industrial Services, Inc.'s (Brand) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa2. In addition, Moody's affirmed Brand's B3 senior secured rating. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that leverage, over the next 12 to 18 months will remain very elevated significantly restricting the company's operating, strategic and financial flexibility. Despite Moody's expectation for solid revenue and EBITDA growth during 2022 and 2023, Moody's projects total debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) will be 7.1x at year-end 2023. In addition, Moody's considers the company's governance risk as high given its aggressive financial policy.

The B3 rating on the company's senior secured debt is one notch higher than Brand's CFR, reflecting their priority position and collateral to the company's senior unsecured notes. The Caa3 rating to the company's senior unsecured notes is two notches below the CFR and results from their junior position in Brand's capital structure.

"Given current market volatility, economic and geopolitical uncertainty, higher inflation and expected continued increases in interest rates, we believe the financial risks for Brand have increased including the risk of having an untenable capital structure by year-end 2023," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer. "Although these risks are partially mitigated by sequentially improving operating fundamentals, we believe the very high leverage and lack of free cash flow generation to help reduce leverage will limit Brand's financial flexibility and increase financial risks over the next 12 to 18 months."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very high leverage, low profitability and lack of material free cash generation to help reduce leverage over the next 18 months. In June 2024, the company's $2.7 billion term loan becomes due and the revolving credit facility could expire as early as December 2023 if the outstanding amount under the term loan is greater than $300 million at such time. In addition, the rating reflects the company's exposure to cyclical end markets and the risk associated with increased geopolitical events. At the same time, Moody's rating also considers the company's adequate liquidity, a diversified revenue stream, a broad customer base of more than 35,000 customers and high levels of recurring revenues.

Moody's expects Brand to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. At December 31, 2021, Brand had about $114 million in cash and around $687 million in availability under its first lien undrawn revolving credit facility due February 2025 (and $705 million if one counts both maturities of the revolving tranches). The revolver has a springing leverage covenant of net secured debt-to-EBITDA (which excludes outstanding borrowing under the AR facility) of 7.0x as defined under the credit agreement, which gets triggered if over 35% of the revolver is drawn. Furthermore, the company's liquidity is supported by a $700 million AR facility (unrated) maturing in 2024, under which about $550 million in borrowings were outstanding at December 31, 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Brand will steadily grow revenue organically and maintain stable operating performance. This is largely driven by Moody's view that the US economy will expand in 2022 and remain supportive of the company's underlying growth drivers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if: Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 6.5x, EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained above 2.0x, the company improves free cash flow and liquidity, and the company extend its debt maturities.

The rating could be downgraded if: Adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remains above 7.5x for a sustained period of time, adjusted EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained below 1.0x, the company's liquidity deteriorates, and the company's refinancing risk increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, Brand Industrial Services, Inc. is the largest provider of scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other industrial services within the following market segments in North America: upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas, power generation, industrial and infrastructure. The company is majority owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Business Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

