Moody's downgrades Brand's PDR to Caa3-PD and senior secured term loan to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Brand Industrial Services, Inc.'s (Brand) Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1, senior secured term loan B and senior secured revolving credit facility to Caa1 from B3 and senior unsecured notes to Ca from Caa3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of Brand Industrial Services, Inc.'s ratings reflects concerns over the company's ability to refinance its upcoming debt maturities on favorable terms," stated James Wilkins, Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst. "The company's financial results have been improving, but the company's high debt levels in this rising interest rate environment could result in Brand's interest burden increasing significantly and raises questions regarding the sustainability of its capital structure."

The following summaries the ratings activity:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD2) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brand Industrial Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Brand's CFR to Caa2 reflects uncertainty over the timing and nature of a refinancing of its debt, its weak liquidity as well as the unpredictability of the pace of recovery in the company's earnings and ability to generate positive free cash flow. The high debt level and potential concerns over the sustainability of Brand's capital structure raises the risk for future transactions that could be viewed as distressed exchanges, which is reflected in the Caa3-PD PDR. Governance risk considerations are material to this rating action given Brand's private equity ownership and aggressive financial policy. Brand has a high absolute level of debt and high leverage, which coupled with a history of no meaningful free cash flow generation since 2017, rising interest rates and an uncertain macro-economic outlook, could make it difficult for the company to refinance its debt on acceptable terms. Higher current market interest rates will increase Brand's interest burden, if the principal amount of debt is not reduced. Additionally, the company has interest rate caps that mitigate the impact of rising interest rates on a portion of its debt, but expire in the second quarter 2024. If the company's operating results do not continue to recover, the company's capital structure may not be sustainable.

Brand has weak liquidity, reflecting the springing maturity of Brand's revolving credit facility in May 2024 that the company currently relies on for letters of credit. The majority of Brand's debt (revolving credit facility, receivables securitization facility, term loan) matures in 2024 and must be refinanced in the near-term and the $1 billion of senior unsecured notes mature in July 2025. In February 2023, the company obtained an extension of the initial revolver springing maturity date to May 2024, which gives it additional time to complete a refinancing. Moody's expects Brand's existing cash balances ($104 million as of year-end 2022) and funds from operations will be adequate to fund the company's operating needs over the next 12-15 months, but it will not generate sufficient free cash flow to meaningfully increase its cash balances or reduce debt. The $687 million revolving credit facility matures in February 2025, but has a springing maturity date of May 7, 2024, if more than $300 million of the term loan ($2,670 million balance as of December 31, 2022) remains outstanding on that date. As of year-end 2022, the revolver had $40 million of borrowings and $190 million of letters of credit leaving $457 million in availability, subject to limitations on borrowings imposed by the revolver financial covenant. The revolver has a springing leverage covenant of net secured debt-to-EBITDA (as defined under the credit agreement which excludes outstanding borrowing under the accounts receivable facility) of 6.5x, which is triggered if over 35% of the revolver is drawn. Secured leverage as of year-end 2022 was less than 6.5x. Additionally, the company has a receivables financing facility due December 2, 2024, under which $565 million in borrowings and $5 million in letters of credit were outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

The Caa2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's very high leverage, low profitability, lack of material free cash generation over the past five years such that debt has been modestly rising, and uncertainty over its ability to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that leverage will remain elevated and could restrict the company's operating, strategic and financial flexibility. Despite Moody's expectation for revenue and EBITDA growth during 2023 and 2024, Moody's expects total debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) to remain elevated (8.4x as of year-end 2022). The rating also considers the company's scale, geographic diversity, leading market position in a highly fragmented market, diversified revenue stream, a broad customer base of more than 30,000 customers and high levels of recurring revenues.

The Caa1 rating on the company's senior secured debt is one notch higher than Brand's Caa2 CFR, reflecting their priority position relative to the company's senior unsecured notes. The Ca rating to the company's senior unsecured notes is two notches below the CFR and results from their junior position in Brand's capital structure and the fact that there is a much greater amount of higher priority secured debt than senior unsecured notes. The parent and US subsidiaries of the borrower guarantee all the debt.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty over the pace of recovery in Brand's operations and the company's ability to refinance its debt on favorable terms. There is a risk that the refinancing of existing debt at market rates and potential lackluster cash flow generation will stress the company's ability to service its debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Brand achieves a long-term solution to its debt refinancing needs, liquidity is adequate and EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained above 1.0x. A downgrade could be considered if the company's liquidity position or ability to service its debt deteriorates or Moody's view on the potential recovery for debtholders were to be lowered.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Brand Industrial Services, Inc. is the largest provider of scaffolding, insulation, coatings and other industrial services within the following market segments in North America: upstream, midstream, and downstream oil & gas, power generation, industrial and infrastructure. The company is majority owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Brookfield Business Partners.

