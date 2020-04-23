Moody's downgrades Brazos' CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

Approximately $900 million of rated debt affected

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Brazos Delaware II, LLC's (Brazos) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and senior secured term loan rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrade of Brazos' ratings reflect very high leverage and lower than expected volumes," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst. "Volumes in 2020 will be challenged by weak commodity prices driving lower upstream capital spending."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Brazos' Caa1 CFR reflects very high leverage as well as volume risks in the weak commodity price environment amid reduced upstream capital spending. The company is reliant on large increases in volumes to sufficiently reduce leverage and Moody's does not expect this to occur by the end of 2020. Contracts are long-term and fixed fee leaving Brazos with limited direct commodity price risk but there are the aforementioned volume risks and no minimum volume commitments. Governance considerations include the company's private equity ownership and the effects on financial policies, including high leverage but also a track record of sponsor equity contributions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and this in turn has affected some midstream energy companies who move E&P production volumes. More specifically, the weaknesses in Brazos' credit profile and liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Brazos remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Brazos of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Brazos Delaware II, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazos Permian II LLC (BPMII). BPMII has a three-member board comprised of the CEO, a representative of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Inc. and a representative of Williams MLP Operating, LLC.

Moody's expects Brazos to maintain adequate liquidity in 2020. The company has an undrawn $50 million revolver that expires in 2023. As of December 31, 2019, the company had $66 million of cash. The term loan has a financial covenant for a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x. The revolver's financial covenants are comprised of a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x and maximum super senior leverage ratio of 1.25x. A small amount of equity was contributed in the third quarter of 2019 as a cure for purposes of the debt service coverage ratio and Moody's expects this covenant could tighten and need relief in future periods.

The approximately $900 million term loan maturing 2025 is rated Caa1. The $50 million revolver maturing 2023 (unrated) has a first-out preference over the term loan. However, because of the small size of the revolver, the term loan comprises the preponderance of the debt, and therefore the term loan is rated the same as the CFR.

The negative outlook reflect risks from elevated leverage and the challenges to volume growth posed by the weak commodity price environment and reduced upstream capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weakening liquidity, debt repurchases below par (which could be deemed a default by Moody's under Moody's definitions), or increasing risk of default.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include EBITDA/interest above 2.5x while maintaining adequate liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Brazos, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a privately-owned crude oil and natural gas midstream business in the Permian Basin. Brazos is majority-owned by North Haven Infrastructure Partners II for which Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Inc. is advisor and manager. Williams MLP Operating, LLC owns 15% of Brazos.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

AVP - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

