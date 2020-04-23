Moody's downgrades Brazos' CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

Approximately $900 million of rated debt affected
New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Brazos Delaware II, LLC's (Brazos) Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD and senior secured term loan rating to Caa1 from B3.
The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
"The downgrade of Brazos' ratings reflect very high leverage
and lower than expected volumes," said Jonathan Teitel,
a Moody's analyst. "Volumes in 2020 will be challenged
by weak commodity prices driving lower upstream capital spending."
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brazos Delaware II, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Brazos' Caa1 CFR reflects very high leverage as well as volume risks
in the weak commodity price environment amid reduced upstream capital
spending. The company is reliant on large increases in volumes
to sufficiently reduce leverage and Moody's does not expect this
to occur by the end of 2020. Contracts are long-term and
fixed fee leaving Brazos with limited direct commodity price risk but
there are the aforementioned volume risks and no minimum volume commitments.
Governance considerations include the company's private equity ownership
and the effects on financial policies, including high leverage but
also a track record of sponsor equity contributions.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production
sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and this in turn has affected
some midstream energy companies who move E&P production volumes.
More specifically, the weaknesses in Brazos' credit profile
and liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions and Brazos remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Brazos of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
Brazos Delaware II, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazos
Permian II LLC (BPMII). BPMII has a three-member board comprised
of the CEO, a representative of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure,
Inc. and a representative of Williams MLP Operating, LLC.
Moody's expects Brazos to maintain adequate liquidity in 2020.
The company has an undrawn $50 million revolver that expires in
2023. As of December 31, 2019, the company had $66
million of cash. The term loan has a financial covenant for a minimum
debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x. The revolver's
financial covenants are comprised of a minimum debt service coverage ratio
of 1.1x and maximum super senior leverage ratio of 1.25x.
A small amount of equity was contributed in the third quarter of 2019
as a cure for purposes of the debt service coverage ratio and Moody's
expects this covenant could tighten and need relief in future periods.
The approximately $900 million term loan maturing 2025 is rated
Caa1. The $50 million revolver maturing 2023 (unrated) has
a first-out preference over the term loan. However,
because of the small size of the revolver, the term loan comprises
the preponderance of the debt, and therefore the term loan is rated
the same as the CFR.
The negative outlook reflect risks from elevated leverage and the challenges
to volume growth posed by the weak commodity price environment and reduced
upstream capital spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weakening liquidity,
debt repurchases below par (which could be deemed a default by Moody's
under Moody's definitions), or increasing risk of default.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include EBITDA/interest above 2.5x
while maintaining adequate liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Brazos, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a privately-owned
crude oil and natural gas midstream business in the Permian Basin.
Brazos is majority-owned by North Haven Infrastructure Partners
II for which Morgan Stanley Infrastructure, Inc. is advisor
and manager. Williams MLP Operating, LLC owns 15%
of Brazos.
