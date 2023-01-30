Moody's downgrades Brick, NJ's GOULT & guaranteed ratings to Aa3, assigns Aa3 issuer rating, and affirms MIG 1 BAN rating

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 issuer rating to the Township of Brick, NJ. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the township's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and guaranteed ratings to Aa3 from Aa2 and affirmed the MIG 1 short-term rating. The issuer rating reflects the township's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. The township has roughly $110 million in debt outstanding and guarantees an additional $59.7 million issued by the Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority. This action concludes a review for possible downgrade initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the township's strong finances and liquidity which partially offset well above-average leverage and fixed costs. The rating also incorporates a strong economy with modest growth, average wealth, and a favorable location on the Jersey Shore.

Brick's leverage will remain above-average over the medium term. As of the end of fiscal 2021, debt amounted to just over $110 million or 1x revenues. Management intends to issue modest amounts for various routine capital projects, while actively seeking to reduce total debt. In addition, the township has very substantial pension and OPEB liabilities. Moody's adjusted net pension liability amounts to $270 million or 2.5x revenues and the adjusted net OPEB liability amounts to an extremely elevated $422 million or 3.8x revenues. Combined leverage, including other smaller long-term liabilities, is 7.3x revenues.

In addition, the township has a service agreement with the Brick Township Municipal Utilities Authority under which, the township effectively guarantees another $59.7 million in debt. The township has never been called upon to pay any of this debt and the authority has satisfactory finances.

The absence of distinction between the Aa3 issuer and GOULT ratings reflects the township's general obligation full faith and credit pledge as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The absence of distinction between the issuer and guaranteed ratings reflects the provisions of a service agreement which pledges the township's GOULT as the ultimate source of payment.

The MIG 1 rating reflects the township's underlying credit quality, reflected in its Aa3 issuer rating, strong liquidity, and demonstrated history of market access.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's typically does not assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in leverage

- Improved economic growth relative to the nation - Increased resident wealth and income

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to reduce long-term leverage or fixed costs

- Material deterioration of the tax base or resident wealth and income - Significant decrease in reserves - Downgrade of issuer term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

Debt service on the bonds is backed by the township's pledge of its full faith and credit backed by its legal obligation to levy ad valorem tax on all taxable property for the payment of debt service without limit as to rate or amount.

Debt service on the MUA bonds is first secured by the net revenues of the MUA. The ultimate backstop, however, is the non-contingent obligation of the township as detailed in a service agreement and authorizing resolution.

PROFILE

Brick is a coastal township located 67 miles south of New York City (Aa2 stable) and 47 miles east of the City of Trenton (Baa2 negative) with a population of approximately 75,000 located on the Jersey Shore.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. An additional methodology used in the guaranteed ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Douglas Goldmacher

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

