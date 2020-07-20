Moody's downgrades Briggs & Stratton's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

Approximately $195 million of rated debt affected
New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Briggs & Stratton Corporation's ("Briggs & Stratton") probability
of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD following the
company's July 20, 2020 announcement that it has filed voluntary
petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code[1]. Moody's also downgraded the company's
corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ca from Caa3, and the senior
unsecured debt rating (to C from Ca). The Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating (SGL) remains SGL-4. The ratings outlook was changed
to stable from negative.
Briggs & Stratton has also obtained $677.5 million in
DIP financing, with $265 million committed by KPS Capital
Partners, LP ("KPS") and the remaining $412.5 from
the company's existing group of ABL lenders. Briggs & Stratton
also entered into a definitive stock and purchase agreement with an affiliate
of KPS to acquire substantially all of the company's assets and assume
certain liabilities, subject to higher bids from other potential
purchasers.
"The downgrades reflect Briggs & Stratton's substantial
earnings decline and inability to generate positive annual free cash flow
which, exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, accelerated
the company's missed interest payment and ultimately, bankruptcy
filing," said Moody's Vice President, Gigi Adamo. "Absent
the bankruptcy filing, the expiration of the missed interest payment
grace period on the company's $195 million outstanding notes
due December 2020 would have allowed noteholders to accelerate the payment
of principal and accrued interest," Adamo added.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Briggs & Stratton Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Briggs & Stratton Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects the company's bankruptcy
filing. The rating downgrades and change in outlook to stable reflects
Moody's assessment of the expected loss rate for the unsecured notes and
the corporate enterprise overall upon ultimate resolution of the default
event.
Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings
due to Briggs & Stratton's bankruptcy filing. Please
refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit
Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the
impact on Briggs & Stratton of the deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered given its exposure to the residential lawn care sector,
which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, publicly traded (NYSE:
BGG) Briggs & Stratton Corporation is the world's largest producer
of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer,
manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers,
lawn and garden, turf care and job site products. Engines
are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Revenue
for the twelve months ended March 29, 2020 totaled $1.7
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
