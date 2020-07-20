Moody's downgrades Briggs & Stratton's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

Approximately $195 million of rated debt affected

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Briggs & Stratton Corporation's ("Briggs & Stratton") probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Ca-PD following the company's July 20, 2020 announcement that it has filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code[1]. Moody's also downgraded the company's corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ca from Caa3, and the senior unsecured debt rating (to C from Ca). The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) remains SGL-4. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Briggs & Stratton has also obtained $677.5 million in DIP financing, with $265 million committed by KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS") and the remaining $412.5 from the company's existing group of ABL lenders. Briggs & Stratton also entered into a definitive stock and purchase agreement with an affiliate of KPS to acquire substantially all of the company's assets and assume certain liabilities, subject to higher bids from other potential purchasers.

"The downgrades reflect Briggs & Stratton's substantial earnings decline and inability to generate positive annual free cash flow which, exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, accelerated the company's missed interest payment and ultimately, bankruptcy filing," said Moody's Vice President, Gigi Adamo. "Absent the bankruptcy filing, the expiration of the missed interest payment grace period on the company's $195 million outstanding notes due December 2020 would have allowed noteholders to accelerate the payment of principal and accrued interest," Adamo added.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Briggs & Stratton Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Ca (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Briggs & Stratton Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the PDR to D-PD reflects the company's bankruptcy filing. The rating downgrades and change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's assessment of the expected loss rate for the unsecured notes and the corporate enterprise overall upon ultimate resolution of the default event.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw the ratings due to Briggs & Stratton's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Briggs & Stratton of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered given its exposure to the residential lawn care sector, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, publicly traded (NYSE: BGG) Briggs & Stratton Corporation is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products. Engines are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Revenue for the twelve months ended March 29, 2020 totaled $1.7 billion.

