Moody's downgrades Bright Bidco B.V.'s CFR to C following Chapter 11 filing

Frankfurt am Main, September 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of Bright Bidco B.V. (BBBV or Lumileds) to C from Caa3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to C from Caa3 the senior secured term loan B (TLB) rating and the $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility rating, both with BBBV as the borrower. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative. The rating action followed the filing of petitions by Lumileds Holding B.V. and nine of its affiliates including BBBV seeking relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lumileds Holding B.V. (the company), announced on 29 August 2022 that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with its lenders holding a significant majority of the loans outstanding under its prepetition first lien debt facility on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring. The transaction addresses the unsustainable capital structure, a key problem of Lumileds. As a result of a high debt load resulting from a significant debt funded special dividend distributions in 2018 combined with an ongoing challenging business environment leading to weak profitability and negative free cash flow, leverage reached 18.1x debt/EBITDA as of 31 March 2022.

According to the RSA, it is planned to significantly de-leverage and strengthen the company's balance sheet reducing its debt by approximately $1.3 billion to $400 million comprising of takeback debt and post-petition loans, combined into a 5-year exit facility. The significant haircut is reflected in the downgraded C instrument ratings.

The RSA also contemplates a in debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing of up to $275 million, available as part of the Chapter 11 process, expected to be converted post emergence, forming part of the $400 million exit facility. The DIP financing, together with the company's available cash reserves and cash provided by operations, is expected by management to provide sufficient liquidity for Lumileds to continue meeting its ongoing obligations, including all obligations to customers, vendors, and suppliers, as well as employee wages, salaries, and benefits programs.

In that respect a narrowly focused prepackaged Chapter 11 plan involving only Lumileds' U.S. and Dutch entities has commenced in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Interim approval for all the first day motions related to this prepackaged Chapter 11 filed on 29 August 2022 has been given by the respective court in the meantime. Lumileds' European, Asian, and other foreign subsidiaries and affiliates are not included in the filing and are unaffected by the Chapter 11 process. The company has obtained the necessary support from its lenders to confirm the plan prior to commencing its proceedings and expects to meet the requirements to confirm the plan and emerge from Chapter 11 within approximately sixty days.

The company stresses that none of its business operations outside of the United States and the Netherlands are part of the Chapter 11 proceeding. "First day" motions have been filed to obtain the requisite court authority for it to continue operating its businesses and facilities in the ordinary course without disruption to its customers, vendors, suppliers, or employees. As part of these first day motions, court approval has been sought to continue to pay all valid amounts owed to vendors and suppliers as they come due. In addition, the company expects that employees will continue to receive their usual wages and benefits without interruption.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of its ratings for BBBV given the company's bankruptcy filing.

