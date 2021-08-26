Moody's downgrades BrightSphere to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the senior unsecured rating of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
("BSIG") to Ba1 from Baa2. Moody's also assigned a Ba1 Corporate
Family Rating and a Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating to BSIG.
The outlook was revised to stable from rating under review. This
action concludes the rating review initiated on April 1, 2021.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Brightsphere Investment
Group Inc.:
Assignment:
..Issuer: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.
.Corporate Family Rating, assigned at Ba1
.Probability of Default Rating, assigned at Ba1-PD
Ratings Downgraded:
.Senior unsecured rating, downgraded to Ba1 from
Baa2
Ratings Withdrawn:
.Issuer rating, withdrawn at Baa2 on review for downgrade
Outlook action:
Outlook, Changed to Stable from Ratings under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Ba1 from Baa2 reflects the significant change in the
direction of BSIG's corporate strategy over the past 12-18
months. During this period, BSIG has transitioned from a
multi-boutique asset manager with seven separate affiliates,
including a growing secondaries manager, to an asset management
holding company with just one affiliate, Acadian Asset Management,
LLC ("Acadian"). Further, given the rapid pace
of asset sales, Acadian's future under BSIG ownership remains
uncertain, in our view.
The downgrade to non-investment grade better positions BSIG's
rating with the business profile of its remaining affiliate, Acadian,
which is a moderately-sized asset manager with very high equity
market beta exposure and limited asset class diversification. Acadian
has also been experiencing organic AUM outflows for several years due
to underperformance in certain strategies, for example in managed
volatility, and due to client rebalancing. Further,
based on public earnings calls, we believe adding asset management
affiliates and/or making significant growth investments in Acadian do
not appear to be part of BSIG's strategy, which limits business
profile diversification for BSIG going forward. While BSIG has
built up an unusually high cash position from recent asset sales,
we expect this cash balance to normalize as the company returns capital
to shareholders.
BSIG's Ba1 rating is supported by its solid financial profile.
As of June 30, 2021, debt-to-EBITDA, adjusted
for capitalized lease obligations and the expected payoff of the 5.125%
senior notes in H2, is about 1.8x (we exclude the Acadian
working capital revolver which Moody's expects will be repaid by
year-end). BSIG has committed to a leverage profile of 2x
debt-to-EBITDA or lower and, thus far, has a
good overall track record of actively managing leverage. Finally,
although Acadian has been experiencing net asset outflows, the affiliate
operates in the quant investing space, which, generally,
is garnering greater investor interest than traditional active management
and, more recently, the affiliate has reported a stronger
performance track record, which may lead to an inflection point
in net asset outflows.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although not likely given the recent asset sales, factors that could
cause upward pressure on BSIG's ratings include: 1) improved business
diversification; 2) organic asset growth driving revenue scale,
earnings, and margins; 3) leverage sustained below 1.0x.
Conversely, the ratings could face downward pressure if: 1)
leverage is sustained above 2x; 2) there is a decline in revenue
scale due to market events, performance weakness or AUM instability;
3) deployment of balance sheet liquidity is not balanced between creditor
and shareholder interests; 4) there is an upsizing of the Acadian
revolver that causes BSIG senior note subordination in our Loss Given
Default analysis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is an asset manager with $118
billion of AUM as of June 30, 2021, pro forma for divestitures.
BSIG conducts its operations through its Quant & Solutions segment,
which includes its last remaining investment affiliate, Acadian
Asset Management LLC. Acadian focuses on managing global equities
using a proprietary quantitative investment process.
