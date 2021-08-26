Moody's downgrades BrightSphere to Ba1; outlook stable

New York, August 26, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the senior unsecured rating of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. ("BSIG") to Ba1 from Baa2. Moody's also assigned a Ba1 Corporate Family Rating and a Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating to BSIG. The outlook was revised to stable from rating under review. This action concludes the rating review initiated on April 1, 2021.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Brightsphere Investment Group Inc.:

Assignment:

..Issuer: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

.Corporate Family Rating, assigned at Ba1

.Probability of Default Rating, assigned at Ba1-PD

Ratings Downgraded:

.Senior unsecured rating, downgraded to Ba1 from Baa2

Ratings Withdrawn:

.Issuer rating, withdrawn at Baa2 on review for downgrade

Outlook action:

Outlook, Changed to Stable from Ratings under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba1 from Baa2 reflects the significant change in the direction of BSIG's corporate strategy over the past 12-18 months. During this period, BSIG has transitioned from a multi-boutique asset manager with seven separate affiliates, including a growing secondaries manager, to an asset management holding company with just one affiliate, Acadian Asset Management, LLC ("Acadian"). Further, given the rapid pace of asset sales, Acadian's future under BSIG ownership remains uncertain, in our view.

The downgrade to non-investment grade better positions BSIG's rating with the business profile of its remaining affiliate, Acadian, which is a moderately-sized asset manager with very high equity market beta exposure and limited asset class diversification. Acadian has also been experiencing organic AUM outflows for several years due to underperformance in certain strategies, for example in managed volatility, and due to client rebalancing. Further, based on public earnings calls, we believe adding asset management affiliates and/or making significant growth investments in Acadian do not appear to be part of BSIG's strategy, which limits business profile diversification for BSIG going forward. While BSIG has built up an unusually high cash position from recent asset sales, we expect this cash balance to normalize as the company returns capital to shareholders.

BSIG's Ba1 rating is supported by its solid financial profile. As of June 30, 2021, debt-to-EBITDA, adjusted for capitalized lease obligations and the expected payoff of the 5.125% senior notes in H2, is about 1.8x (we exclude the Acadian working capital revolver which Moody's expects will be repaid by year-end). BSIG has committed to a leverage profile of 2x debt-to-EBITDA or lower and, thus far, has a good overall track record of actively managing leverage. Finally, although Acadian has been experiencing net asset outflows, the affiliate operates in the quant investing space, which, generally, is garnering greater investor interest than traditional active management and, more recently, the affiliate has reported a stronger performance track record, which may lead to an inflection point in net asset outflows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although not likely given the recent asset sales, factors that could cause upward pressure on BSIG's ratings include: 1) improved business diversification; 2) organic asset growth driving revenue scale, earnings, and margins; 3) leverage sustained below 1.0x.

Conversely, the ratings could face downward pressure if: 1) leverage is sustained above 2x; 2) there is a decline in revenue scale due to market events, performance weakness or AUM instability; 3) deployment of balance sheet liquidity is not balanced between creditor and shareholder interests; 4) there is an upsizing of the Acadian revolver that causes BSIG senior note subordination in our Loss Given Default analysis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is an asset manager with $118 billion of AUM as of June 30, 2021, pro forma for divestitures. BSIG conducts its operations through its Quant & Solutions segment, which includes its last remaining investment affiliate, Acadian Asset Management LLC. Acadian focuses on managing global equities using a proprietary quantitative investment process.

