Moody's downgrades BrightView's CFR to B2; outlook stable

Approximately $1.5 billion of debt securities affected

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded BrightView Landscapes, LLC's (BrightView) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the first lien term loan and senior secured bank credit facility ratings to B2 from B1. The rating outlook was changed to stable from negative. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

"The rating downgrade is driven by BrightView's elevated leverage and limited free cash flow. Thin operating margins, high debt load, and floating rate exposure will challenge the company's cash flow generation and credit quality," says Justin Remsen, Moody's Assistant Vice President.

"BrightView's leverage will remain elevated above 5x through fiscal 2024 while demand will be tested as uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions looms," adds Remsen.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: BrightView Landscapes, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: BrightView Landscapes, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

BrightView's B2 CFR reflects the company's compressed margins, elevated leverage sustained above 5x, and challenges generating free cash flow. The rating also reflects BrightView's low profit margin, dependence on weather, and limited business verticals. At the same time, BrightView has a solid market position as the leading service provider of commercial landscaping and snow removal services in the US. For each fiscal year end September 2023 and 2024, we forecast leverage of about 5.4x.

BrightView has a good liquidity profile, which Moody's expects to be maintained over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's liquidity profile is supported by about $20 million in cash as of September 30, 2022, $250 million in availability under the company's $300 million revolving credit facility maturing April 2027, and $100 million in availability under the company's Accounts Receivable Securitization facility. Our forecast assumes limited reliance on the revolver in fiscal year 2023, below the company's springing covenant test of 35% drawn. Moody's projects about $50 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2023 and $40 million in 2024 on a reported basis, with an additional $60 million in interest expense relative to 2022 as a key driver of deteriorating liquidity.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that BrightView's debt/EBITDA will not exceed 6x despite weaker macroeconomic conditions in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if BrightView's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remains elevated above 6x, or profitability or liquidity deteriorates further.

The ratings could be upgraded if BrightView's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.5x, EBIT-to-interest rises above 2.0x, or if profitability and liquidity improve meaningfully.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BrightView Landscapes, LLC, a subsidiary of BrightView Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of landscape maintenance, enhancements, development, and snow removal services. BrightView is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, the company generated $2.8 billion in revenue.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Justin Remsen

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

