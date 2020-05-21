Moody's downgrades Brinker's CFR to B1; unsecured notes to B3; outlook negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Brinker International,
Inc.'s ("Brinker") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3,
Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
and senior unsecured non-guaranteed notes to B3 from B2.
The guaranteed senior unsecured notes are confirmed at B2 and the Speculative
Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-4. The ratings outlook
is negative. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade
initiated on March 23, 2020.
"The downgrades reflect that Brinker's revenues and earnings will
remain well below last year even after many of its restaurants have opened
given the material limitations on in-unit dining capacity that
are expected to be put in place in local jurisdictions to maintain social
distancing," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer.
Moody's base case assumes a slow ramp of unit openings at reduced
capacity with the continuation of take-out, curbside pick-up
and delivery which results in fiscal 2021 EBITDA reaching around 70%
of LTM March 2020 EBITDA. In response to these operating challenges
and to strengthen liquidity, Brinker drew down its revolver and
issued common equity in addition to reducing all non-essential
operating expenses and discretionary capex.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD5)
Confirmations:
..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Confirmed at B2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Brinker's credit profile, including its exposure
to widespread restaurant closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We
regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Brinker of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Brinker's B1 corporate family rating benefits from its high level of brand
awareness, meaningful scale, improved cost structure and strong
product pipeline and technology initiatives that should help drive incremental
traffic and higher check over the longer term. The B1 is constrained
by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Brinker's operating
results which will result in a weakening in Brinker's credit metrics.
Moody's expects Brinker's debt/EBITDA to reach 6.5x
and EBITA/interest expense to approach 1.2x at the end of fiscal
2021. The rating is also constrained by Brinker's weak liquidity.
Brinker's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-4 reflects
the expectation for Brinker to generate negative free cash flow during
this period of severe disruption and the need to refinance its $1.0
billion revolving credit facility in the near term.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential
length and severity of closures and the ultimate impact these closures
will have on Brinker's revenues, earnings and ultimate liquidity.
The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability
and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and
time line for the lifting of restrictions on restaurant closures that
result in a sustained improvement in operating performance and credit
metrics. A stable outlook would also require Brinker to maintain
adequate liquidity. Whereas an upgrade would require a sustained
strengthening of operating performance that resulted in leverage of around
4.5 times, coverage of about 2.5 times and good liquidity.
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity
driven by a prolonged period of restaurant restrictions and closures.
Ratings could also be downgraded should the impact of the restaurant restrictions
and closures be more severe than currently expected or should credit metrics
remain weak despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and a subsequent
recovery in earnings and liquidity. Specifically, ratings
could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 5.5 times
or EBIT coverage of interest approaching 1.5 times on a sustained
basis. In addition, an inability to successfully address
the refinancing of its $1.0 billion revolver in the relatively
near term could also result in negative rating pressure.
Brinker's board of directors is a good mix of industry veterans,
as well as directors with large company experience and relatively varied
periods of board tenure. Brinker's board has 9 members, 8
of which are independent and separate Chairman and CEO roles. Brinker
is a publicly traded company. Restaurants by their nature and relationship
with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an
extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined
with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. To
this end, Brinker requires its suppliers to adhere to its supplier
code of conduct, which sets forth its expectations on business integrity,
food safety and food ingredients, animal welfare and sustainability.
While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors should
positively impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the
brand overall.
Brinker International ("Brinker") owns, operates and franchises
the casual dining concepts Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's
Little Italy. As of March 25, 2020, Brinker owned and
operated about 1,117 restaurants globally and franchised an additional
558 Chili's restaurants. Annual revenues are approximately $3.3
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
