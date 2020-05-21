Moody's downgrades Brinker's CFR to B1; unsecured notes to B3; outlook negative

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Brinker International, Inc.'s ("Brinker") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD and senior unsecured non-guaranteed notes to B3 from B2. The guaranteed senior unsecured notes are confirmed at B2 and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-4. The ratings outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade initiated on March 23, 2020.

"The downgrades reflect that Brinker's revenues and earnings will remain well below last year even after many of its restaurants have opened given the material limitations on in-unit dining capacity that are expected to be put in place in local jurisdictions to maintain social distancing," stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. Moody's base case assumes a slow ramp of unit openings at reduced capacity with the continuation of take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery which results in fiscal 2021 EBITDA reaching around 70% of LTM March 2020 EBITDA. In response to these operating challenges and to strengthen liquidity, Brinker drew down its revolver and issued common equity in addition to reducing all non-essential operating expenses and discretionary capex.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD6) from B2 (LGD5)

Confirmations:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Confirmed at B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Brinker International, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The restaurant sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Brinker's credit profile, including its exposure to widespread restaurant closures have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Brinker of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Brinker's B1 corporate family rating benefits from its high level of brand awareness, meaningful scale, improved cost structure and strong product pipeline and technology initiatives that should help drive incremental traffic and higher check over the longer term. The B1 is constrained by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Brinker's operating results which will result in a weakening in Brinker's credit metrics. Moody's expects Brinker's debt/EBITDA to reach 6.5x and EBITA/interest expense to approach 1.2x at the end of fiscal 2021. The rating is also constrained by Brinker's weak liquidity. Brinker's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-4 reflects the expectation for Brinker to generate negative free cash flow during this period of severe disruption and the need to refinance its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility in the near term.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential length and severity of closures and the ultimate impact these closures will have on Brinker's revenues, earnings and ultimate liquidity. The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability and willingness to spend on eating out until the crisis materially subsides.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and time line for the lifting of restrictions on restaurant closures that result in a sustained improvement in operating performance and credit metrics. A stable outlook would also require Brinker to maintain adequate liquidity. Whereas an upgrade would require a sustained strengthening of operating performance that resulted in leverage of around 4.5 times, coverage of about 2.5 times and good liquidity.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity driven by a prolonged period of restaurant restrictions and closures. Ratings could also be downgraded should the impact of the restaurant restrictions and closures be more severe than currently expected or should credit metrics remain weak despite a lifting of restrictions on restaurants and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 5.5 times or EBIT coverage of interest approaching 1.5 times on a sustained basis. In addition, an inability to successfully address the refinancing of its $1.0 billion revolver in the relatively near term could also result in negative rating pressure.

Brinker's board of directors is a good mix of industry veterans, as well as directors with large company experience and relatively varied periods of board tenure. Brinker's board has 9 members, 8 of which are independent and separate Chairman and CEO roles. Brinker is a publicly traded company. Restaurants by their nature and relationship with regards to sourcing food and packaging, as well as having an extensive labor force and constant consumer interaction are deeply entwined with sustainability, social and environmental concerns. To this end, Brinker requires its suppliers to adhere to its supplier code of conduct, which sets forth its expectations on business integrity, food safety and food ingredients, animal welfare and sustainability. While these may not directly impact the credit, these factors should positively impact brand image and result in a more positive view of the brand overall.

Brinker International ("Brinker") owns, operates and franchises the casual dining concepts Chili's Grill & Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy. As of March 25, 2020, Brinker owned and operated about 1,117 restaurants globally and franchised an additional 558 Chili's restaurants. Annual revenues are approximately $3.3 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

