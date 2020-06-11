Moody's downgrades Brink's CFR to Ba2 from Ba1 and sr uns to Ba3 from Ba2; outlook revised to stable

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded The Brink's
Company's ("Brink's") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba1,
probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
and senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The Speculative Grade
Liquidity ("SGL") rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3.
The ratings outlook was revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The disruption to Brink's from the COVID-19 pandemic will further
stress the company's credit metrics, which were already weakly positioned
in its rating category following the debt-financed G4S asset acquisition,
driving the ratings downgrade," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
The Ba2 CFR reflects Brink's market leadership across a number of security
related services, its geographic diversification and Moody's expectations
for debt to EBITDA to return to around 4 times in the next 12 to 18 months.
Brink's announced acquisition of certain G4S plc ("G4S") businesses will
expand its already leading cash-in-transit and secured logistics
capabilities to more countries and for additional customers. Moody's
anticipates Brink's debt to EBITDA of about 3.6 times as of March
31, 2020 was around 4.2 times pro forma for $860 million
of additional debt and $115 million of acquired EBITDA.
However, Moody's anticipates Brink's revenue, EBITDA
and free cash flow will decline in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic, especially to its retail industry customers. Financial
leverage may exceed 5 times in the near term and may not return to around
4 times until late 2021, by which time Moody's expects Brink's
to return to mid-single-digit percent organic revenue growth
(before currency translation impacts) and EBITA margin expansion.
Weaker than expected financial results, greater cost or time to
achieve cost reduction targets or additional debt-funded acquisitions
could cause Brink's financial leverage to remain elevated beyond 2021.
Expenses associated with the debt-financed G4S acquisition,
including transaction fees and integration costs, and capital expenditures
in growth and efficiency investments will pressure and limit free cash
flow. In response to the adverse impacts of the coronavirus on
its business, Brink's has announced cost and capital investment
reduction initiatives aimed at preserving profit margin rates and free
cash flow.
All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments,
unless otherwise noted.
The coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook,
low oil prices and asset price volatility have created a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The cash-in-transit and secured logistics sectors have been
significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to customer
demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Brink's of the breadth and severity of the
shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Brink's revenue growth could be limited by volume and pricing pressure
and currency translation impacts. Additional factors pressuring
volumes and profitability include the growth of noncash payment methods,
volatile retail expenditures and diamond and jewelry shipments,
structural cost issues (pensions) and pricing pressure given a challenging
banking industry environment. International operations account
for the majority of revenues and preponderance of profits, notably
in volatile markets including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil,
but the company's debt is denominated in US dollars.
Moody's considers Brink's environmental risks as limited. Social
considerations include reputational risks associated with possible use
of firearms by its employees during occasional criminal incidents.
Moody's considers Brink's financial strategies transparent,
consistent with other publicly-traded companies, but aggressive
and opportunistic.
Moody's expects Brink's to remain an active acquirer of related
businesses, generally using debt proceeds to fund its purchases.
The company has also boosted cash returns to shareholders over the past
few years. We anticipate additional debt financed acquisitions
in the future, although not of the scale of G4S and not until financial
metrics improve, as well as growth capital investments. However,
Brink's has indicated it will seek to maintain net debt to EBITDA (as
defined by the company) below 3 times.
The upgrade of the SGL rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 is driven
by the increase in external liquidity from the $1 billion revolving
credit facility (unrated) due 2024 created by the repayment of revolving
loans with the net proceeds of the $590 million incremental senior
secured term loan due 2024 (unrated) that closed in April.
The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Moody's assessment of Brink's
overall liquidity as good. Moody's expects around $75
million of free cash flow in 2020. Although Brink's has not yet
announced the sources of financing for the remaining approximately $200
million of G4S asset purchases, Moody's assumes the company will
use some combination of additional permanent financing sources,
its $274 million of unrestricted cash as of March 31, 2020
and around $500 million available under the revolver. There
is $40 million of annual required term debt amortization.
The company must comply with financial covenants applicable to its secured
indebtedness, including maximum net senior secured first lien leverage
and minimum interest coverage tests (as defined in the secured facility
agreement); Moody's expects Brink's will comply with the tests over
the next year.
The Ba3 senior unsecured rating reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and a loss
given default assessment of LGD5, reflecting effective subordination
to all the secured debt, including the $1 billion revolver
and over $1.3 billion of term loans due 2024 outstanding
as of today. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all
of the domestic subsidiaries of the company.
The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectations for Brink's
revenue, profits and cash flow to decline in 2020, but grow
again in 2021, and for debt to EBITDA to return to around 4 times
once the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on its business
wanes.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if it anticipates Brink's will sustain:
1) debt to EBITDA below 3.5 times; 2) EBITA to interest expense
above 3 times; 3) free cash flow to debt exceeding 8% and
4) balanced financial policies.
A downgrade of the ratings is possible if Moody's anticipates: 1)
debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5 times; 2) permanent
declines in EBITA margins; 3) weak or no free cash flow growth;
4) diminished liquidity; or 5) more aggressive financial policies,
including the use of debt proceeds to increase shareholder returns.
..Issuer: Brink's Company (The)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD5)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3
.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), headquartered in Richmond,
VA, provides security-related services on a global basis.
Services include cash-in-transit, secure transportation
of valuables, ATM servicing, payment services, guarding
and related logistics.
On February 26, Brink's announced it had agreed to purchase certain
of G4S's cash solutions businesses for GBP660 million in cash,
including the G4Si global logistics division and cash-in-transit
operations mostly in Europe and Asia. G4S plc (unrated) is a publicly-traded
multinational security services company headquartered in London,
England.
Moody's expects Brink's revenue will be over $3.5
billion in 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
