Moody's downgrades Brink's CFR to Ba2 from Ba1 and sr uns to Ba3 from Ba2; outlook revised to stable

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded The Brink's Company's ("Brink's") corporate family rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD and senior unsecured rating to Ba3 from Ba2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating was upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3. The ratings outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The disruption to Brink's from the COVID-19 pandemic will further stress the company's credit metrics, which were already weakly positioned in its rating category following the debt-financed G4S asset acquisition, driving the ratings downgrade," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The Ba2 CFR reflects Brink's market leadership across a number of security related services, its geographic diversification and Moody's expectations for debt to EBITDA to return to around 4 times in the next 12 to 18 months. Brink's announced acquisition of certain G4S plc ("G4S") businesses will expand its already leading cash-in-transit and secured logistics capabilities to more countries and for additional customers. Moody's anticipates Brink's debt to EBITDA of about 3.6 times as of March 31, 2020 was around 4.2 times pro forma for $860 million of additional debt and $115 million of acquired EBITDA. However, Moody's anticipates Brink's revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow will decline in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, especially to its retail industry customers. Financial leverage may exceed 5 times in the near term and may not return to around 4 times until late 2021, by which time Moody's expects Brink's to return to mid-single-digit percent organic revenue growth (before currency translation impacts) and EBITA margin expansion. Weaker than expected financial results, greater cost or time to achieve cost reduction targets or additional debt-funded acquisitions could cause Brink's financial leverage to remain elevated beyond 2021. Expenses associated with the debt-financed G4S acquisition, including transaction fees and integration costs, and capital expenditures in growth and efficiency investments will pressure and limit free cash flow. In response to the adverse impacts of the coronavirus on its business, Brink's has announced cost and capital investment reduction initiatives aimed at preserving profit margin rates and free cash flow.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard analytical adjustments, unless otherwise noted.

The coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price volatility have created a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The cash-in-transit and secured logistics sectors have been significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to customer demand and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Brink's of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Brink's revenue growth could be limited by volume and pricing pressure and currency translation impacts. Additional factors pressuring volumes and profitability include the growth of noncash payment methods, volatile retail expenditures and diamond and jewelry shipments, structural cost issues (pensions) and pricing pressure given a challenging banking industry environment. International operations account for the majority of revenues and preponderance of profits, notably in volatile markets including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, but the company's debt is denominated in US dollars.

Moody's considers Brink's environmental risks as limited. Social considerations include reputational risks associated with possible use of firearms by its employees during occasional criminal incidents. Moody's considers Brink's financial strategies transparent, consistent with other publicly-traded companies, but aggressive and opportunistic.

Moody's expects Brink's to remain an active acquirer of related businesses, generally using debt proceeds to fund its purchases. The company has also boosted cash returns to shareholders over the past few years. We anticipate additional debt financed acquisitions in the future, although not of the scale of G4S and not until financial metrics improve, as well as growth capital investments. However, Brink's has indicated it will seek to maintain net debt to EBITDA (as defined by the company) below 3 times.

The upgrade of the SGL rating to SGL-2 from SGL-3 is driven by the increase in external liquidity from the $1 billion revolving credit facility (unrated) due 2024 created by the repayment of revolving loans with the net proceeds of the $590 million incremental senior secured term loan due 2024 (unrated) that closed in April.

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Moody's assessment of Brink's overall liquidity as good. Moody's expects around $75 million of free cash flow in 2020. Although Brink's has not yet announced the sources of financing for the remaining approximately $200 million of G4S asset purchases, Moody's assumes the company will use some combination of additional permanent financing sources, its $274 million of unrestricted cash as of March 31, 2020 and around $500 million available under the revolver. There is $40 million of annual required term debt amortization. The company must comply with financial covenants applicable to its secured indebtedness, including maximum net senior secured first lien leverage and minimum interest coverage tests (as defined in the secured facility agreement); Moody's expects Brink's will comply with the tests over the next year.

The Ba3 senior unsecured rating reflects the Ba2-PD PDR and a loss given default assessment of LGD5, reflecting effective subordination to all the secured debt, including the $1 billion revolver and over $1.3 billion of term loans due 2024 outstanding as of today. The senior notes are guaranteed by substantially all of the domestic subsidiaries of the company.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectations for Brink's revenue, profits and cash flow to decline in 2020, but grow again in 2021, and for debt to EBITDA to return to around 4 times once the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on its business wanes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if it anticipates Brink's will sustain: 1) debt to EBITDA below 3.5 times; 2) EBITA to interest expense above 3 times; 3) free cash flow to debt exceeding 8% and 4) balanced financial policies.

A downgrade of the ratings is possible if Moody's anticipates: 1) debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5 times; 2) permanent declines in EBITA margins; 3) weak or no free cash flow growth; 4) diminished liquidity; or 5) more aggressive financial policies, including the use of debt proceeds to increase shareholder returns.

..Issuer: Brink's Company (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD5)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), headquartered in Richmond, VA, provides security-related services on a global basis. Services include cash-in-transit, secure transportation of valuables, ATM servicing, payment services, guarding and related logistics.

On February 26, Brink's announced it had agreed to purchase certain of G4S's cash solutions businesses for GBP660 million in cash, including the G4Si global logistics division and cash-in-transit operations mostly in Europe and Asia. G4S plc (unrated) is a publicly-traded multinational security services company headquartered in London, England.

Moody's expects Brink's revenue will be over $3.5 billion in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Edmond DeForest

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

