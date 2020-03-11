Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Bristol Water plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Bristol Water plc: Update following publication of final determination and review for downgrade Announcement: Moody's reviews 12 UK water groups for downgrade Rating Action: Moody's reviews Bristol Water's Baa1 rating for downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Bristol Water plc Announcement: Moody's: UK water utilities outlook is negative as regulatory, political and public pressure mounts Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Bristol Water to Baa2, negative outlook 11 Mar 2020 London, 11 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the backed senior secured debt rating of Bristol Water plc (Bristol Water). The outlook is negative. This rating action follows Bristol Water's announcement, on 13 February 2020, that it will not accept the final determination by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) for the five-year regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7). Consequently, Ofwat will refer the determination to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which will set its own re-determination within the next six months, extendable to up to 12 months. This concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019, following publication of the final determination for AMP7. The outlook is negative. This rating action follows Bristol Water's announcement, on 13 February 2020, that it will not accept the final determination by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) for the five-year regulatory period starting in April 2020 (AMP7). Consequently, Ofwat will refer the determination to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which will set its own re-determination within the next six months, extendable to up to 12 months. This concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019, following publication of the final determination for AMP7. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating action takes into account the current determination, which exposes Bristol Water to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns, a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared with its requests and challenging performance targets, as well as the company's decision to reject the regulator's determination and ask for a CMA review. Specifically, the downgrade to Baa2 reflects Moody's view that Bristol Water will be unable to maintain financial ratios in line with guidance for the previous Baa1 rating. Ofwat's final determination presents a range of challenges and whilst the CMA appeal may result in a more favourable settlement, the rating agency does not expect any increase in allowances will be enough to restore Bristol Water's credit quality. In addition, the negative outlook considers the uncertainty and delay associated with the appeal and risk that absent material outperformance, a better re-determination and/or balance-sheet strengthening measures, financial metrics could also fall outside of the boundaries for the Baa2 rating. Ofwat published its final determination for AMP7 on 16 December 2019. As previously flagged by the regulator, this included a significant cut in allowed cash returns to ca. 2.42% for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that Bristol Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut. The low returns put particular pressure on companies, including Bristol Water, which have expensive existing debt, and whose smaller size means that they access financial markets less frequently and are, thus, not able to benefit fully from lower interest rates today. Bristol Water's modest gearing of around 60%-65% of net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV) at the start of the new regulatory may help offset some of the pressure, but Moody's expects gearing to increase over the period, in particular due to the cost challenges presented by the final determination. Ofwat's allowances for base operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were GBP432 million, roughly GBP27 million (or 5.9%) below what the company requested, even after the company had reduced its requested cost by GBP15 million in its response to the draft determination. In addition, the final determination included GBP5 million disallowances on enhancement expenditure (equivalent to 14.3% of the amount requested). Although Bristol Water may be able to avoid or defer some base expenditure, Moody's believes this gap largely reflects lower efficiency than Ofwat's estimate of top quartile performance, and that the company is at risk of materially overspending allowances. Under the totex sharing mechanism, up to 40% of this overspend would be added to the RCV in 2025 or recovered over the 2025-30 period but would result in higher debt and weaker cash flow over AMP7. On operational performance commitments, Bristol Water has faced difficulty in meeting some of its targets under the Outcome Delivery Incentives (ODIs) mechanism for the current period. Ofwat's final determination includes a penalty of GBP7.1 million associated with the company's AMP6 ODI performance, which will reduce AMP7 revenues, while a further GBP0.8 million of penalties will be applied as an adjustment to the company's RCV (all in 2017/18 prices). However, Moody's notes that the company has achieved significant improvements, particularly on leakage, towards the back-end of the current period. Taking this as well as Ofwat's adjustments, which somewhat softened targets and incentive rates on common performance commitments at the final determination stage, into account, the rating agency expects that the company may not incur any major penalties, nor rewards, over AMP7. There is, however, risk to the downside in severe weather events. Moody's base case scenario, reflecting the current final determination, results in Bristol Water exhibiting an Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio (AICR) around 1.1x, below the 1.5x guidance for the previous Baa1 rating as well as the 1.3x guidance for the current Baa2. This ratio could improve towards the 1.3x threshold, if the company received a more favourable determination from the CMA and/or were able to materially outperform its cost allowances. Moody's notes that in previous CMA referrals, the company was able to secure a small-company premium within its allowed return, which -- if achieved again -- could reduce the pressure on the AICR. Gearing is forecast to remain at or below 70% of net debt to RCV, thus leaving headroom against the maximum 85% threshold set for the Baa2 rating, which would also help to offset credit pressure of an AICR slightly below guidance. Bristol Water's rating continues to be constrained by the company's small size and relatively inflexible financing structure, which increases risk exposure in an environment of falling returns, somewhat offset by the structural enhancements included in the company's bond covenant and security package. Key supporting features include (1) a cash trapping mechanism, which is designed to help maintain and restore credit quality by preventing distributions and retaining cash within the company in downside scenarios; (2) liquidity facilities (and/or cash reserves) equal to six months' of debt service; (3) a first-ranking fixed charge over the shares in the company, plus first-ranking and floating charges over all the assets, rights and undertakings of Bristol Water; and (4) a mandatory sinking fund arrangement to reduce refinancing risk. Finally, the Baa2 rating remains ultimately supported by the company's low business risk profile as a monopoly provider of water services operating under a well-established, transparent and predictable regulatory framework. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects that Bristol Water will not have certainty over its revenues and investment programme for a further six to 12 months and that the eventual determination, if not materially improved from Ofwat's final determination, may lead to credit metrics that -- absent significant outperformance -- are weakly positioned for the assigned rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING Given the negative outlook and the reduced financial flexibility in AMP7, Moody's currently does not envisage any upward rating pressure. The rating could be downgraded if the CMA's re-determination provides for a lower allowed return, lower cost allowances or greater operational penalties that are not adequately mitigated by management action. In particular, the rating could be downgraded if Moody's concluded that the eventual regulatory settlement was likely to result in Bristol Water exhibiting an AICR significantly below 1.3x and gearing, calculated as net debt to RCV, in excess of 85%, roughly in line with the company's distribution lock-up trigger levels. In addition, downward rating pressure could result from a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit strengthening measures, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Bristol Water plc is the third largest of the six water only companies (WoCs) in England and Wales with a RCV of GBP530.3 million as of 31 March 2019. The company provides water services to a population of about 1.2 million people, supplying domestic and commercial properties within an area of 2,400 square kilometres in the South West of England. In the year to 31 March 2019, Bristol Water had reported revenues of GBP121.6 million and an operating profit of GBP29.9 million. Bristol Water and Wessex Water, the incumbent sewerage provider in Bristol Water's water supply area, have partnered to jointly carry out some activities, such as metering, billing and most recently non-household retail following the opening of this market to competition. Bristol Water's participations in the joint venture operations are held by Bristol Water Holdings Limited and are therefore outside of the regulated ring-fenced group of Bristol Water plc. Bristol Water is majority owned by iCON Infrastructure; the iCON Infrastructure Partners III, L.P. fund acquired Capstone Infrastructure Corporation's 50% stake in April 2016 and the iCON Infrastructure Partners III (Bristol), L.P. fund acquired a further 30% stake from SUEZ in December 2016. The remaining 20% is owned by ITOCHU Corporation (A3 stable) who has held its stake since May 2012. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



