Moody's downgrades British Airways to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook remains negative

London, 07 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded British Airways, Plc's (British Airways or the company) corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the ratings of British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA (Class AA) to A2 from A1, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1A (Class A) to Baa2 from Baa1, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA (Class AA) to A2 from A1, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A (Class A) to Baa2 from Baa1 and Speedbird 2013 Limited transaction (Class A) to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook on British Airways and on all of the above EETC transactions remains negative.

• The slow pace of passenger demand recovery in Europe since national travel restrictions and quarantine measures were introduced in the first half of 2020.

• British Airways' large exposure to long haul, cross-border and corporate travel which is expected to remain weaker than the industry as a whole.

• Liquidity headroom remains a consideration if wider coronavirus outbreaks and extensive travel restrictions and quarantine measures inhibit meaningful recovery, despite the expected financial support from its parent company International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG, Ba2 negative).

• An increasing debt burden to support the company over a slow recovery with challenges to recover the balance sheet and delever in the next two to three years.

• Execution risks in implementing substantial restructuring and cost reduction programmes, recognising IAG's and the company's strong track record in implementing similar programmes.

• The company's strong market position, high profitability, strategic importance to the United Kingdom economy and industry leadership prior to the pandemic.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL431845 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are sustaining a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The passenger airline industry is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on British Airways of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that European air passenger volume, as measured by revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), fell in June and July 2020 by 94% and 81% year on year respectively, with international travel down by 97% [1] and 87% [2] respectively. The weak recovery in demand was largely limited to domestic travel.

In July, IATA revised its baseline forecast due to the evolving trajectory of coronavirus, and now expects that RPK will not recover to 2019 levels until 2024 [3]. There is a greater likelihood that the pace of recovery will be at the slower end of scenarios considered by Moody's in assessing the industry. There are also risks that demand will not improve materially from current levels, particularly if there is a lack of international coordination over travel restrictions and quarantine measures. With around 80% of available seat kilometres outside Europe and a high exposure to corporate travel and premium leisure, Moody's expects that British Airways would see a slower recovery profile than the industry average.

In the first half of 2020, British Airways reported a GBP1.5 billion free cash outflow (including lease repayments), reflecting near full grounding of the fleet over the second quarter and around GBP400 million outflows from overhedging of fuel, and refunds of advance bookings. As of 30 June 2020, its liquidity position reduced to around GBP3.5 billion compared to GBP4.2 billion by end of 2019, reflecting the cash burn due to limited air travel activities and advanced bookings in the second quarter, which was partially offset by the new funding secured during the crisis.

Moody's expects that British Airways will receive financial support from its parent IAG. IAG has proposed an equity rights issuance in September of up to €2.75 billion and also has received GBP750 million proceeds from American Express Company (A3 negative), relating to the renewal of IAG's global partnership and which includes a substantial component of advance sale of air miles. The proposed equity issuance is supported by an irrevocable commitment from IAG's largest shareholder, Qatar Airways, which owns a 25.1% equity stake. The current ratings of IAG and British Airways are based on the expectation that the proposed equity rights issue is achieved.

Moody's estimates that pro forma for the IAG equity rights issue and that a proportion of proceeds are made available to British Airways, the company's liquidity will support its operations for around 450 days if demand does not improve from estimated levels in the third quarter of 2020. There is a high degree of uncertainty in this estimate, however Moody's considers that the company's liquidity is weaker compared than similarly Ba-rated airlines. Nevertheless, the company has further levers to generate additional liquidity including through its remaining unencumbered aircraft fleet. Moody's also notes that the proposed equity issuance will improve IAG's ability to support British Airways' balance sheet and help the company to restore its leverage metrics.

British Airways also faces challenges in executing an extensive restructuring programme involving up to 13,000 staff . The company expects the ultimate headcount reductions to be substantially lower. As part of its cost reduction programme British Airways is also planning to amend contract terms for certain existing staff which could lead to industrial unrest. The company may potentially also need to re-orientate its business towards leisure and away from corporate travel which is typically a highly profitable segment of the airline industry and it may face challenges to return to prior levels of profitability as a result.

Moody's expects that in light of the possible pace of recovery, pressures on long haul and corporate aviation, British Airways will continue to absorb cash over the next one to two years and Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4.0x by 2023.

At the same time the rating reflects Moody's expectation that British Airways will remain a leading operator in the industry and that it is likely to gain market share and improve operational efficiencies after the crisis. This is supported by its position as the UK's leading international scheduled airline, with a strong premium brand and competitive positions on key routes and airports including at London Heathrow Airport. It also reflects the company's high operating margins, its extensive global network, further supported by its membership in the one-world alliance and its position within IAG, and its strategic importance to the UK's economy and connectivity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

British Airways' parent company IAG complied with all the applicable recommendations of the Spanish Corporate Governance Code and 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, with minor exceptions as detailed in IAG's 2019 annual report.

The company's commitments to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions are aligned with those of its parent company, which is targeting a 10 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency between 2020 and 2025, a 20 per cent reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030, and net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for the airline industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's balance sheet and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term. Positive rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and passenger volumes return to more normal levels. At this point Moody's would evaluate the balance sheet and liquidity strength of the company and positive rating pressure would require evidence that the company is capable of substantially recovering its financial metrics and restoring liquidity headroom within a 1-2 year time horizon.

In addition, Moody's will continue to assess the operating performance of other IAG airline subsidiaries. This is because the operating and financial performance of IAG airline subsidiaries determines that balance of contribution to servicing IAG's holding company debt and informs British Airways' debt capacity and financial policy.

Moody's could downgrade British Airways if:

• There are expectations of deeper and longer declines in passenger volumes extending materially into 2021

• There are concerns over the adequacy of liquidity

• There are clear expectations that the company will not be able to maintain financial metrics compatible with a Ba2 rating following the coronavirus outbreak, in particular if:

- Gross adjusted leverage is not expected to reduce sustainably below 5x

- Reported operating profit margin were to fall substantially below 10%

- Retained cash flow to debt reduces towards 10%

In addition, a material increase in IAG's debt levels or the substantial deterioration of the operating performance of IAG's other airline subsidiaries could put negative pressure on British Airways' ratings.

Changes in EETC ratings can result from any combination of changes in the underlying credit quality or ratings of the company, Moody's opinion of the importance of the aircraft collateral to the operations and/or its estimates of current and projected aircraft market values, which will affect estimates of loan-to-value.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating British Airways, Plc was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. The principal methodologies used in rating British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1A, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2019-1AA, and Speedbird 2013 Limited was Enhanced Equipment Trust and Equipment Trust Certificates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125852, and Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

British Airways is the UK's largest international scheduled airline and Europe's third-largest airline carrier in terms of revenues. Following the merger with Iberia S.A. (Iberia) in January 2011, British Airways reports as part of IAG, which is incorporated as a Spanish company, with its shares trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Spanish Stock Exchanges. In 2019 revenues and Moody's adjusted EBIT were GBP13.3 billion and GBP1.8 billion respectively.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL431845 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL431845 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved British Airways, Plc credit ratings is Richard Etheridge, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group , JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, SUBSCRIBERS: 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Speedbird 2013 Limited, British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1A and British Airways Pass Through Trust 2018-1AA credit ratings is Russell Solomon, Associate Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456, SUBSCRIBERS: 44 20 7772 5454.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

1. IATA publication, "Air Passenger Market Analysis, June 2020" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/air-passenger-monthly-analysis---june-20202/

2. IATA publication, "Air Passenger Market Analysis, July 2020" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/air-passenger-monthly-analysis---july-2020/

3. IATA publication, "Five years to return to the pre-pandemic level of passenger demand" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/Five-years-to-return-to-the-pre-pandemic-level-of-passenger-demand/

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Robert Hallmark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

